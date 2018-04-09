Maiden Holdings: An Opportunity In The Baby Bond

Brief coverage of the products and a summary of how the trade has developed for us so far.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 4/4/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Introduction

Most investors know how to invest in stocks, which is buying “equity” in a company. You own a “piece” of the company. Few investors, other than institutions, know that you can also invest in a company’s debt. This type of investments are much more secure than their equity equivalents. Usually, the return of the riskier asset should be higher, but sometimes we find opportunities between "equity" and "debt" that are not in line with this theory.

The Company

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD), incorporated on June 19, 2007, is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. Maiden operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. It specializes in reinsurance solutions that optimize financing by providing coverage within the predictable and actuarially credible lower layers of coverage and/or reinsuring risks that are believed to be lower hazard, more predictable and generally not susceptible to catastrophe claims. The Company provides reinsurance through its subsidiaries, Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. (Maiden Bermuda) and Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc. (Maiden US). Internationally, the Company provides insurance sales and distribution services through Maiden Global Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden Global) and its subsidiaries. Maiden Global primarily focuses on providing branded auto and credit life insurance products through insurer partners to retail clients in the European Union (EU) and other global markets. These products also produce reinsurance programs, which are underwritten by Maiden Bermuda. Certain international credit life business is written on a primary basis by Maiden Life Forsakrings AB (Maiden LF)

Source: Reuters.com - Maiden Holdings

Source: Tradingview.com, Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Baby Bonds - An Affordable Piece of Debt

Senior debt structured and issued as $25 par instruments, meaning that each bond has a stated par value of $25 with a specific, dated maturity. Baby bonds appeal to retail investors who ordinarily cannot participate in the institutionally traded senior debt and $1,000 capital security markets. Baby bonds are usually listed on a securities exchange, such as the New York Stock Exchange.

The Maiden Holdings Family

The company has 3 preferred stocks and 2 baby bonds outstanding:

Source: Author's database, Maiden Holdings (MHLD)

The instruments that are interesting to us are MH-C (preferred stock) and MHLA (baby bond).

Maiden Holdings Ltd 7.125% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares Series C (MH-C):

Source: Tradingview.com, Maiden Holdings (MH-C)

Maiden Holdings Ltd, 6.625% Notes due 6/14/2046 (MHLA):

Source: Tradingview.com, Maiden Holdings (MHLA)

As you probably noticed, they are traded at almost the same price. The preferred stock is traded below par and does not have any call risk. What we care about, regardless of its pricing, is the current yield of 10.11%. Our assumption is that this stock becomes perpetual.

On the other hand is the baby bond of the company. Here the yield-to-maturity of 10.19% is the important number that we are looking for. The maturity date is 6/14/2046.

The logic is that you can buy a piece of the "debt" and receive 10.19% till 2046 rather than staying lower in the capital structure and gain 10.11% if you hold the preferred stock forever.

The Pair Trade

We are long MHLA vs short MH-C with equal amount of shares. So far they have traded as if they carry the same credit risk:

Source: Author's software

An example of what we believe is the normal relation between bond vs preferred can be found in the related company AmTrust (AFSI):

Source: Author's database

There is around a 2% spread between the yield-to-maturity of the bonds versus the yield-to-worst of the preferred stocks; this is based on the following behavior:

Source: Author's software

On what is supposed to be the same credit event, the bond has shown why it is higher in the capital structure. Similar behavior can be found in NuStar's (NS) capital structure:

Source: Author's software

There are many more examples such as these that make us believe the market is treating the bonds of MHLD too harshly compared to its preferred stocks. The same logic applies to the other outstanding baby bond issue, MHNC.

Conclusion

The idea behind this article is based on the opportunity to buy a safer instrument issued by Maiden Holdings, while the return is almost the same. Thus you will minimize your exposure to risk of default because of your "debt" participation. Lenders have a priority in case of a liquidation.

Trade With Beta While at 'Trade With Beta' we always seek ways to expand our arsenal of knowledge and do our best to avoid attempts to outsmart the market, we have a long track record of successful pair trades based on pure mathematics. You are welcome to join us if you wish to learn more about this approach towards Fixed Income products and have real-time access to our ideas!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MHLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Short MH-C.