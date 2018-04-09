The Largest Speculative Silver Short Position In COT History Offers Contrarians A Way To Play Trade Tensions

Silver makes an even better play than gold, as it should follow gold up, and now with a huge short position, offers the potential for a big short-covering rally.

The latest Commitments of Traders (COT) report showed gold speculators see-sawing between long and short positions, as last week’s strong 51,000 gain was followed up by a large reduction in gold bullish positions. With only a minor drop in the gold price for the week, gold did a good job of maintaining its price level despite speculative bearishness.

But as has been the trend recently, it is in silver where the interesting action is occurring. For the week, speculative traders once again added to their massive short positions in silver, taking the record-breaking net-short position to even greater levels. Additionally, this week we started to see Commercial traders increase their own long positioning, which, in our view, is very positive.

We will get more into some of these details, but before that, let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued, it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them), so we won’t claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest, as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs decreased their positions by a sizable 26,938 contracts for the week, while speculative shorts increased their own positions by 8,047 contracts. Gold closed the COT week (Tuesday) at $1333.45, which is around where it stands for the Friday close, so the COT trader positions are probably very similar to market close positions. We have to say gold has held up very well, as we would have expected a greater than $8.00 price drop based on the -35,000 contract change.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders decrease by around 35,000 contracts to 138,000 net speculative long contracts. In terms of the historical range, the speculative positions are now standing around average levels on the 10-year chart.

As for silver, the action week’s action looked as follows:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line, which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed the speculative position declining by 6,000 contracts in silver as speculative shorts added to their positions. Interestingly enough, speculative longs also added to their positions (a rare dual increase) though at a much lower rate than shorts. We are now currently seeing speculative traders at a record-breaking 40,000 net-short position.

Our Take, and What This Means for Investors

As we have stated in the past, the biggest value for our trading in the COT report is the view into speculative trader positioning, as they tend to be a quality contrarian signal. This makes sense, as they are the traders that are usually the most agnostic regarding their positioning - and thus, the quickest to change positioning when momentum changes.

Finally, we think that the tariffs and protectionist rhetoric that the US Trump administration has proposed may be more than a bluff. If we truly start seeing a trade war between the US and China, we think that will be very bearish for the USD, as China may not have a big way to retaliate via more tariffs (after all, they import much less than they export to the US), so their biggest way to strike back will be via the currency. They may do so via lowering their currency (in which case, we expect the US to try to weaken the USD in response), or they may choose to reduce treasury purchases and make direct threats to USD trade dominance. Either way, we think both options would benefit precious metals.

Thus, we have not changed our positive view on precious metals from last week, and we remain with a Neutral Bullish short-term outlook on gold but an Extremely Bullish outlook on silver, as we expect silver to outperform gold on a relative basis simply due to the extreme speculative positioning.

We think it is time for investors to consider adding to their gold positions and certainly adding to silver positions through some of the ETFs (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV), ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL), etc).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL, SIVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.