Microsoft's Shareholders Have Not Noticed This

Microsoft's (MSFT) stock is up more than 30% (in spite of the recent sell-off) since I first highlighted its potential in an article titled, Microsoft's Future Growth Will Come From Azure (May 2017). However, in spite of Microsoft's stock appreciating strongly since then, I believe that the company's cloud platform, Azure, is still not being fully priced into the stock.

Microsoft's Q2 2018 results were strong on all fronts, with revenue up 12% YoY and adjusted EPS (excl. FX) up 20% YoY. Furthermore, Microsoft's free cash flow for H1 2018 was up approximately $2 billion compared with the same period last year (FCF increased to $15.6 billion), yet the market was unimpressed on the results day. Mr. Market appears to have had little common sense. While there are numerous stocks trading in bubble territory, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft's valuation is not like these stocks. In fact, investors’ irrationality has left an under-priced investment opportunity on the table.

Furthermore, whilst Amazon was first to define the cloud's opportunity, it has focused mostly on consumers (and startups), and has been extremely profitable and successful in this endeavor. On the other hand, Microsoft's niche continues to be squarely focused on more established enterprises - essentially, each company is playing to its own strength. Thus, implying that Microsoft can continue to grow with minimal competition from Amazon (always a blessing).

(source): RightScale

Moreover, in Q2 2018, Microsoft's Azure, showed strong revenue growth of no less than 98% YoY, proving that Microsoft is still a growth company. Furthermore, during its earnings call, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella was able to present strong results which allowed management to come across confident and bullish about Azure’s medium-term prospects.

Incidentally, during Microsoft's earnings call, with all the press news about Facebook (FB) and Cambridge Analytica and their use of users' data, Microsoft used the opportunity to highlight numerous times during the call, how its cloud offering is a 'trusted' and 'secure' platform and that these are the foundations for Azure and a key priority for Microsoft.

The above table highlights how Microsoft's P/Cash Flow is priced lower than its peer group (17.2 vs. 19.5) - when there is little reason why it should be trading at a discount.

It is worth noting that although Microsoft does not offer much granularity about Azure's profitability, we can still make some qualitative assessments regarding Azure's margins from its 10Q, where it is stated that in Q2 2018,

Gross margin increased $4.1 billion or 14% [...] [including] an 8-point improvement in commercial cloud gross margin, primarily across Azure and Office 365.

Once again reinforcing that the gross margins which Microsoft is likely to see from its positive operational leverage are likely to increase further in the medium term, as Azure continues to grow and carry exceptionally high margins. In fact, its shareholders might even come to see Microsoft’s gross margins at 63-65% over the next 2-3 years, which would offer its bottom line EPS a further boost - rewarding long-term shareholders.

Often, when investing we get caught upon in a 'story' of a company, and it becomes a little too easy for even the most experienced investors to forget that investing in a publicly traded security is fraught with danger.

For instance, Microsoft's competitors, such as Google (GOOGL)(GOOG), are working hard to gain market share in the cloud space. Google, an extremely competitive company with strong ambition, would not wish to let this new wave of technology get away from its grasps. Google will have learnt a tremendous amount by failing to properly capitalize on consumers’ demand for mobile devices. This undoubtedly plays on the mind of Google's CEO Sundar Pichai - how can Google not let the cloud opportunity get away. Google (Microsoft, IBM (IBM) and others) got off to a very slow start, when compared to Amazon, and allowed Amazon a huge head start to define a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to launch ahead and define the cloud. Having said that, Google is now competing actively in this space against Microsoft, and according to Pichai,

[...] based on publicly reported data for the 12 months ending December 2017, [Google Cloud Platform has] the fastest growing major public cloud provider in the world.

Thus demonstrating that Google's drive is being rewarded and that Microsoft will have a strong competitor on its heels - it will not be a smooth ride for Microsoft. Further evidence of Google's focus on the cloud, comes from Alphabet's 11% sequential increase in headcount from Q3 2017 - with roles mostly allocated to technical and sales staff related to the cloud.

Microsoft continues to be a phenomenal money-making machine, with a long track-record of growth. Given that it is so widely known it is quite remarkable that it is still not fully reflecting its Azure's potential.

