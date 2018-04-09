Risk Off, Week 2

In this article, I suggest that corporate and consumer credit issues reminiscent of other corrective periods may be (much?) more important than the trade war meme.

Background

In view of the turbulence experienced last week, perhaps a fresh look at the "risk off" hypothesis I have been propounding would be of interest to some readers. Here's a little background and perspective, followed by three major topics of analysis and then a brief summary.

A week ago Sunday, April 1, I submitted to Seeking Alpha an article titled 'Risk Off': 5 Reasons, which was published the following morning. The main ETF for the S&P 500 (SPY) had closed the prior Friday at $263.15; week later, it closed Friday April 6 at $259.72, down 1.3%. Other broad indices were down similarly last week. Consistent with the accelerating withdrawal of liquidity due to the Fed's reversal of QE, safe havens that used to rise in price on down days for the SPY did not do so last week.

For example, a 'risk off' ETF, one for electric/gas utilities (XLU), was essentially unchanged last week. Two popular long term iShares Treasury ETFs were down marginally as well, namely the 20-30 one (TLT) and the 7-10 year one (IEF).

Also consistent with my thesis of liquidity withdrawal, commodities were down, gold (GLD) slightly, crude oil moderately, and a commodity index fund ETF (GCC) was down 1%.

There was nowhere to hide in broad sectors of the market, including REITs; the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) was also down marginally.

All the above, though just one week's worth of trading, are different from the typical action between 2009 and recent months. In those times, there was (my opinion) so much liquidity around that if equities declined in price, bonds rose in price (interest rates dropped), or perhaps there was an inflation/rising rate scare with stocks and bonds dropping in price but oil and gold (etc.) rising. As I've been documenting now and then, since the reverse QE program began last October, there have been growing numbers of days and weeks where no major asset class rises in price. This is an historical rarity. I believe that the likely precipitant is reverse QE in the setting in which repeated QE programs drove the prices of the major asset classes high and then yet higher.

While last week's trading was not too glorious, it did reward my heavy overweight in cash, which last week I mentioned was at 1/3 allocation, the highest I recall having since 2009.

Additionally, having been 1/3 each to bonds and stocks, it's important in a rising rate scenario to own bonds individually rather than fund, as a bond fund has ongoing price risk than an individual bond that pays off in full at maturity.

Summary analysis: the Fed, having "spiked the drink" with QE, is "taking the punch bowl away." This leaves pure cash as the hated asset class which is shrinking in quantity and therefore rising in relative value. To be clear, bank account cash is not what I'm referring to, because that continues to yield almost nothing. Instead, I mean higher-yielding money market funds that may already be yielding 1.8%, or high-yield savings accounts, many of which are at or above 1.5%.

I've been propounding a less bullish thesis since January, mostly along these lines. For example, on Jan. 25, I wrote an article that in its summary bullet points argued for caution in tech and cyclical stocks due to their outperformance over many recent months and rich valuations. Most recently, I have proffered two value stocks as examples of stocks I liked during this period of Fed tightening and trade jitters. I bought and discussed mid-week Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). The other one was discussed on March 27: The Cheesecake Factory: The Shorts Are All Over It, But I Like It. The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) was at $47.88 when I wrote that article. Despite the tough week last week, CAKE rose 8% last week to close at $52.06. Perhaps there was short covering; but several other restaurant stocks rose including Darden (DRI), which I have reviewed bullishly before, McDonald's (MCD) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH).

Next, a discussion of trade issues and a Presidential market comment.

Trump, trade wars and the market

This past Friday, April 6, the market was handling well the news that the administration is considering imposing tariffs on $100 B more of imports from China, with the SPY down about 0.7%. Then the president commented on a radio interview that stocks might be in for more pain, and the indices tanked, with few stocks closing higher on the day. Fed chair Powell's "stay the course" comments in a speech Friday did not help. Also not helping was the backdrop of a "miss" on the employment report.

Longer term, here's why I think that unlike reverse QE, trade issues are as likely to be over-discounted as under-discounted in stock prices already.

First, every US president is a wannabe jobs president. Part of that goal means trying to produce more to send out to the rest of the world. The Trump push is not unique. President George W. Bush put on tariffs and pursued a weak dollar policy, which helps exporters. Early in his first term, President Obama set a goal of doubling exports within 8 years, if I remember correctly.

Second, the issue of Chinese theft and forced disclosure of US intellectual property has been around for many years. In 2013, a bipartisan and business-oriented commission issued a report on this problem, and updated it recently.

Third, reasons are appearing to think that President Trump can get somewhere on trade, at least enough to show his supporters that they should vote for him in 2020. One reason is the following article from the anti-Trump financial web site Bloomberg News, published Friday:

Among Europe’s Elite, Trump Trade Talk Earns Grudging Support No one likes trade wars but U.S. President Donald Trump is starting to win some grudging support among European and global business elites as he moves to put China’s trade practices in the spotlight.

Some other quotes from the article make the president's point:

“Import tariffs on cars are 2.5 percent in the U.S., 10 percent in Europe, 25 percent in China. So who’s the true manipulator here?” Davide Serra, chief executive officer of Algebris Investments, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “If China wants to be the adult in the room, it needs to behave like an adult...” [And, quoting a former German government official]: “Trump at least has one good point, which is that there are countries out there -- including my own country, Germany -- that have huge surpluses on trade, and this is not a normal part of open trade.”

Thus, it is understood that the post-WW II relationship between the US and the major European powers may finally need to change, and that China is outgrowing its "developing" WTO status and that it can therefore "behave like an adult."

Finally, this paragraph from the article from one of the Chinese "elite" may be quite important:

“We need to understand the difference between noise and signal,” Andrew Sheng, China Banking Regulatory Commission chief adviser, said in an interview. “I don’t think China wants to hurt the U.S. I don’t think anybody wants to hurt anybody else. Trump is a very good negotiator and I think everybody feels that if he wants to get a better deal, there will be a lot of negotiating stance.”

The US complaints about China involve outright IP theft, requirements by China for technology-sharing as a condition of doing business in the country, and overdoing mercantilism (e.g., dumping). These issues are further complicated by NAFTA, as a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation defense of Canada's trade position in February made clear (? inadvertently):

... For example, a Chinese washing machine that passes through the port of Vancouver on its way to the United States is being counted in both the U.S. trade deficit with China and in the U.S. goods deficit with Canada. And while [US Trade Representative] Lighthizer is counting that washing machine as part of Canada's surplus with the U.S., the product is already paying tariffs as a Chinese import.

While the CBC was defending Canada, in the bigger picture from the US perspective, it was supportive of the administration push to address NAFTA and China issues at the same time. Under NAFTA, the washing machine, or an automobile using imported Chinese parts that has its final assembly in Canada or Mexico, comes into the US duty-free. Yet Canada admits there's a US trade deficit (see entire article), it just claims that even though it profits from its port activities, railroad transport of the washing machine, and tariff, somehow it's innocent. This is an example of trans-shipping that US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has mentioned in his TV interviews.

Putting all things together, I think that what the Trump administration is doing is coherent. It also appears consistent with actions and goals of the last two administrations. It could well be that as Mr. Sheng of China said, "there will be a lot of negotiating" room.

Thus I continue to have a positive attitude toward buying domestically-oriented stocks on sell-offs related to fears of another Depression (or even a recession) related to the ongoing China and NAFTA trade situations. I'm not ready to buy China-related stocks yet, but it's something to monitor.

Summary point: the world will keep turning. There may already have been too much market attention paid to the trade war meme as it relates to stocks overall, though not necessarily to stocks that have significant operations in or with China.

However...

Other news last week received no special attention, and partly for that reason, it may be far more important to future stock and bond prices than trade issues. I put this news into the following category:

The Fed's tightening begins to bite

Consistent with the caution I expressed two months ago about cyclicals, we are seeing news flow of precisely that nature. For example, Bloomberg News ran two different items on a related certain theme Friday. First, a specialized and possibly portentous one:

Smaller Subprime Auto Lenders Are Starting to Fold Growing numbers of small subprime auto lenders are closing or shutting down after loan losses and slim margins spur banks and private equity owners to cut off funding... The pain among smaller lenders has parallels with the subprime mortgage crisis last decade... “There’s been a lot of generosity and not a lot of discretion on the part of lenders and investors,” said Chris Gillock, a banker at Colonnade Advisors, which advises companies on subprime auto investments. “There’s going to be more capitulation.”

Chris Gillock's opinion appears reasonable.

That's a clear signal that the Fed's first 5 interest rate hikes have begun to squeeze out "bubble" parts of the economy, and that the 6th hike, announced very recently, will accentuate the trend.

Friday also brought this more general article:

Corporate America Will Bring Next Wave of Pain, Money Managers Warn Corporate America will beget the next wave of financial pain, or even recession, a growing choir of the world’s biggest money managers is warning. After years of borrowing for stock buybacks and company buyouts at extremely cheap rates, the tide is turning as the Federal Reserve raises its target rate and pulls stimulus. That’ll pressure the swollen ranks of over-leveraged firms and weigh on growth, Guggenheim Partners Global Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd said. Pacific Investment Management Co. and BlackRock Inc. (BLK) are among investors curbing purchases or being pickier about what they buy.

The current "Bond King" was also quoted in the article:

“The big loser this year, as we predicted it would be, are corporate bonds,” Jeffrey Gundlach, whose DoubleLine Capital oversees $119 billion, said in a March 13 webcast. “Trouble is here, people.”

When Jeff Gundlach says that trouble is here, not coming, in corporate bonds, I want very high quality in any bonds I own.

Worsening corporate credit is a classic risk off signal.

The third topic of the article involves inflation signals in the commodity markets. I'm more negative than positive on them, per the next section, though the jury is still out. (One reason to keep cash is to see if matters break more decisively in one direction or the other.)

Commodities - fading rallies; more evidence needed

The two most prominent physical commodities both show large bullish speculative positions and despite that, have been unable to vault to new highs despite the best global economy in many years. With the Fed acting hawkish, that looks to me more like a contrarian signal than a bullish one - though it bears a lot of watching. For example, here is a FINVIZ chart of gold (GLD), where the green line on the bottom panel shows the net positioning of commercial hedgers (miners, refiners), who have on balance been selling to the bullish large and small speculators (red and blue lines):

Gold is below a recovery price level reached nearly two years ago and has kept failing to join the SPY in making new highs from November 2016 through January. Why? And, why have bulls been so bullish at the top? I cannot answer those questions, but the set-up appears weak if the Fed's expectation that inflation rates are really rising is correct.

It could be a telling detail that when the large speculators such as commodity trading accounts (red line) have tried to ride a rally and then begun to give up (red line declines toward zero) as is the case now, this has been a powerful bearish omen.

We see a variation of the same theme with crude oil, though reflecting the improved global economy and greater depressed level of crude in 2015-6, the rally has looked different from that of gold:

This chart may be stronger, but what is most apparent on this long term look is how extreme the bullish positioning is amongst large speculators. I do not play futures at all, so my interest is academic. But I like to look for patterns. This pattern looks as though the speculators, who tend to have one mind-set, have decided (with Jeff Gundlach in a separate opinion from his bond opinion presented above) that inflation is here and you have to be long the commodities. But I disagree on this point, though as stated matters are in flux.

After all, oil collapsed in 2014, when the Fed was "printing" large amounts of money via QE 3, and stock prices were surging. On balance, oil has had an unimpressive recovery accompanied by huge amounts of producers selling their future production forward to speculators.

With all this speculative interest in oil as well as gold, and with all the issues with subprime and corporate credit brewing, that the Fed is taking the punch bowl away makes me interpret the commodities charts negatively: they have failed to break out when they should have. So I take their price action, indecisive though it is, as consistent with a general risk off point of view.

Concluding comments

In my humble opinion, what's really happening in the SPY and other indices under cover of the trade war meme is comprised disproportionately of the two factors that the financial media is not emphasizing:

reversal of QE

tightening profit margins due to higher cost of money, higher cost of oil and other commodities, and a tight(er) labor market.

My list of risk off assets not to buy, and potentially to sell, is increasing. In my view, all stocks of weaker companies, ranging from junior biotechs to leveraged names, are at elevated risk. Auto manufacturers and their suppliers (many of whom have had a great run) are at high risk. Long term bonds and commodity-related assets are both quite the gamble right now: either type of asset might work out, but I can see no reason to initiate any long position in either of them.

Which are the most attractive sectors, given that bonds are little real competition for "good" stocks and there is no US recession visible?

My view is that the current situation argues to own quality, quality, and more quality. In risk off periods, return of capital trumps return on capital.

In conclusion, the Fed's hawkish policy implementation, current high but probably shrinking profit margins, and high debt-adjusted equity valuations lead me to treat last week's risk off action as more consistent with the beginning of something than the end.

The only bad thing that can happen to holding cash is missing the beginning of a major upturn, and if that happens, I think the fundamentals will explain the story. But if the current correction in equities deepens, it's not easy to make the loss back passively with interest rates so low.

Thus: I favor continued a risk off posture.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

