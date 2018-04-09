Rigel Fumbles A Phase 2, Can Stage A Potential Comeback With FDA Approval

Recently, Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) announced results from its phase 2 study treating patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The company noted that the primary endpoint of the study for the entire population was not achieved. This caused the stock to tumble. Despite this setback, Rigel noticed that a subgroup treated with fostamatinib was able to show a wider difference in response compared to those who only took a placebo. In addition, fostamatinib is expected to go up for FDA approval later this month for another indication known as thrombocytopenia. That's why I feel that Rigel Pharmaceuticals is a still a buy despite the phase 2 study missing its primary endpoint.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study recruited a total of 76 patients with IgA nephropathy. The patients had to have biopsy proven IgAN along with proteinuria greater than 500 mg per day. Patients were split it up to either receive two dosages of fostamatinib (100 mg bid, 150 mg bid) or placebo. Before diving any further into the trial data an explanation for proteinuria is necessary. Proteinuria means the absence of proteins in the urine. If the protein level is really low that is indicative of the kidneys being damaged. The trial failed the primary endpoint in that the mean change in proteinuria of those treated with fostamatinib did not achieve statistical significance against the placebo group. This left a shockingly terrible blow for Rigel's stock.

Room For Improvement

Even though the phase 2 study didn't meet the primary endpoint, there was a positive trend observed in a subgroup analysis. It was observed that 45 patients who had a one gram proteinuria problem, had a wider difference observed between fostamatinib and placebo. Why is this important? That's because although it still didn't meet statistical significance in this subgroup analysis either, it was a huge trend towards the right direction of a major improvement for those who took fostamatinib. The median kidney damage reduction from baseline for those who took 150 mg of fostamatinib was 36% compared to placebo with only 14%. This means that the trial can be moved on to the next stage to potentially obtain a treatment for this sub population. What's the bad news then? The bad news is that Rigel has no interest in advancing fostamatinib on this indication alone. The good news is that it will attempt to find a pharmaceutical partner who would be willing to give the cash necessary through a partnership to advance fostamatinib in the IgA nephropathy indication.

FDA Potential

Just because the trial didn't pass in IgA nephropathy does not mean that Rigel should be automatically dismissed. There is a golden opportunity for the stock to potentially recover. That's because the FDA is expected to deliver a decision on whether or not it will approve fostamatinib for another indication known as Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) . This indication is smaller than the IgA nephropathy target, but it is still has the potential to boost the stock higher. ITP is a rare disorder in which patients have a low blood platelet count. Without these platelets, bleeds can't be plugged up as easily with those who have a high platelet count. I believe that Rigel will be able to obtain FDA approval for the ITP indication. That's because it has three studies to support the efficacy of fostamatinib in ITP. Two studies were randomized placebo controlled studies, and the third was an open-label extension study. Just this data alone doesn't give me the 100% confidence for approval. What I like the most is that the company sent all its data, as part of the NDA package, including all indications for fostamatinib. That entails the studying of fostamatinib in 4,600 patients in total. I'm not saying that this will cause a guarantee for regulatory approval, but it's hard to dispute safety data across 4,600 patients. The efficacy has already been proven as well in the three studies necessary for approval. I think there is a high likelihood that the FDA will approve fostamatinib for ITP.

Financials

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $115.8 million as of December 31, 2017. The company believes that this cash should be enough to fund operations over the next 12 months. First and foremost I believe that the company will have to raise cash soon. I don't believe that it will wait near the end to raise cash. That's because it is expecting to receive FDA approval of fostamatinib in the ITP indication possibly this month. If it does so, it will need additional cash to support the launch of the product in the second quarter of 2018. The good news is that Rigel has stated that it will attempt to establish a distribution channel through a partnership. If that happens the cash concern could be alleviated through a collaboration.

Conclusion

The entire program for fostamatinib in IgA nephropathy is not finished. That's because a positive trend was observed in a subgroup analysis in IgA patients. That means it is possible that Rigel can find a potential partner to continue to advance this indication. Hopefully this can be done, because there are no drugs approved by the FDA to treat IgA nephropathy. The only thing that can be given to these patients currently are drugs that slow the process of the damage that occurs in the kidney. Nothing that directly targets the underlying cause of the disease. Such items that may slow down the progression of kidney damage are:

Fish oil supplements

corticosteroids

ACE inhibitors

Immunosuppressive drugs

A diet change

That's why I believe it is still worth exploring the IgA nephropathy indication. The most notable catalyst for Rigel is the upcoming PDUFA date of April 18, 2018. The risk here is that the FDA may choose not to approve the drug. If that happens then the stock could be cut in half. On the other hand, if Rigel does obtain FDA approval it will be a huge boost for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.