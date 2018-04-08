Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/6/18: CNBKA, CCUR, DEX, OPK, ANGI

|
Includes: ANGI, CCUR, CNBKA, DEX, OPK
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/6/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will wane into mid April, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades will then increase from mid-April into May, and will stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:DEX);
  • Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA), and;
  • Concurrent Computer (NASDAQ:CCUR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Windtree Therapeutics (OTCQB:WINT);
  • Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA);
  • AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strate (NYSE:NFJ);
  • Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCPK:ESCC);
  • Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM);
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD);
  • Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX);
  • ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI);
  • Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC);
  • Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND), and;
  • ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Worthington Ind (NYSE:WOR);
  • New York Times (NYSE:NYT), and;
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Luxor Capital

BO

Angi Homeservices

ANGI

B

$6,607,417

2

Lees Pharmaceutical Holdings

BO

Windtree Therapeutics

WINT

JB*

$2,600,002

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Del Gl Div & Inc Fd

DEX

B

$420,471

4

Singer Julian D

BO

CCUR

CCUR

B

$145,950

5

Endres Michael J

DIR

Worthington Ind

WOR

B

$119,340

6

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$53,054

7

Kellogg Peter R

BO

Evans & Sutherland Computer

ESCC

B

$49,400

8

Oliver Thomas W Jr

O

Allianzgi Nfj Dividend Interest & Premium Strate

NFJ

B

$37,485

9

Herzfeld Thomas J

DIR

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

CUBA

B

$34,947

10

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$32,500

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Weinreb David

CEO,DIR

Howard Hughes

HHC

JS*

$55,384,000

2

West George Vincent

DIR

Floor & Decor

FND

AS

$11,736,813

3

Simpson Psb Fund

O

Simpson Manufacturing Co

SSD

S

$10,590,661

4

Inversora Carso SA

BO

New York Times

NYT

S

$9,179,937

5

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Arqule

ARQL

S

$6,674,585

6

Nieh Peter

BO

Nutanix

NTNX

S

$3,137,425

7

Riccio Daniel J

VP

Apple

AAPL

AS

$2,938,512

8

Lopez George A

DIR,BO

Icu Medical

ICUI

AS

$1,645,301

9

Long Kenneth W Iii

VP,CT,CAO

Nutanix

NTNX

S

$1,506,513

10

Privet Fund Mgt

BO

Frequency Electronics

FEIM

S

$1,496,621

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

