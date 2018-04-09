Don’t Follow The Herd, Buy STAG

STAG’s fundamentals are getting stronger, yet the “herd” does not recognize it.

Always remembering that if people in masses are buying, then there must be someone who is selling.

History suggests that large groups can be wrong but we refuse to believe it.

Many investors tend follow suit, that is, they follow the herd mentality, buying or selling stocks when the majority stampede to the trading desk.

While it’s tempting to follow the newest or hottest investment trends, an investor is better off steering away from the herd. It is not necessary that just because everyone is jumping into certain investments, that investment is correct.

The soundest advice is to always do your own homework before following trends, oftentimes a particular investment favored by the herd becomes overvalued as investments of high values are based on optimism, specific good news of the company and not on underlying fundamentals.

Also, herd mentality prevents you from buying at the bottom as panic sets in, that’s what I call the “deer in headlight” syndrome.

But it’s the smart investors who start buying and ultimately the herd investors play catch-up when the market starts going up. The herd mentality will also prevent you from getting out before the market peaks.

History suggests that large groups can be wrong but we refuse to believe it, always remembering that if people in masses are buying, then there must be someone who is selling.

It’s the smart investors who are selling when herds are buying and getting into a trap. That’s why Warren Buffett famously explained,

“Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.”

Source

STAG, the REIT, not the Adult Male Red Deer

According to Merriam-Webster, STAG is “an adult male red deer”, and today I am not writing about a herd of deer, but instead I am taking a closer look at STAG, the industrial REIT.

I first began researching STAG back in November 2011, and in that inaugural article I explained,

“STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is off to an exceptional start and its flexible capitalization and robust acquisition strategies are leading indicators of growth. In addition, the $10.04 (per share) stock price is trading around 23% below the 52-week high (of $12.98) and there is plenty of room for growth.”

STAG went public in 2011 (the predecessor was STAG Capital Partners that formed in 2004), and over the past 6 ½ years I have written dozens on research articles on the Boston-based REIT.

Ben Graham once said,

“You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right.”

That has always been my belief, when it comes to investing, including my bullish sentiment related to STAG.

For example, STAG sold off in September 2014 and while the herd mentality was driving shares downward, I stood by my pick as I explained, “STAG is a monthly dividend machine”. Later, in February 2016, the herd began to rally and I wrote, “it’s time to buy STAG, shares are dirt cheap”. More recently, around November 2011, STAG fell victim to the “herd” and I wrote, “STAG has increased its dividend every year since going public and the dividend is covered.”

As a buy-and-hold investor, I consider most of my REIT picks long-term selections, and I usually don’t sell unless there’s a good reason. From time to time, I will trim shares, particularly if shares become extremely over-valued. By not following the herd, I have found that one of the most important elements of being a value investor is to focus on fundamentals.

As Ben Graham wrote, “Just because “the crowd” is pursuing a risky strategy, should not suggest that such strategy was less speculative than the facts indicated.”

It seems that STAG has once again fallen victim to the herd, although most REIT shares have declined year-to-date, STAG has become more oversold (than most REITs):

Today I will take a closer look at the company to determine if there are any fundamental reasons for the selloff, that investors should be aware of. Alternatively, this selloff could represent a good buying opportunity, and a time to take advantage of the irrational price declines…

STAG is a Different Breed

One misconception, often misunderstood by many analysts and investors, is STAG’s investment model. The company is an industrial REIT that invests in many secondary markets, and it’s the binary risk inherent in single tenant properties that tends to create market inefficiencies and the opportunity to acquire assets at attractive relative values.

When considering investment parameters such as lease term, market size and tenant credit, the world is not "black and white", but rather, shades of "grey". The common use of decision rules in the net lease market is a reflection of a "black and white" view of the world.

Over the years, it has become clear to me that STAG continues to suffer from this common belief that in order to become a “premium” Industrial REIT, it must own properties in the major markets.

Unlike many of the Industrial REITs fighting to gain stakes in larger markets with trophy assets, STAG’s strategy is to acquire properties in smaller markets where there is less competition and higher yield.

And with a focus on the industrial sector, the company aims to invest capital for higher returns in second-tier markets where there is less occupancy and rent volatility. This simple, risk-averse model is built on market niche differentiation that has resulted in accretive dividend yield.

Binary risk of single tenancy creates higher potential volatility in cash flows compared to multi-tenancy assets. Single-tenant buildings are either fully occupied or completely vacant, so investors apply higher risk premiums/discount rates when evaluating individual single-tenant assets.

The aggregation of binary risk cash flows with an emphasis on portfolio construction can mitigate correlation and the binary risk, creating cash flows with a less volatile profile. Investors apply relatively lower risk premiums/discount rates to relatively less volatile cash flows.

Historical primary and secondary market occupancy levels are similar, super primary markets historically operate at an occupancy level above both primary and secondary markets.

Also, secondary market rent growth has performed in line with primary market rent growth over the past ten years, as super primary market rent growth has displayed greater volatility over the past ten years compared to primary and secondary markets.

STAG’s investment thesis has proven to be a dependable provider of value creation. By identifying relative value in granular, binary-risk transactions, the REIT has proven that it can aggregate them into portfolios, thereby mitigating correlated risk.

This value creation has been demonstrated since the company went public, and I am pleased that this reliable REIT has become a larger holding within my Durable Income Portfolio.

The Business Model

Since going public, STAG has grown from 105 buildings to 356 buildings in 37 states, with approximately 70.2 million rentable square feet. The company has an Enterprise Value of ~$4.1 Billion.

STAG owns standalone (or free-standing) buildings, and the company's average building size is around 215,000 square feet. That's important because it ranks 2nd in terms of the largest industrial REITs based on average building size.

Around 87% of STAG's buildings are warehouse or distribution properties. Its portfolio consists of 287 warehouse/distribution buildings, 52 light manufacturing buildings, and 14 flex/office buildings.

STAG defines secondary markets as "net rentable square footage ranging between approximately 25 million and 200 million square feet, and located outside the 29 largest industrial metropolitan areas".

Because of STAG's Class B (secondary markets) Industrial investment rationale, the company enjoys low capital expenditures and lower tenant improvement costs (relative to other property types).

Also, its Class B tenants tend to stay longer, since moving costs and business interruption costs are expensive relative to relocating a "critical function" facility. STAG also has a diversified portfolio, as illustrated below (top markets):

STAG refers to its well-diversified model as a "virtual industrial park". It makes sense, since the REIT's portfolio of properties represents many of the different categories that you would see while driving through a large industrial park. Here's a snapshot of its diversification:

As illustrated above (middle chart), STAG has outsized automotive exposure (13.9%), and this material concentration should be advantageous, given pro-growth policies. The U.S. has already seen a number of automotive announcements, and this continued growth should benefit STAG's business model.

The company's automotive exposure spreads across 14 states (East, South, Midwest, West), and it has OEM relationships with Ford (NYSE:F), Chrysler (CGC), GM (NYSE:GM), BMW, Toyota (NYSE:TM), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), etc. and auto plant relationships in nine plants (Jeep Cherokee, Ford 150, Cadillac, Camaro, etc.).

To mitigate secondary market risks, STAG has built an impressive portfolio that provides well-balanced tenant diversification. As illustrated above (far left chart), its largest tenant represents just 2.6% of ABR, and the top 10 tenants represent just 14.1% overall.

Improving the Cost of Capital

STAG’s balance sheet continues to strengthen. In Q4-17, the company raised $88 million of equity through its ATM and deleveraged slightly to 4.9x on a net debt-to-run rate EBITDA basis. STAG’s fixed charge coverage ratio is 4.3x, and its liquidity is $348 million, which includes a swap unfunded $150 million term loan.

Since year end 2015, the REIT has reduced its secured debt outstanding by 74%, reducing the overall cost of debt, while also increasing the balance sheet flexibility. Secured debt now accounts for only 5% of the debt outstanding.

In 2017 STAG closed on $613 million of acquisitions at a 7.4% stabilized cash cap rate. Net acquisitions, $545 million after dispositions, grew by more than 70% over the prior year. The company continues to see a persisting opportunity to acquire on an attractive relative value basis in the 60-plus markets that it monitors.

STAG expects to acquire between $500 million and $700 million in 2018, with a stabilized cap rate range of 6.75-7.25% and an expected disposition volume range between $100 million and $200 million.

For the first quarter of 2018, the company expects to acquire between $120 million and $135 million, with approximately 1/3rd NOI contribution to the quarter, which is a result of the expected closing date. Disposition proceeds are projected to be between $50 million and $60 million for the quarter.

2017 had another productive year with accretive acquisitions-fueled conservative capitalization that has resulted in another year of strong earnings growth. The attractive opportunities continue to persist, the industrial fundamental picture remains strong, and the STAG team continues its robust execution in all phases of its business.

The Latest Earnings Results

Q4-17 was a strong finish to STAG’s very successful 2017: Core FFO was $0.44 in Q4-17 and $1.69 for the full year, an increase of 7% as compared to that in the full year 2016. This growth in core FFO per share was achieved while simultaneously deleveraging the balance sheet, which resulted in putting the company in great position in 2018.

The REIT’s retention for Q4-17 was 53% and 59% for the year. These lower retention numbers were the result of certain operational decisions made over the course of the year to let tenant leases expire in order to generate higher rental rates or opportunistic vacant property sales. As STAG’s CFO, Bill Crooker, explains:

“These decisions produced great outcomes for our shareholders but ultimately resulted in the lower disclosed retention rates. The impact of these operational decisions reduced the retention metric from 73% to 59% with minimal impact to portfolio occupancy. Portfolio occupancy at year end was 95.3% as compared to 94.7% in 2016.”

STAG’s same-store cash NOI decreased by 10 bps when comparing full-year 2017 to full-year 2016. The annual same-store decline was driven by an average occupancy reduction of 50 bps.

The beat of STAG’s guidance related to signing leases earlier in the quarter than budgeted. The 2017 annual same-store pool represents approximately two-thirds of the total portfolio. The one-third of the portfolio excluded from the 2017 annual same-store pool has annual fixed rental bumps of approximately 2%.

STAG’s retention is projected to be between 70% and 80% in 2018, and G&A is expected to be between $35 million and $36 million for the year. During the first quarter of 2018, the company executed on an asset sale and sold a single-tenant building for a 6.2% cap rate, generating $32 million in proceeds (it acquired the asset in 2010 for a 9.2% cap rate).

Don’t Follow The Herd, Buy STAG

STAG has continued to drive earnings growth, while simultaneously improving tenant and geographic diversification. Here’s a snapshot of STAG’s FFO/share forecast, compared with industry peers:

As you can see, STAG is forecasted to grow FFO/share by 7.1% in 2018 and 5.5% in 2018 (source: FAST Graphs). This is consistent growth that is not reflected in STAG’s continued improvement to the company’s payout ratio, as viewed below:

STAG has a higher payout ratio than most peers, however, the company has continued to reduce the payout ratio, while also increasing the dividend.

Now compare STAG’s dividend yield with the peers:

As you see, STAG has one of the highest dividend yields in the peer group, and STAG pays monthly dividends. Now, compare STAG’s P/FFO multiple on a trailing 4-year basis:

As you see, STAG is now trading at 13.8x P/FFO, compared with the historical 4-year average of 15.4x. That doesn’t make sense, because STAG’s fundamentals are getting stronger, yet the “herd” does not recognize it. Here’s is how STAG shares have performed year-to-date:

STAG continues to execute on all cylinders as the company maintains strong pricing and return discipline with accretive portfolio growth. In the practice of real estate acquisition and management, cash flow is what matters.

Recognizing that much of the herd mentality for REITs has been the fear of rising rates, yet, STAG has once again fallen victim to the noise. Conclusively, I am maintaining a BUY on STAG shares and for new investors (to the name), now is a good time to begin to accumulate shares. I will not follow the herd, I like this outlier named STAG!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: FAST Graphs and STAG Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: (MNR), (TRNO), (EGP), (PSB), (FR), (GPT), (DCT), (WPC), (DRE), and (PLD).







Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AHP, AVB, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, TXRT UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.