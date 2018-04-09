An A-Rated REIT That Invests In Small Business America

The economy is gaining strength with the help of tax savings, as job creators share the wealth with their employees.

Small businesses in the U.S. have been an integral part of American culture and the economy since the time of the first colonial settlers.

In the 17th and 18th centuries, the public celebrated the pioneer who overcame great hardships to carve a home and a way of life out of the American wilderness. During that period, many colonists were small farmers, making their lives on small family farms in rural areas.

Today, the American economy boasts a wide array of enterprises, ranging from one-person sole proprietorship's to some of the world's largest corporations. Depending on who you ask, there are anywhere between 20-30 million small businesses in this country and these small businesses employ about 77 million Americans and account for 60-80% of all new jobs created. (source)

Keeping true to President Trump’s promise, tax cuts keep putting money in the pockets of hardworking Americans. The economy is gaining strength with the help of tax savings, as job creators share the wealth with their employees.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act changed several important aspects of the U.S. tax code for both businesses and individuals. The corporate tax rate was reduced from 35% to 21%, while small businesses can take a 20% deduction and see the remainder of their income charged at individual rates.

According to the Omaha World-Herald,

“This year, small businesses are feeling a newfound confidence thanks to the tax reform bill Congress passed… This year, there is a sense of optimism for American businesses of all sizes.”

As I reflect on the tax impact for small businesses, I am reminded of one REIT that is certain to benefit from the “newfound confidence” and today I will take a closer look at PS Business Parks (PSB).

Affiliation With Public Storage

PSB was formed in 1990 as a California corporation under the name Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. In a March 17, 1998 merger with American Office Park Properties, Inc. ("AOPP"), PSB acquired the commercial property business operated by AOPP and was renamed "PS Business Parks, Inc."

Prior to the merger, in January 1997, AOPP was reorganized to succeed to the commercial property business of PS, becoming a fully integrated, self-advised and self-managed REIT.

PSB owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks and is the sole general partner of the Operating Partnership owning 77.8% of the common partnership units. The remaining common partnership units are owned by Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

PSB has common officers and directors with PSA. Ronald L. Havner, Jr., Chairman of PSB, is also the Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of PSA. Gary E. Pruitt, an independent director of PSB, is also a trustee of PSA. Other employees of PSB render services to PSB pursuant to the cost sharing and administrative services agreement.

It's evident that PSA has significant influence over PSB.

PSA owns 7.2 million shares of PSB's common stock and 7.3 million common units of PSB's Operating Partnership (100.0% of the common units not owned by PSB).

Assuming issuance of PSB common stock upon redemption of the common partnership units held by PS, PS would own 42.0% (or 14.5 million shares) of the outstanding shares of PSB’s common stock. PSB, as the sole general partner of the Operating Partnership, has full, exclusive and complete responsibility and discretion in managing and controlling the Operating Partnership.

In addition, the PS Business Parks name and logo are owned by PS and licensed to PSB under a nonexclusive, royalty-free license agreement. The license can be terminated by either party for any reason with six months' written notice.

PSB has the ability to significantly influence all matters submitted to a vote of PSB shareholders, including electing directors, changing articles of incorporation, dissolving and approving other extraordinary transactions such as mergers, and all matters requiring the consent of the limited partners of the Operating Partnership.

PSA's interest in such matters may differ from other shareholders. In addition, PSA's ownership may make it more difficult for another party to take over PSB without PSA's approval.

The PS Business Parks Portfolio

As of Q3-17, PSB owned and operated 98 business parks (28 million square feet) of Infill real estate in gateway markets: California, Texas, Virginia, Florida, Maryland and Washington. PSB focuses on owning concentrated business parks which provide the company with the greatest flexibility to meet the needs of its customers. The company also manages 684,000 rentable square feet on behalf of PS.

Approximately 83% of the portfolio is Light Industrial/Flex Product that is functional and multi-tenant. The remaining portfolio is comprised of office space (17%).

PSB owns around 14 million square feet of flex space (defines "flex" space as buildings that are configured with a combination of warehouse and office space and can be designed to fit a wide variety of uses). The warehouse component of the flex space has a number of uses including light manufacturing and assembly, storage and warehousing, showroom, laboratory, distribution and research and development activities.

The office component of flex space is complementary to the warehouse component by enabling businesses to accommodate management and production staff in the same facility.

PSB owns around 8.5 million square feet of industrial space that has characteristics similar to the warehouse component of the flex space as well as ample dock access. In addition, PSB owns 4.5 million square feet of low-rise office space, generally either in business parks that combine office and flex space or in submarkets where the market demand is more office-focused.

PSB's commercial properties typically consist of business parks with low-rise buildings, ranging from one to 49 buildings per park, located on parcels of various sizes which comprise from nearly 12,000 to 3.5 million aggregate square feet of rentable space.

PSB owns operating properties in six states and it may expand its operations to other states or reduce the number of states in which it operates. One of the things that I like most about PSB is the diversification by tenant:

PSB's tenant base is diverse. The portfolio can be bifurcated into those facilities that service small to medium-sized businesses and those that service larger businesses. Approximately 35.2% of in-place rents from the portfolio are derived from facilities that generally serve small to medium-sized businesses.

A property in this facility type is typically divided into units under 5,000 square feet and leases generally range from one to three years. The remaining 64.8% of in-place rents from the portfolio are generally derived from facilities that serve larger businesses, with units 5,000 square feet and larger.

PSB also has several tenants that lease space in multiple buildings and locations. Here’s a snapshot of PSB’s top 10 tenants, and as you can see, the company has modest exposure (the U.S. Government is the ONLY tenant with over 1% exposure):

In addition to strong tenant diversification, PSB is also well-diversified within its industry make-up:

I consider flex space to be an attractive property sector and it’s relatively unknown to many REIT investors. I consider PSB a “diamond in the rough” because of the company’s highly diversified portfolio that provides investors with a very….

The Fortress Balance Sheet

PSB’s primary objective in its financing strategy is to maintain financial flexibility and a low risk capital structure. Key elements of this strategy are:

Retain Operating Cash Flow: PSB seeks to retain significant funds (after funding its distributions and capital improvements) for additional investments.

Perpetual Preferred Stock/Units: The primary source of leverage in PSB’s capital structure is perpetual preferred stock or equivalent preferred units in the Operating Partnership. This method of financing reduces interest rate and refinancing risks as the dividend rate is fixed and the stated value or capital contribution is not required to be repaid.

In addition, the consequences of defaulting on required preferred distributions are less severe than with debt.

Debt Financing: PSB has used debt financing to facilitate real estate acquisitions and other capital allocations. The primary source of debt the company has historically relied upon to provide short-term capital is its $250.0 million unsecured line of credit.

Access to Capital: PSB targets a minimum ratio of FFO to combined fixed charges and preferred distributions paid of 3.0 to 1.0. Fixed charges include interest expense and capitalized interest while preferred distributions include amounts paid to preferred shareholders and preferred Operating Partnership unit holders.

On December 7th PSB closed on its 5.2% Series Y preferred equity offering, with net proceeds of approximately $194 million. Using these proceeds, the company repaid the outstanding balance on its credit facility and remaining $130 million balance on the 6% Series T preferred stock on January 3, 2018. The net impact of the 2017 preferred equity transaction in the redemption of Series T has moved the average coupon rate from 5.87% to 5.4%.

This capital activity, combined with PSB;s free cash flow, leaves the company with no debt and takes PSB's fixed charge coverage ratio to 4.9x.

The Latest Earnings Results

PSB reported core FFO of $1.52 per share for the fourth quarter, a 9.4% increase from $1.39 in Q4-16. The growth was driven by Same Park NOI, combined with lower preferred equity distribution. Fourth quarter Same Park NOI growth of 4.2% was driven by a 5% increase in revenue due mostly to higher rates.

The fourth quarter Same Park operating expenses were up 6.9% due to higher repairs and maintenance cost, of which, approximately $750,000 or $0.02 of FFO was due to repairs related to Hurricane Irma.

PSB's full year core FFO achieved a new milestone and came in at $6.13 per share of 12.7% from 2016. Here’s a snapshot of PSB’s FFO/share, forecast by FAST Graphs:

An A-Rated REIT That Invests In Small Business USA

I began investing in PSB in March 2018 and I am continuing to accumulate shares (my latest article here):

What initially attracted me to PSB was the stable and growing occupany:

More recently, I consider tax reform to be an excellent catalyst that should drive rent growth and occupancy for PSB shareholders. As viewed below, PSB has a good history of growing dividends, although I would like to see the company growing its dividend annually…

In terms of the dividend yield, PSB’s common shares are less appealing, as viewed below:

However, PSB has maintained a disciplined payout ratio, as viewed below:

Here is how PSB’s P/FFO multiple compares to 4-year averages:

As you can see, there is no bargain here for PSB, and I’ll reiterate my previous recommendation:

“…this “fortress” REIT is now trading at a “reasonable” price point, not a bargain, but definitely a BUY. I am taking a “nibble” position in PSB as I consider shares attractive, especially given the potential earnings growth related to corporate tax reform. PSB is essentially an “incubator” landlord for many corporations and these companies should benefit from reduced taxes, that in turn should drive PSB’s rent growth. As GDP grows, PSB is well-positioned to benefit and the company’s fortress balance sheet (low cost of capital) should help protect the dividend also provide added scale.”

