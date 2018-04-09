This 9.5%-Yielding Top-Notch BDC Is A Strong Buy On The Drop

Goldman Sachs BDC has very good dividend coverage, and is very reasonably valued after the latest market correction.

Income investors may want to look at Goldman Sachs BDC on the drop.

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) is a high-quality BDC choice for income investors, and is worthy of consideration on the drop. The business development company easily overearns its dividend with net investment income and Goldman Sachs BDC has positive interest rate sensitivity, setting the company up for net interest income gains in a rising rate environment. Shares are very reasonably valued after the latest market drop. An investment in GSBD yields 9.5 percent.

Goldman Sachs BDC has dropped in-line with the broader market, opening up a promising entry window into the stock, in my view. Year-to-date, Goldman Sachs BDC's share price has dropped ~14.5 percent.

Source: StockCharts

Goldman Sachs BDC - Portfolio Overview

Goldman Sachs BDC is a high-quality BDC with a large allocation of funds to relatively secure first and second liens that produce recurring interest income. First and second liens account for the majority of Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio, see the following chart.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC Investor Presentation

Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio comprised of 56 companies and had a total fair value of $1.26 billion at the end of the December quarter.

Here are some key portfolio stats for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

Importantly, the overwhelming majority of investments is variable-rate (96.4 percent to be precise), setting Goldman Sachs BDC up for net interest income gains as long as the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates (highly likely in 2018).

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

The Dividend Is Sustainable

Goldman Sachs BDC has excellent dividend coverage stats. In fact, it has one of the best dividend coverage stats I have seen in the BDC sector (maybe with the exception of Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN)).

Goldman Sachs BDC pulled in an average of $0.54/share in net investment income in the last ten quarters which compares favorably against an average/stable dividend rate of $0.45/share.

Here's Goldman Sachs BDC's NII compared against its dividend rate over the last ten quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

And here's Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage trend (average 119 percent dividend coverage in the last ten quarters).

Source: Achilles Research

Entry Opportunity

The stock market sell-off and increase in volatility have made Goldman Sachs BDC's shares a LOT cheaper.

Thanks to its robust financial results and good dividend coverage, GSBD has sold for a large premium to net asset value in the past. Today, shares sell for just a 5 percent premium to net asset value.

The flip side of a falling share price is a higher dividend yield.

Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend yield has surged from about eight percent in the second half of 2017 to about nine-and-a-half percent in 2018. Since the BDC covers its payout with net investment income, the rise in yield is not a red flag, but a reflection of investors' decreasing risk appetite when it comes to high-yield income vehicles.

Your Takeaway

Goldman Sachs BDC is on sale, and income investors seeking to add a quality business development company to their portfolios should take notice. Goldman Sachs BDC has very strong dividend coverage stats and overearned its going dividend rate in each of the last ten quarters. Further, the BDC has positive interest sensitivity, meaning its floating-rate investments will throw off more income as interest rates continue to rise. Shares are much more affordable after the drop. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD, MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.