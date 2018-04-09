April 6: Latest Trends In The Global LNG Market - A U.S. Perspective

Thanks to the abundant (and cheap) supply of natural gas, United States is poised to become a leader in global LNG market. Already, LNG exports make up almost a third of total natural gas exports from the United States and are now greater than pipeline exports into Canada. It becomes increasingly important to monitor LNG fundamentals on a regular basis. Hence the reason we decided to launch a bi-weekly publication on LNG market with a specific focus on the United States. Every report includes the latest data on:

LNG prices (U.S. Gulf Coast vs. global prices vs. Henry Hub);

U.S. LNG export contribution margin (for Japan, the largest importer);

U.S. exports and liquefaction flows;

LNG demand (top five importers + major European importers + selected “significant others”).

In future reports, we are also planning to include an update on the status of U.S. LNG projects and a review of top weekly news. Follow us (see the link below) for more updates on LNG market.

Prices

In the week ending April 6, the average global LNG price was around $7.20 per MMBtu, down 4.5% m-o-m, but up as much as 38.0% y-o-y. Prices continued to decline in all five markets that we track (see the chart below). The biggest decline was observed in China (down more than 7.0% m-o-m), while the smallest decrease was witnessed in Spain (down less than 2.0% m-o-m). The base effect is to blame for the steeper fall in Asian LNG prices vs. European prices. Despite the fact that February and March were relatively cold in both continents, the dependence of Asian economies on LNG imports is greater than that of Europe. Therefore, during the times of peak (heating) demand, Asian LNG prices can rise higher in winter and have more space to fall back to during the spring. We expect price to remain under pressure due to seasonal factors, but the rate of decline should slow down. Also, we do not anticipate prices to test last year’s lows.

The price of U.S. (Gulf Coast) LNG future contract finished the week at $6.034 per MMBtu (up 0.07% w-o-w, but down 8.0% m-o-m). Henry Hub futures (April contract) finished the week at $2.696 per MMBtu (down 1.28% w-o-w and down 1.93% m-o-m).

Because the decline in U.S. LNG price was greater than that of Henry Hub futures, NG-LNG spread also declined. As of April 6, it stood at $3.338 per MMBtu, $0.332 cents below its long-term average of $3.670. Notice that Gulf-Coast LNG price is up more than 25% since May 2017, while NYMEX natural gas prompt month futures contract is down some 15% over the same period. If we accept that LNG market is becoming more inter-connected, more global and more liquid, then we must also accept that regional natural gas prices must converge. The U.S. Henry Hub contract has an important role to play in this process. Already, the contract is helping to set prices from Mozambique to Japan, as a wave of U.S. natural gas being unlocked by shale drillers reaches Europe, South America and Asia (for more details see this article from WSJ).

Export Contribution Margin

Export contribution margin (ECM) is arguably the most important metric in LNG trade. ECM essentially answers three questions:

Does the export of LNG make economic sense?

What is the potential reward?

Where (in what markets) is the greatest reward?

To learn more about ECM and how it is calculated, please read our Brief LNG Guide for Natural Gas Traders.

We have calculated the evolution of U.S. ECM for Japan, the biggest importer of LNG in the world (see the chart below). Please note that ECM has to be analyzed separately for each market because freight rates and local LNG prices are different in all markets.

As you can see, despite the fact that LNG price in Japan is down 32% from its recent peak, U.S. export contribution margin for that market is still positive – around $3.60 per MMBtu. In fact, we assess that U.S. ECMs are some of the best in the world (if not the best) because of its strategic geographical location between two major consumers (Europe and Asia), and also because of cheap and abundant natural gas.

Exports and Liquefaction Flows

According to Marine Traffic data, no less than 11 LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 37 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past 14 days. Cove Point has also served its first LNG vessel on March 2, but has not served any new vessels since then. However, according to Marine Traffic, at least two LNG tankers (Gemmata and Patris) are currently on their way to Cove Point facility. Flows for liquefaction at Cove Point remain stable, around 300 MMcf per day. Total flows (i.e., Sabine Pass and Cover Point combined) amount to around 3.2 bcf/day, up 49% y-o-y.

According to Energy Information Agency, United States was exporting 59 bcf of LNG per month (on average) in 2017. We estimate that in the first half of 2018, average monthly exports volume will exceed 80 bcf. Indeed, we currently project that United States will export 93 bcf of LNG in June this year, 77% more than in June 2017 (see the chart below).

Since February 2016 (when the first cargo left Sabine Pass terminal), United States has exported some 1.125 TCF of LNG. Around 70% of that volume was sold in just two markets: East Asia and Latin America. Indeed, 23% (a fifth of all exports) was sold in just two countries: China and Mexico. Europe, which has a large network of LNG import infrastructure (regasification plants) makes up only a minor share in the overall LNG exports structure of the United States. However, this is likely to change.

The Cove Point facility in Maryland is almost a third closer to Britain and Spain (two major European LNG importers) than Sabine Pass on the Gulf Coast, cutting transport costs. Indeed, the first LNG tanker from Cove Point, which initially headed into Asia, eventually arrived in Britain. It took a U-turn in the middle of Atlantic, as Asian spot prices weakened, while NBP price unexpectedly jumped in March. This is just one example illustrating how dynamic the global LNG market has become.

Demand

According to International Gas Union, a total of 35 countries imported some amount of LNG in 2017. We do not have the capacity to track import statistics for all of these countries, but we do monitor key markets. At this point in time, we cover what we call "the big ten importers":

Top five Asian importers (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan) Major European importers (United Kingdom and Spain)

(United Kingdom and Spain) “Significant others” (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Our research shows that this February (March statistics have not been released yet) “the big ten” imported some 940 bcf of natural gas (in the form of LNG), 8.0% more than in February 2017. The trend is very clear (see dark orange trend line on the chart below) – global LNG demand is growing.

We expect global LNG market to remain tight in 2018 for the following reasons:

Environmental policies in China (renewed commitment to “less coal and more natural gas”);

(renewed commitment to “less coal and more natural gas”); Rising power generation in the South and Southeast Asia (electricity coverage in India is only 80% - i.e., 240 million Indians still have no electricity);

(electricity coverage in India is only 80% - i.e., 240 million Indians still have no electricity); Geopolitical events in Europe (strained relations with Russia are pushing Europe to improve its energy security and diversify natural gas imports at a time when domestic natural gas production is projected to decline).

