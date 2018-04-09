How Far Could Ross Stores Fall?

I offer an alternative investment idea that is more defensive for current owners of ROST who want to keep their money in the market instead of going to cash.

With the dramatic rise in prices of many stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far popular stocks could fall if there is a downturn.

Introduction

Several months ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. Beginning in March, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question, examining Union Pacific (UNP), Costco (COST), FedEx (FDX), S&P Global (SPGI), CSX (CSX), Carnival Corporation (CCL), and Southwest Airlines (LUV). In this article, I will examine Ross Stores (ROST) to see what its historical cycles might be able to tell us about its next potential downcycle.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of Ross Stores. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning Ross Stores, and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This article also serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part to see if Ross Stores is a stock I might want to buy during the next downturn. Because I employ a medium-term investment strategy, that is the time-frame I focus on in the article. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is 'normal' for a certain stock, and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine Ross Stores?

ROST Total Return Price data by YCharts

Since my intention is to estimate how far Ross Stores might fall from its peak, the first thing we must consider is whether it is reasonable for to think that at some point in the next 3 years ROST might be close to a peak price. There are several pieces of data I like to look at to estimate this. The first is how far the price has risen since the stock's last major downcycle. In ROST's case, the stock has risen 9x higher than its peak price back in 2008 before the Great Recession. This is the farthest any of the 20 or so stocks I've covered this year has risen. Notably, though, while there has been a little chop along the way, it has mostly been a steady rise over the past 10 years and that is usually a sign of good business performance rather than simply market exuberance. So, while Ross Stores might not necessarily be overvalued, given the run it has had, it is still reasonable to think it could be close to some sort of temporary peak.

With a stock that has been fairly non-cyclical in nature, I also like to check to see how the stock is valued on a historical p/e basis using F.A.S.T. Graphs. If the stock is trading above its normal p/e ratio, that might give us reason to believe that it could be nearing a peak.

I chose to use a 10-year time-frame instead of a 20-year time-frame because the 'normal' p/e ratio was more generous at 18.2. As we can see, even with ROST's recent decline in price, it is still trading at a blended p/e of 22.0. That means, assuming earnings stay the same, the price would have to drop about 17% in order for ROST to trade in-line with its historical valuation. This potential overvaluation leads me to think it is reasonable to consider how far Ross Stores might fall if we were to have a downturn at some point over the next few years.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current ROST shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 35 years, ROST has had seven sell-offs and of 35% or more as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Time until bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1986 2 years 3.5 years 80% 1990 1 year 2 years 77% 1992 6 months 1 year 47% 1993 2.5 years 3 years 58% 1998 4 months 1 year 50% 1999 6 months 2 years 52% 2008 4 months 1 year 46%

There are two trends that really stand out for ROST. The first is the trend toward shallower and more predictable drawdowns of in between 45-55%. The second, and most important, is the extremely short duration of time before ROST had a full price recovery. So far, ROST has the fastest and most consistent recovery times of any stock I've covered. To only drop 46% during the Great Recession and to have a full recovery within a year is remarkable. In many respects, ROST has been a buy-&-holder's dream stock the past 20 years.

Now let's do a risk/reward and see what we get looking out three years into the future while assuming we have a bear market at some point during that time-frame.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare ROST's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a downcycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

What the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecaster does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of p/e multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose a 22.7 p/e since that is where ROST is at today and it's also well above its ten-year average p/e.

After about three years, including dividends, we can expect a total price gain of $39.76. If we add that to ROST's current price $78.63, we get a price of $118.39 about three years into the future. If at that point we have a recession or bear market, I think it's fair to estimate a 45% decline in ROST's stock price. That would put the price at $65.11. That's quite a bit lower than where the price is today.

Alternative Investment Idea

I've committed myself to offering up alternatives for stocks that I think are overvalued, but I'm having a hard time coming up with a good alternative to ROST that I think has a very high probability of outperformance over the medium-term. Going to cash probably has a modest advantage here, but I'm not sure it has such an advantage that it's worth the effort of selling shares. Certainly if one holds Ross Stores in a taxable account, holding seems preferable to any other option, though I wouldn't be buying the stock at these levels.

I think perhaps the best I can do here is point out a price or a p/e ratio where ROST would probably become a sell. I think if ROST hits around $85 per share with a p/e of 24 that would put it around 25% overvalued, and at that point, I would rotate into PowerShares S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF (SPLV). What SPLV does is take the least volatile 100 stocks of the S&P 500, rebalance them quarterly, and weight them more heavily toward those stocks that have demonstrated the least volatility over the previous 12 months. The SPLV's most recent rebalance and reconstitution occurred near the end of February. This allowed the ETF to factor in the volatility associated with the mini-correction we had at the end of January.

If Ross Stores price keeps running up past $85 per share, and an investor rotates into SPLV at that point, I think they'll probably be able to pick up about 15% more shares of ROST during the next bear market. We saw a little bit of that dynamic already this year:

ROST data by YCharts

Conclusion

Ross Stores is a great company and one I'd like to own (I just missed buying it 2016). But, like many other stocks, it's a bit overvalued during a time when we are getting later in the market cycle. In general, discount and off-price stores have performed well the past 20 years, and I think they will continue to do well relative to the market. ROST's ability to bounce back from bear market declines is impressive. One would probably be wise to buy ROST closer to fair value rather than taking a chance that the price will drop far enough to become significantly undervalued in the future. If I owned ROST today, I probably wouldn't sell until I saw $85 per share, at which point it would be pretty rich.

Going forward, I will provide monthly updates that compare how my alternative ideas have performed against those I thought were overvalued, as well as commentary about what I think we should be watching for in the marketplace. You can read the most recent of those installments "Tracking How Far They Fell: March Edition" here. And thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.