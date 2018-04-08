Reader Inquiry: Does Clovis Oncology's Expansion Approval Make It A Buy?

EU approval for rucaparib is expected in the second quarter and the major catalyst is prostate cancer data in the second half of the year.

A look at the charts for Clovis Oncology and sister stock Tesaro shows the effect competition in the PARP inhibitor space is having.

Chart

Figure 1: Clovis Oncology CLVS advanced daily chart (source: Finviz elite)

Figure 2: Clovis Oncology weekly chart (source: Finviz elite)

Often it helps to look at multiple time frames in order to get a complete picture of what´s going on. If the stock can stabilize, it appears that it may have formed a double bottom around the $50 level (incidentally the halfway point between original runup and highs near $100.

Figure 3: Tesaro weekly chart (source: Finviz elite)

Looking at the charts of sister stocks in the same sector or that are part of the same theme usually proves helpful. In this case, a comparison of both charts allows readers to understand how competition in the PARP space is affecting the outlook for these companies before they continue further digging.

Reader Inquiry:

Yesterday Clovis received FDA approval of a label expansion for Rubraca into second-line or later maintenance treatment in patients with ovarian cancer. The specific language of the label is

for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy; and for the treatment of adult patients with deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic)-associated epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies.

This setting, estimated to have a patient population four times greater than the prior approved third-line setting, will face competition from Tesaro's (TSRO) Zejula and AstraZeneca's (AZN) Lynparza which are already approved. It is estimated that over 22,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year and over 63,000 in Europe.

Figure 4: Competition snapshot as observed in monthly ovarian cancer patients treated with PARP inhibitors (source: Tesaro Q4 slides)

If the estimated peak sales opportunity in the United States for the PARP inhibitor market in ovarian cancer is $2 billion (conservative measure), Clovis has its work cut out to grab their share. It´s worth noting that in their Q4 conference call management revealed that 10% of sales were in the maintenance setting (off-label). Keep in mind that while efficacy is considered to be mostly similar between these three competitors´ drugs, there is significant differentiation that could come into play regarding their adverse event profiles (Zejula label carries warning due to higher rates of thrombocytopenia).

Recent Developments

On March 23rd the company announced receipt of a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommending conditional approval for the treatment of adult patients with platinum sensitive, relapsed or progressive, BRCA mutated (germline and/or somatic), high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who have been treated with two or more prior lines of platinum based chemotherapy, and who are unable to tolerate further platinum based chemotherapy. Approval is expected to follow in the second quarter and following that event the company will submit a separate Marketing Authorization filing for Rubraca in the maintenance treatment setting

Fourth quarter earnings were somewhat of a disappointment, with sales coming in at $17 million ($55.5 million for the full year 2017). Cash and equivalents totaled $563.7 million, while cash used in operations in 2017 came in at $260.9 million. Research and development costs for 2017 totaled $142.5 million, while SG&A came in at $138.9 million. Keep in mind management chose to do secondary offerings in January and June of last year, so I wouldn´t be surprised to see them again tap capital markets in the next couple quarters.

Other Information

Part of the company´s valuation is due in part to rucaparib´s potential in multiple tumor settings- keep in mind that data from the TRITON2 phase 2 study should be forthcoming in the second half of the year (potential for accelerated approval). It is part of the company´s comprehensive strategy in prostate cancer that includes the TRITON 3 phase 3 study initiated back in the beginning of 2017.

In July of last year a collaboration was inked with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) to explore combination treatment with Opdivo in ovarian cancer, triple-negative breast cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Importantly, Clovis retained all rights to its drug candidate and so any promise seen here could add to the company´s takeover appeal (most likely by its current partner). There is reason for optimism with these efforts, as preclinical data demonstrated improved anti-tumor efficacy in a syngeneic BRCA1 mutant ovarian model for rucaparib combined with anti-PD-1.

Figure 5: Intriguing preclinical combination data (source: JPM presentation)

As for IP, the company says they have patent exclusivity through at least 2031 but I note that the original composition of matter patent expires in 2020 (Hatch-Waxman patent term extension to Q4 2023 in the United States with extension in Europe potentially to 2025 under supplementary protection certificate). However, in March they announced a huge development when the USPTO issued a Notice of Allowance for Patent Application No. 14/828,065 for claims to high-dose formulations of rucaparib (protects all commercial doses until 2035).

Final Thoughts

EU approval in the near term would be a welcome development and could result in additional upside. Prostate cancer data is the major catalyst here in the second half of the year and it wouldn´t be surprising to see a significant run up as the event comes closer. At the same time, I remind readers that I expect some sort of financing accessed prior based on management´s track record of tapping capital markets.

Bottom line, this is not a stock you´re going to see as an ROTY recommendation for a number of reasons (don´t feel that we have a significant advantage and competition in the space continues to concern me).

That said, there is significant upside potential here, especially in the event of positive prostate cancer data (leaning optimistic) or M&A. For readers who are looking to establish a position, consider scooping up some shares in the near term and then wait for the financing before filling out the position. As data approaches, it could make sense to take partial profits on the run up and hold remaining shares for the readout.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.