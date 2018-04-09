Portfolio Sizing: A Top Key To Trading Success - Part 2

In my first article which discussed portfolio sizing, "Portfolio Sizing: A Top Key To Trading Success", I discussed why I believe this to be one of the most important principles for a trader to be aware of. A trader can be one of the most skilled in the world in terms of tape reading, but without proper position sizing, a bad distribution of wins to losses has the ability to wipe him out. This is why no matter how confident a trader is on any given trade, it is imperative that they stick to correct position sizing rules as Bruce Kovner's quote discusses below. In my own trading, I aim to risk only 0.50-1.25% on all of my trades and have a system to decide when to increase risk and reduce risk. I believe this is the sweet spot for most traders. A risk to the portfolio of 0.50-1.25% on each trade (portfolio size x trade risk) is enough that one can still make good money when they are correct, but small enough that the risk of ruin is not substantial if a string of losses occurs. As we know, even the best traders can see an unlucky distribution of winning to losing trades that can put a severe dent in their accounts. There are two massive advantages to sizing this conservatively that I will discuss in the article and also show some exact examples.

(Source: QuoteFancy.com)

Drawdowns

In months of perusing the boards on Seeking Alpha, I cannot count the number of traders I see using what looks to be extremely aggressive position sizing. While professional traders can sometimes get away with aggressive position sizing if they are extremely disciplined and use stops (though I still believe it's irresponsible), for novice traders, this can lead to them blowing up an account. One of the overlooked issues with large position sizing is the drawdowns that come with this sizing when a trader experiences losses. While some traders may be under the assumption that wins and losses are equal in this trading, this could not be further from the truth. A 10% loss is not the same as a 10% gain to the portfolio, and taking a 30% loss is significantly worse than recording a 30% gain. Let's take a look at an example:

Let's assume for a moment that a trader has a $100,000 account and places a $30,000 bet on stock XYZ. The position is in the red immediately and continues to make lower highs and lower lows over the next couple months, forcing the trader to take a 50% loss on the trade. This would result in a loss on the trade of $15,000, and the account dropping from a value of $100,000 down to $85,000 ($30,000 x 0.5 = $15,000 loss). While some traders may think that they just need to find a 50% winner using the same portfolio size to bring the account back to break-even, this is not the truth. The math below explains this:

$100,000 Starting Capital

Trade #1. 30% Portfolio Size x 50% Loss On Trade = 15.00% Loss To Account = $85,000 Account Value

Trade #2. 30% Portfolio Size x 50% Gain = 12.75% Gain To Account = $97,750 Account Value

While this may not seem like a huge issue on a sequence of only two trades, one can imagine what this does to a portfolio over a sequence of even ten trades. In case you're not inclined to do the math, I will show what the portfolio would look like with this sequence of trades below the account values.

Account Values

Trade #1. $85,000

Trade #2. $97,750

Trade #3. $83,087.50

Trade #4. $95,550.62

Trade #5. $81,218.03

Trade #6. $93,400.73

Trade #7. $79,390.63

Trade #8. $91,299.22

Trade #9. $77,604.34

Trade #10. $89,244.99

There's likely some readers thinking one of two things right now:

1) "Oh, after 10 trades the account is only down 10.7% from its starting value of $100,000 after 10 trades, that's not that bad."

2) "No one uses 30% of their account on each trade, and very rarely do traders or investors take 50% losses."

I would rebut those two claims with the following:

1) A 10.7% drop from a starting account value after 10 trades is absolutely massive if those trades both used the exact same portfolio sizing and both had the exact same size gains and losses. I will say this again in case it did not sink in. A trader has the exact same result based on gain and loss and uses the exact same account size will actually be down 10.7% after only 10 trades. If we assume that most traders place 20 trades per year on average, this means that the account would be basically wiped out in less than 5 years. The truth is that many commenters I see on these boards eat like a bird and poop like an elephant (small winning trades and large losing trades), and the above trade sequence I've outlined as an example would be generous.

2) If you think that no one uses massive portfolio sizing and no one takes 50%+ losses, then you haven't spent enough time on the Eldorado Gold (EGO) and Asanko Gold (AKG) boards. Analysts have been recommending these stocks as massive buying opportunities since $2.00 US + on both names, and unfortunately, have dragged their followers along with them into these messes.

(Source: Author's Photo).

The below table shows an exact look at what losses can do to an account and hopefully shed some light on why the #1 thing every trader and investor needs to watch for is loss management.

"Fish see the bait, but not the hook; men see the profit, but not the peril."

I believe the below picture and above quote epitomize the thought process of a huge chunk of investors and traders. They see the dollar signs when going into a trade but do not consider the possibility that the trade could go wrong. For those in blue-chip stocks that are Dividend Aristocrats that have exceptional dividend history, the risk for ruin is small. For those trading in the penny stock space or in cyclical names like gold miners, oil stocks, paper stocks or highly volatile areas like biotech, the risk of ruin is massive. This relates back to the old age "if you fail to plan, you plan to fail." Before entering any single trade I already have my "uncle point" mapped out and know at what level the trade would be invalidated. It would be impossible for me to enter a trade without first knowing what my stop level is because my portfolio sizing is dictated by the risk from my entry price to my planned stop price. This is a whole other article in itself which I will try to go into more detail on in the future.

(Source: Silicon UK)

Revenge Trading

One of the unintended consequences of large losses, which I also believe is overlooked, is revenge trading. There are a few traders I have worked with over the past few years that are guilty of this and they only realize in hindsight after walking through their trades that they were trading "on tilt." While one might assume this only happens to inexperienced traders, the truth is that this can happen to some of the best. This is because when one takes a large loss they want to get back that money as soon as possible. In an effort to get back the money quickly, some of their money management principles go out the window. A perfect analogy of this would be from the recently released movie "Molly's Game" where a very disciplined poker player throws caution to the wind and loses over $1 million dollars in a 48-hour stretch due to one poker hand that takes a chunk of his capital and gets to him. While this one hand only represented 4-5% of his total capital, this hand forced him to look for revenge vs. playing the odds with sound money management principles and I believe traders act the exact same way under similar circumstances.

(Source: Molly's Game)

Many traders and investors do not realize that emotional capital is so much more important than trading capital. This is detailed by famous trader Ed Seykota in his quote: "Losing a position is aggravating, whereas losing your nerve is devastating." The problem with taking a large loss is not so much the damage it causes to the portfolio, it is the damage it causes to one's psyche. When traders keep losses small, they will rarely ever have a negative hit to their confidence which in turn allows them to remain responsible traders with a disciplined approach.

Trade Examples

Below is a look at two trades I placed last year and sent out, Badger Meter (BMI) and National Beverage (FIZZ) that will hopefully show the value of proper portfolio sizing.

The first trade on National Beverage worked out nearly perfectly as I entered the stock from a new 3-month high breakout at $55.35 and saw little to no drawdown on the trade. I continue to sell into strength on the way up 1/5 of my position at $69.99, $86.40, $86.24, $127.00, and finally the remainder just under $107.00. This resulted in an average selling price of $95.32 from my entry at $55.35, a 72.25% gain on a 7.00% portfolio size. This was a 5.00%+ total gain for the portfolio or a gain of $5,000 per $100,000. While this trade could not have gone much more perfectly, it would be ridiculous to assume all trades play out like this. In reality, roughly 1/3 of my trades start out as small losers first and some are cut very quickly if they cannot get up off the mat within the first month. The below trade on Badger Meter shows why portfolio sizing is such a valuable tool.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the below trade of Badger Meter, we can see that the entry ended up being ill-timed on a short-term basis. I entered the stock at $41.20 last year and the stock promptly fell to a low of $37.45, a roughly 9% drawdown from my entry. The portfolio size for this position was 5.00% of the portfolio or $5,000 on a $100,000 portfolio, and this made the drawdown much easier to stomach. One of the most common mistakes I see among traders that I coach on the side is that they size their trades much larger than they should be. While this is a blessing when they do have winners, it often gives them a very low win rate as they are piling up losers in a difficult and choppy market, or if they are taking "sloppy" entries. This is because while most traders assume they can stomach a $1,000-2,000 dollar loss and sit through it on a $100,000 portfolio, the truth is when it actually happens they find out very quickly that they can't. One of the biggest mistakes I see new traders make is sizing large and being stopped out of winners due to premature exits. The truth is that the stop on a trade should be where the trade itself is invalidated, not based on a monetary amount. By sizing responsibly and more conservatively, a trader can sit through a small drawdown in a stock and ill-timed entries (which are inevitable), and salvage what would be losing trades with aggressive sizing.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the example of Badger Meter shown in the above and below charts, the entry ended up being poorly timed in hindsight, but the trade was still closed out for a winner. I ended up selling 1/3 at $45.10, 1/3 at $43.40 and 1/3 at $50.50, closing out the position for an average cost of $46.33 from $41.20 entry, or a 12.45% gain.

So how is portfolio sizing relevant to this trade?

If I had used a 15% portfolio size for this trade and been down 9% on the trade, I would have been staring down a $1,350.00 unrealized loss in my portfolio, a little harder to stomach for most traders. Due to the conservative sizing and a 5% portfolio size, this was only a $450 loss and was very easy to sit through to give the stock a little time to work. As we can see in the above chart, the stock never even closed below its 50-day moving average, therefore the trade was clearly not invalidated, nor the uptrend broken. This is why I constantly stress when teaching other traders 1 on 1 and in my video lessons that portfolio sizing is so important. You can have the best trading pattern in the world to trade, and a great market to trade in like 2017 was, but if you size your positions too large and cannot take a little heat against your position, you will have a very hard time realizing winners and will constantly be stopping out large winners at a point where the trade was not even invalidated. This is why my stops are placed where the trade is invalidated, not at a random monetary loss amount that I can stomach. If a stop cannot be placed within 10-12% of my entry, then I simply pass on the trade and find a better setup.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, while a large loss is detrimental to the portfolio, it is exponentially more detrimental to the mental capacity of a trader and often leads to more problems to follow. Revenge trading is the byproduct of taking large losses and this is why large losses are like an infectious disease to a trader. As Mark Douglas suggested in much of his works, "It is the attitude and state of mind of a trader that determine results."

The main takeaway from this article should be as follows:

One should always have an uncle point (stop) mapped out when entering a trade.

One should size their positions reasonably so they do not stop out their trades prematurely when the trade setup was still valid (due to the inability to stare down a large monetary loss)

One should avoid large losses at all costs. By keeping losers small, the returns will take care of themselves.

I believe this can be summed up in one sentence: "Show me a trader with large losses and I'll show you a portfolio that will inevitably blow up." Traders that cannot contain large losses are like addicts that cannot control an addiction. They may escape peril for a few years, but eventually, it will catch up to them if not contained.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.