Video: Active Vs. Passive Still Undefined

In this episode, President of Investment Research at Valuentum, Brian Nelson talks about the new theorem of the stock market, and why the future is inherently unpredictable.

Hi folks,

This is the last episode of "Off the Cuff." It has been fun to produce this series, and we'll keep new video episodes coming as we roll out different topic-based programs. In this final episode, I close with the common-sense conclusion that forms the basis of the inherent unpredictability of the stock market - that the discussion behind active versus passive is ambiguous, that the relationship or expectations regarding under or out-performance is undefined, even after fees and expenses.

This video is a bit shorter in length, and as a reminder the "Off the Cuff" series was not made to be fancy, but to bring topics straight at you, and some topics a bit controversial. The value of any opinion will be in the logic behind it, and we don't like bells and whistles that could cloud the atmosphere. This series was made to be conversational, energetic and exciting, and we hope you enjoy this final episode of "Off the Cuff." As always, let me know what you think. Don't forget to comment. Thanks!

This video and any content within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum and Brian Nelson are not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this video or any content and accept no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. There is substantial risk of loss associated with investing in any financial instrument. Valuentum Securities is a financial publisher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.