Equity Market Insights: Volatility And Investor Jitters Resurface (For The Week Ending April 6, 2018)

It was a wild ride for stock investors this week, and I can say from my own experience as a professional investment advisor, the client calls and emails finally spiked during the week. However, given the broad market index (S&P 500) ups and downs - many of which moved into the black and red multiple times on certain days - investors might be surprised to learn that the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was not that far out of line with long-term trends. Indeed, the VIX (aka fear index) long-term average is 20, but during this week’s market swings, the VIX only really traded between 19 and 25, closing at 21.5 for the week. What also might be surprising to investors is that with two of the week's daily losses for the S&P 500 (including Friday) being greater than -2.0%, the domestic broad market index only lost -1.3% for the week.

Unfortunately, economic and corporate fundamentals were overshadowed by disruptive trade tariff policies (refer to our March 3, 2018 Trump Tariff Viewpoint). It is our view that Trump is likely using the new $100 billion of China tariffs as a negotiation tool, as echoed by his chief economic advisor Kudlow. Regardless, there remains at least another month and half before any decision is made either way, including a period of CEO comments and consultation. Another mitigating circumstance is that the US is no longer a manufacturing country, with about 80% of GDP tilted toward service industries. Yet, there is still a lot at stake politically with the mid-term House of Representative elections, where the Republicans need every vote. Trump can ill-afford a brewing trade war that could cause economic headwinds and continued capital market unrest. Further, it is not lost on Trump that China happens to also hold about $1.17 trillion in American treasuries.

Turning back to the equity markets, seven of the eight largest global companies by market capitalization come from the tech sector, and we continue to view their continued outperformance as unsustainable. Hence, other factors beyond trade war rattling are in play here. For example, the FAANGs and other emerging tech stock leaders have their own unique operational challenges that have surfaced, and this just happens to be coinciding with macro global trade jousting. On the positive side, we are moving into first-quarter earnings, and this should be a bright spot for stocks in the news cycle. Another consideration is stock dividends have registered a +9% increase in the first quarter, and it is estimated that after we close second quarter of 2018, dividend payouts would have reach $400 billion, with a large part expected to be reinvested in the market; thus, there is some degree of support mechanism in place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.