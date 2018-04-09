Valuing GameStop In A Positive Scenario

The value trap thesis was further confirmed by the recent weakness, which arrived despite the positive contribution of new consoles and the strong sales of AAA titles.

Shares of GameStop are in free fall as the market is focusing on the recent weakness and is discounting a fast decline in the core business.

An Eye On The Underlying Trends

GameStop (GME) has been at the center of a cheap vs. value trap debate for years, with the value trap thesis being the most likely winner so far. GameStop’s core video game business is facing many headwinds and the high volatility brought by console cycles, the timing of AAA titles launches and the increasing reliance on bundles to support sales have created spikes such as the one occurred last quarter, when revenue and comps increased 15% and 12%, respectively, making for the highest growth rate since Q2 2014. This excellent result was not driven by a reversal in the video game industry, but was a result of a strong performance of the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch and a good performance in the software division, driven by the launch of strong titles such as "Call of Duty: World War II."

Unfortunately for the company, there is an abundance of negative trends in the industry whose effect on GameStop’s business appears certain, while the positive catalysts that should keep the company afloat are highly uncertain, with all the positive trends showing high levels of volatility. Let me explain this concept better. The first factors we should look at are the negative trends that are currently affecting the business:

I ncreasing penetration of digital downloads of video games at the expense of physical copies. Unfortunately for GameStop, this seems to be a secular trend. The number of physical copies sold is in constant decline, as many customers find it more convenient to download it directly on their PCs or consoles. This is particularly evident with PC gaming, which is in secular growth itself, and the trend doesn’t seem to be so annoying for video game producers, which can cut middle-men costs and engage in a more direct relationship with their customers. Speaking of numbers, the percentage of digital copies in the PC gaming industry went from 20% in 2009 to 74% in 2016, with a further increase in 2017. Physical copies of PC games have almost disappeared on GameStop's shelves. This trend has been slower for console games, which were estimated to account for 40% of total console game sales by the end of 2017, and growing by 5% every year on average.

The video game business looks very similar to the small appliance business when it comes to the effects that e-commerce has on them. The aggressive competition of Amazon (AMZN) and other big and diversified players such as Best Buy (BBY) dilutes GameStop’s market share and exerts pressures on pricing. Declining foot traffic. This is something that we should never forget. The United States has a clear problem of overcapacity in the retail sector, which is exacerbated by the fast growth of e-commerce and not surely helped by the mature economy, which doesn’t generate the necessary consumer spending growth to offset the unfavorable trends. The United States is estimated to have up to five times the retail space per capita of countries like Germany, France or Japan.

While these trends are clear, visible, and long-term in nature, all the potential benefits to GameStop’s business come from positive catalysts that may or may not play out, and whose impact is still uncertain. In my opinion, the most important one is the regular launch of new consoles. Should the pace of new launches continue to decelerate, GameStop’s business would suffer. Unfortunately, the evidence is that console cycles are continuing to expand. For example, let’s consider the PlayStation cycles in North America. The time interval between one main console and the next was 5 years between PS1 and PS2, 6 years between PS2 and PS3, and 7 years between PS3 and PS4.

Even assuming that the pace of innovation should not decline, the physical video game business is showing a declining correlation with the console business. The problem is that this business still accounts for 51% of total sales and 52% of operating profits as of January 2018. On one side, the secular trends look unfavorable. On the other side, GameStop’s partners have no reason to interfere with that trend, since they have all the interest in cutting middle-men costs and expanding their direct-to-consumer channel.

In this context, many bargain hunters have been attracted by the company’s solid free cash flow generation and cheap valuation multiples, believing that the decline of the business would not be fast enough to justify the low valuation. So far, they have been wrong and the stock kept declining without particular signs of deceleration. Nonetheless, it’s worth giving another look at the business and try to understand what a fair value for the stock could be in the current conditions. To do so, I am going to analyze the prospects of each business and calculate a fair value for the company based on the present value of future cash flows in a positive scenario.

Video Game Hardware And Software Business

When we try to understand the prospects of the Video game hardware and software businesses, we have to consider the underlying trends in the industry and also how GameStop is trying to face them. While the factors I mentioned above (shift to digital, e-commerce competition, retail overcapacity) are exerting some pressure on sales, GameStop’s own measures to address the problem of declining sales are generating some margin pressure as well. For example, let’s consider how GameStop is trying to increase total sales of video games and consoles through bundles offered at a more convenient price compared to the sum of their parts. Moreover, the trials to attract more volume and more customers in their loyalty program through more promotions pressure gross margin too.

So far, profitability trends in the division have not been bad, and GameStop has actually reported a slight increase in the gross margins of this business in the years prior to 2018 (data in $million):

Author's elaboration based on data from filings and sentieo.com

Nonetheless, Fiscal 2018 has shown how difficult it is to maintain those levels of profitability in this context. The reason is that software sales were up only slightly, and most of the strength in 2018 was generated in the hardware division. The software division has grown only a bit while the hardware segment was boosted by items such as Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X, which were both launched in 2017. It’s clear that the underlying trend without the help of those launches is negative, but that’s the only point. The increasing weight of hardware sales in the video game division (which includes more bundles) at the expense of software has a dilutive effect on gross margin.

In order to model a reasonable scenario for revenue and margins, I used the following assumptions:

Console launches will continue and show patterns similar to what we have seen in the past 10 years, with the launch of the PS5 occurring in 2020. Video game software will continue to decline at paces similar to what we have seen in the past five years, the period of rampant growth for digital downloads.

Hardware will resist a bit better compared to software, due to the regular console launches, but would still decline due to the secular growth of PC gaming at the expense of console gaming. With the console gaming industry expected to grow at a 6% CAGR, a mid-single digit yearly decrease in the percentage of physical video games (conservative) and only a marginal market share loss at the expense of PC gaming, the overall effect is a yearly decline of the software division in the area of 4-5%.

Gross margin in the division will decline as a result of the dilutive effect of increasing hardware sales and an increasing reliance on bundles and other promotions in order to sustain foot traffic. The timing of operating margin variations depends on several factors such as the number of launches and the distribution of AAA titles and several other variables. Since we can’t pretend to be able to predict those factors, I assume a constant but moderate dilution of gross margins in both the software and hardware divisions due to the increasing competitive pressures, declining foot traffic, and increased promotional activity, which I estimated based on the recent trends.

This is the positive but reasonable scenario I am going to use in my valuation:

Source: Author's calculations, data in $million

Considering that some analysts are expecting this division to basically disappear, I think we can consider this scenario as an optimistic one, especially when it comes to the software division. This optimistic scenario basically assumes that the new software division will survive because a much smaller but still significant portion of customers will find it useful to buy physical copies, for a series of reasons:

Physical copies can be sold, lent and borrowed, which decrease costs in the case of collective purchases or regular buying and selling of old games.

Some people don’t want to wait to download games, or don’t have extremely fast internet packages.

The storage capacity of consoles is limited, and owning physical copies can be a good alternative to have more games than the storage capacity of the console would allow.

Pre-Owned And Value Video Game Products

This division includes sales of used consoles and video games. It has been in decline for years and it’s easy to understand why. As sales of physical video games decline as a result of an increasing shift to digital downloads, sales of used videogames decline with a small delay, a negative trend that is only in part mitigated by the regular buying and selling activity of collectors. The pace of the decline in the division has been quite consistent since 2012, and we can expect it to accelerate a bit due to the lower percentage of physical copies sold in recent times. Even in a positive scenario, I couldn’t estimate less than a 5% yearly decline.

Margins have been quite healthy in the division, with gross profit as a percentage of revenue regularly in the 44-48% range, but in a moderate decline in the past few years. Due to the increasing pressures from online platforms such as eBay (EBAY), Amazon and the likes, and the need to increase foot traffic and the percentage of loyal customers through more attractive prices and promotions, the gross margin of the division will continue to decline. The management’s view is that we could expect pre-owned margins from low 40s to mid-40s going forward.

Source: Q4 earnings call

I think these forecasts make sense if we consider the low end of the range and if we forecast a further gross margin dilution going forward triggered by the factors mentioned above, which I estimate to be 80bps per year. Based on these assumptions, this is what we can expect from the division in a moderately optimistic scenario:

Source: Author's calculations, data in $million

Accessories

This division includes all the accessories used for gaming (joypads, cables, etc.), with the important inclusion of VR headsets, which have contributed to lifting sales in the division significantly in the past few years. Going forward, we can expect this segment to continue to grow as the popularity of VR headset increases. Nonetheless, I think most of the estimates we can find on the internet make little sense. I have seen growth estimates going from a 30% CAGR expected until 2025, up to a 40.3% CAGR expected between 2018 and 2023. I think those estimates are definitely exaggerated. In any case, we have to consider also that GameStop operates in mature economies such as Europe, Australia and North America, having zero exposure to fast-growing emerging markets and therefore missing the best growth opportunity in the VR industry. We have to consider also that a large part of the growth in the VR industry will go to e-commerce players, as their market share continues to grow supported by the secular growth of the channel at the expense of traditional stores and their aggressive pricing strategies. Last but not least, many analysts' expectations about VR growth seem to be very aggressive once we consider what GameStop's management itself is actually seeing. For example, let's consider what the management declared at Oppenheimer Consumer Conference last June:

Source: Oppenheimer Consumer Conference

I estimated a 6% revenue CAGR for the division (VR and non-VR accessories), which I think makes much more sense once we consider the factors above, the slow growth foreseen by GameStop's management and the negative trend in the rest of the accessories segment (non-VR accessories), which is actually more correlated to the console industry than to the VR industry. Margins in the VR segment are lower than in the rest of the accessories segment, so I am also estimating a moderate but constant gross margin dilution as a result of growing sales of VR headset and some pricing pressures triggered by e-commerce players. This is my estimate:

Source: Author's calculations, data in $million

Collectibles

This is the only division that really reports high growth rates, due to the strong strategic push implemented with the goal of increasing revenue diversification. The division grew by 28% in 2018 and reported gross margin in excess of 32%. Sales were strong in Q4 as well (+20%), but the numbers indicated a significant deceleration from the 26.5% increase in Q3 and the 36.1% increase in Q2. While 20% is a sound growth rate for sure, it’s a bit disappointing to see such a significant deceleration, considering that the division is actually the last source of potentially sustainable growth for the company, if we exclude VR headset. The company is continuing to expand its Think Geek business and testing store concepts where collectibles account for up to 50% of total sales, as the management is trying to understand how much this segment can be pushed. This segment will continue to grow at healthy rates and the management is expecting gross margins to range from low 30s to high 30s:

Source: Q4 earnings call

My estimates assume a moderate decline in the growth rates and gross margins in the 33% area, which imply some moderate cost leverage not entirely offset by increasing competitive pressures from e-commerce growth. These are my estimates:

Source: Author's calculations, data in $million

Tech Brands

The recent poor performance of the Tech Brands division is a huge problem because this segment was one of the two main drivers of revenue diversification together with Collectibles. When the company was aggressively growing by buying new AT&T (T) stores, we could easily see GameStop’s future to be increasingly detached from the fate of physical video games or console gaming. In the second half of 2017, the situation has significantly deteriorated. In Q3, Tech Brands revenues declined 10.2% due to the later-than-expected launch of the iPhone X. Moreover, the management clearly stated that we shouldn’t expect much M&A activity on that front, as opposed to what we saw in the past, due to unfavorable conditions that include changes on the AT&T side of the business that have impacted the profitability of the segment. This view was confirmed in Q4 when the 14% decline showed that the weakness was more related to some changes in the compensation structure made by AT&T and operational execution challenges, rather than an effect of the delayed launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

With some signs of maturity in the business, such as the slowing growth in the smartphone industry and the increasing penetration of online direct-to-consumer services, I can’t see this division growing more than 2% per year going forward. On the other side, these estimates can be considered optimistic since players such as Apple (AAPL), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) or AT&T have all the interest in cutting the middle-men costs and serve customers directly online. Nonetheless, this business is different from physical video games and many customers find it useful to go to a store and communicate with competent personnel instead of doing everything alone, and that's the main reason why I think there is some moderate growth left in the business.

These are my estimates in a positive scenario:

Source: Author's calculations, data in $million

Putting Numbers Together; DCF model

Before calculating a fair value for the stock, we have to add the effects of two small segments that are not contributing so much to GameStop’s revenue and don’t have particularly bright prospects. These segments are the digital segment, which I estimated to be growing at a 2% CAGR for the foreseeable future, and the "others" segment, which I assume to remain flat. The result is this forecast for revenue:

And the following forecast for operating income, which assumes the company will be able to optimize operating expenses and generate a small leverage, estimated to translate into an 80bps yearly decrease, basically in line with the recent cost-cutting trends:

Starting from these numbers, we can calculate a fair value for GME based on the present value of future cash flows, and using objective measures to estimate the company’s cost of capital. Before doing that, let me give you some clarifications on how I built the model.

The cost of equity was calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model, using the 10-year U.S treasury bond’s yield as a risk-free rate.

The Beta was calculated on the S&P 500, using 6-year weekly data.

The cost of debt was estimated using the ratio between interest expenses and financial debt ($55.3 million and $817.9 million, respectively).

The Terminal Value is calculated assuming zero growth, as the challenges in the core business and the tech brands are a result of unfavorable secular growth trends.

I adjusted the value of total debt adding the present value of operating leases, since these off-balance items should be considered as financial obligations too. The discount rate used is the same for financial debt and operating leases (6.1%).

The result is the following:

Source: Author's calculations

The model shows a Fair Value for GME of $24.76, which would translate into 84% upside from the current price of $13.43.

Final Thoughts

The average approach with GameStop tends to focus on the negative scenarios rather than the positive ones. In this article, I wanted to change the perspective and try to estimate a fair value for GameStop in a positive but still reasonable scenario that would imply some progress in the Collectibles and VR divisions and a constant but not extremely fast decline in the core business, while assuming some moderately positive prospects in the Tech Brands business as well.

The fact that the fair value in a positive scenario shows significant upside doesn’t mean I am bullish on GME nor that I think the risk/reward is favorable at the moment. In my opinion, there are still significant risks that can’t be captured by an intrinsic valuation, and too many forces are acting in the wrong direction for GameStop’s business. One day not so far into the future, Microsoft (MSFT) or Sony (SNE) could give another push to their DTC capabilities in order to increase margins, or Nintendo could start to expand more aggressively in that segment as well. It’s difficult to say how fast the transition to digital or the expansion of PC gaming at the expense of consoles may continue. Moreover, the recent failure to push growth in the pre-owned smartphones segment despite the generally favorable trends is another factor that adds to the bearish thesis. In order to bet on a turnaround, I think we need to see early signs of potential catalysts, which include:

Signs that the decline in video game sales is not accelerating, which means it could continue to be a good cash cow for many years more.

Rumors that Sony may actually want to launch another generation of PS by 2020.

Ongoing strength in the Collectibles business, hopefully without a decline in the growth rate.

These factors would make me bullish on GME and I would be willing to bet on the positive scenario I have modeled above. For the moment, I still believe the probability of a turnaround is too low based on what the recent trends suggest.

