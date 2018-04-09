Huntington Ingalls Navy Shipbuilder On The Right Path To 2020

This is a holding for return of cash to investors via dividends and stock repurchases, not for rapid growth.

Investment Thesis

Fundamental investors should value and understand a company and business before digging into the stock valuation. As such we will provide fundamental data and background for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII). HII is predominately about military shipbuilding and complex ship overhauls and modernization. It is the country’s largest military shipbuilder which involves significant engineering design and an intense construction process.

HII was formed as a spin-out from Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) on March 30, 2011. In January 2018, it was added to the S&P 500.

From the 2017 Annual Report:

US Navy and Coast Guard Shipbuilding

HII, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, is the largest US Navy and Coast Guard shipbuilding company in the US. HII employees nearly 38,000 employees. It currently is building six classes of ships (summary below).

HII is organized into three divisions – Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi; Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia and the Technical Solutions Division. A summary of the scope of each Division:

Ingalls Shipbuilding – Design and construction for the US Navy of Amphibious Assault Ships - LHAs, Amphibious Transport Docks - LPDs, Arleigh Burke Guided Missile Destroyers DDG-51s and the Coast Guard National Security Cutters - NSCs. Ingalls has specialized in building amphibious ships that provide transportation for the marines.

NII has also received $1.8 billion for design of a new class of amphibious ships, the LX(R) class.

National Security Cutter – Source: Internet picture

On March 29, HII received an award from the USCG for $94M as a fixed price contract to procure long lead items for a 10th National Security Cutter.

Ingalls has delivered six NSCs and has three under construction. It is expected that the USCG will procure a total of 11. Ingalls is currently the only builder of the NSC. It is one of two builders of Arleigh Burke DDG-51 Destroyers. The other is General Dynamics' (NYSE:GD) Bath Iron Works.

Ingalls is 32% of HII’s revenue.

Newport News Shipbuilding – Design and construction of nuclear-powered Aircraft Carriers (which is the sole source) and Submarines (in partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat) including maintenance services. The Navy has embarked on a new class of aircraft carriers, the Gerald R. Ford class, to replace the current class of carriers. The initial carrier, the Ford, has been delivered to the Navy. The newly signed DoD budget included $4 billion to partially fund the second carrier, the USS John F. Kennedy. $392 million has been awarded for advanced planning and long lead material for the third Ford class carrier. The Navy traditionally has 10–12 carriers in recent times.

A major source of revenue is the aircraft carrier mid-life Refueling and Complex Overhaul - ‘RCOH’ which takes four years to complete and has been the sole source to HII.

The Navy plans to replace the older ballistic missile submarines SSBN – Ohio Class with the new Columbia class. Initial design is being supported by HII as a subcontractor to Electric Boat. The lead ship is expected to start construction in 2021. The Columbia class submarine is the Navy’s top procurement priority. The FY19 budget request includes $3 billion for advanced procurement work (remember Electric Boat is the lead partner). A total of 12 are planned.

Newport News is 57% of HII revenue.

Aircraft Carrier – Source: Internet picture

Technical Solutions – Provides fleet maintenance and modernization, unmanned systems, software development, nuclear support, oil and gas engineering. Expanding the nuclear expertise resulted in a joint venture led by Technical Solutions and BMX Technologies with an award of $1.4 billion for the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract.

Technical Solutions is 11% of HII revenue.

Competition

HII’s biggest competitor is General Dynamics through two divisions:

Bath Iron Works – the other major supplier of the DDG 51 Destroyers

Electric Boat – the other major supplier, but also a partner, for nuclear-powered submarines.

General Dynamics NASSCO division, which specialized in auxiliary and support ships for the Navy and tankers and dry cargo commercial ships, is a possible competitor for future ships.

There are also smaller shipbuilders that are potential competitors by themselves but most likely via a partnership with others. These include Austal (OTCPK:AUTLF) and Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FCT), both are building the Littoral Combat Ship and the new Frigate. These ships are smaller than those built by HII. At present, they are not competition for the ships built at Ingalls.

The US Government and Navy shipyards could potentially be a future competitor for carrier refueling and RCOH. It is currently the sole source to Newport News.

Thus HII and General Dynamics are the two big players for large, complex and sophisticated ship design and production for the Navy.

DoD/Navy/USCG Budget

The Navy currently has about 276 ships. It has set an objective to eventually achieve 355 ships in its 30-year shipbuilding plan. The 2018 National Defense Authorization Act included a provision, known as the SHIPS Act, to achieve 355. Reaching 355 ships, the requirement laid out by the Navy in December 2016, “is a primary focus of the Navy,” NAVSEA Commander Vice Adm. Tom Moore told US Naval Institute News. The Navy hopes to have 355 ships by the 2050s.

The Navy is pushing for $21.9 billion to build 10 ships in the Fiscal Year '19. This would include two submarines and three DDG-51 Destroyers which could involve HII. The other five ship types are not typically built by HII.

The Navy plans to procure 54 new ships from fiscal years 2019 to 2023 which would include one Columbia-class submarine; 10 Virginia-class submarines; 14 DDG-51 destroyers; and other smaller ships not built by HII (LCS and Frigates).

Don’t expect immediate big jumps in funding but it is positive. As always, the Navy budget is in competition with Army, Air Force and other government priorities.

For a new hull it could take 15–20 years. The design and production process provides revenue during the entire cycle. Thus once committed, a specific ship can provide revenue over an extended time period.

The Coast Guard currently has three NSCs in construction and two more on order. This will most likely end the NSC procurement.

Financials

Steady financial progress is being made since the spin-out from Northrop Grumman.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

Before we further examine the financial statements, let’s review some key financial ratios and data:

Revenue (2017) $7.44 billion

Backlog $21.4B – nearly three years work

Market Cap $11 billion

Shares outstanding 44.77 million shares

90 day ave. daily volume ~700K (not heavily traded)

P/E (TTM) 24

Consensus Forward P/E 15

Yield 1.2%

52-week range $183-277 a 51% spread

Price/Book 6.5

Institution holdings 87%

Payout (dividends) ratio 25%

Long-Term Debt $1.279 billion

Shipbuilding facilities are capital-intensive, but progress has been made to hold steady or to reduce the Long term Debt.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

A corporate strategy is to return cash to the shareholders. Note that the dividends have significantly increased during the past five years in the table above. The past 10 quarters is shown below.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

CEO Mike Petters has stated that the company plans to use generated cash flow to increase dividends at a 10% annual rate. In addition, authorization for stock repurchases of $2.2 billion through 2022 has been approved by the Board of Directors.

A summary of the revenues and income by divisions is instructive. The Technical Solutions division provides opportunities to decrease its dependence on the Navy and Coast Guard and the attendant government budgets.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

Goodwill on the Balance Sheet is $1.2 billion. In 2017, an impairment of $17 million occurred. Goodwill is 19% of Total Assets. And “Other Intangibles” is an additional 8% for a total of 27% of assets.

Pension is funded at 89%. This is not a worrisome impact.

Cash provided by Operating Activities in 2017 was $814 million. This was $8M less than 2016 due to factors which included increased contribution to retiree’s benefit program. Free Cash Flow of $453 million was also similarly impacted. HII, with cost flexible contracting with the government is able to generate strong cash flows. $403 million was distributed to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Dividends and share repurchases were 89% of Free Cash Flow.

Source: HII Feb. 15, 2018 Earnings Presentation

HII has a Return on Capital which exceeds its Cost of Capital. Capital, in the ratio ‘Return on Capital’ is defined as borrowings (debt) and shareholder equity. Thus, it is the yield/return on the sum of capital resources available.

Source: EVA Dimensions

From the 2017 Annual Report: “Huntington Ingalls currently projects an investment of $1.8 billion by 2020 to strengthen and protect its core shipbuilding business. It also remains committed to returning 100% of free cash flow to its shareholders via dividend increases of at least 10% annually.” The capital investments focus on digital technologies and computerized welding and cable routing technologies. The goal is to improve labor and man-hours resources.

Analysts, on the whole, are positive on valuation and stock price growth.

Source: Thompson Reuters

CEO Petters has stated 2018 revenue may grow up to 3% per year during the next few years. Thompson Reuters has a projected five-year growth rate of 25.2%, that’s 5%/year.

Risk/Margin of Safety

In 2017, 87% of revenue was generated from the US Navy, 6% from the US Coast Guard, 4% from other US Government sectors and 3% commercial. Thus, the company is highly dependent upon the government, particularly the Navy. With the current DoD budget, President and Administration this risk may be acceptable. But as we all know politics can impact the economy and business.

Typical within the defense contractor business is that R&D is paid by both the government, for specific development, and by the contractor for what is known as Independent Research and Development – IR&D. IR&D is recovered in government approved overheads. In 2017, IR&D was $17 million. While a modest amount, defense contractors must invest in IR&D to remain competitive.

We wouldn’t get into the details of government financing but by way of summary, there are various types of contracts employed between HII and the government. These include:

Firm Fixed Price

Fixed Price with Incentive

Cost Plus with an Incentive fee

Cost Plus with an Award Fee

Time & Material

The contract arrangements have various responsibilities for over-runs, under-runs and cost savings. Profit margins can vary depending upon the type of contract and performance. HII lives in the world of government contracting and financing which, like large defense contractors, understand the business environment.

In 2017, 92% of the contracts were of the flexible cost plus arrangements. This can minimize but not eliminate financial risk.

Sequestration remains a risk. Defense spending cuts were mandated for years 2012 to 2021. Relief has been legislated for years 2018 and 2019 but not for 2020 and 2021. This remains an item in the current budget political environment.

Since HII is 87% dependent upon the Navy, spreading of the customer base by pursuing business in the Technical Solutions division would be of value. In December 2016, HII acquired Camber to diversify its engineering offerings. Technical Solutions, with nuclear expertise, has received recent Department of Energy awards and funding for remediation at Los Alamos, Savannah River and the Nevada National Site.

With programs as complicated as building large ships and submarines, a risk exists with quality and productivity. Especially building the first of the kind, like a Columbia ballistic missile submarine.

The biggest risk is that if, and it is an ‘if’, the Navy procurement budget is decreased in the next few years, there is intense competition by all the shipbuilders to utilize their capital-intensive facilities.

Conclusion

HII has made steady progress since its spin-out in 2011, a mere seven years ago. The Navy wants to build more ships. There is political and budget support. The Department of Defense budget is increasing. HII is active in the Department of Energy nuclear weapon site remediation which increases its customer base. An Operating Margin of 11.62% for a defense contractor is respectable. At this juncture HII is on a good path, but the stock appears overvalued. Free Cash Flow and return to shareholders are the primary metrics for consideration to adding this equity to one’s portfolio.

It may be prudent to wait for a pullback to purchase a holding. HII deserves to be on a watch list. The May 3 1Q earnings presentation should provide further results on its “Path to 2020.”

