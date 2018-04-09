DDR Corporation: A Small Arbitrage Opportunity In The Preferred Stocks

Brief coverage of the products and a summary of how we expect the trade to work.

Instead of trying to determine the right direction, we found a way to participate utilizing arbitrage.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 4/5/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Introduction

It is not a secret that Wall Street gave a thumbs down to the retail REIT sector. Definitely the performance of these companies cannot be categorized as stellar. In spite of the turmoil, there are still plenty of opportunities in the area. In the face of DDR Corp's (DDR) preferred stocks we noticed a small mispricing, thus an opening to employ our conservative approach using the company's financial instruments.

The Company

DDR Corp., incorporated on November 20, 1992, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. The Company is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (NYSE:GLA). As of December 31, 2016, the portfolio properties included 319 shopping centers (including 152 centers owned through joint ventures). As of December 31, 2016, the portfolio properties also included more than 650 acres of undeveloped land, including parcels located adjacent to certain of the shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, the portfolio properties aggregated to 75.8 million square feet of Company-owned GLA (105.7 million square feet of total GLA) located in 35 states, plus Puerto Rico. These centers are in the Southeast and Midwest, with significant concentrations in Florida, Georgia, Ohio and North Carolina, as well as Puerto Rico. As of December 31, 2016, the 14 assets owned in Puerto Rico aggregated to 4.8 million square feet of Company-owned GLA (5.1 million square feet of total GLA). As of December 31, 2016, the Company also owned an interest in two land parcels in Canada.

Source: Reuters.com, DDR Corp.

Source: Tradingview.com, DDR Corp.

Currently, the common stock's performance in the market is far from favorable. The price has reached its lowest levels since the global financial crisis and this should not surprise us, because the stock is simply following the footsteps of the sector. Anyway, we are not going to predict if the price will go up or down, as all that we care about is the arbitrage opportunity in the preferreds.

The DDR Corp. Family

The group is composed of three preferred stocks with fixed rates:

Source: Author's database

The logic behind our idea is simple and it can be briefly explained. The two instruments which are going to be involved in our trade are DDR-A and DDR-K. To illustrate the recent developments in the market, below are daily charts showing how these preferred stocks have reacted to the negative sentiment the whole sector is suffering from.

DDR Corp., 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable (DDR-A):

Source: Tradingview.com, DDR Corp., 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable

DDR Corp., 6.25% Class K Cumulative Redeemable (DDR-K):

Source: Tradingview.com, DDR Corp., 6.25% Class K Cumulative Redeemable

As they are traded below par value and do not have any call risk, we are interested in their Current Yields. It is important to notice that DDR-K is the cheaper one from company's perspective, but it offers higher Current Yield to the investors. Due to this, it is the appealing choice for us:

Source: Author's database

The Pair Trade

After briefing you on the essentials, here is how we trade this arbitrage. Statistics is one of the main tools that I use for confirmation of my logic. This is how it looks like at this time:

Source: Author's database

A strong 200-day correlation is observed between the prices of the two assets. Two standard deviations in this pair translates into potential of more than $1 in profit:

We started establishing a long position in DDR-K with an average price around $22.26.

To complete the pair, we take some DDR-A short at $23.84.

Conclusion

Probably the market has lost some of its faith in the retail REIT sector. And this has probably played a huge role in the formation of this arbitrage in the first place.

The beauty of pair trading is in the absence of directional risk, or in other words - not having an opinion. Taking a position on each side is used as hedging reaction. The DDR-K and DDR-A is an example of a nice arbitrage we have to capitalize on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DDR-K over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Short DDR-A.