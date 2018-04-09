Spotify: High Risk Without High (Enough) Reward

The company needs aggressive growth to justify its current pricing, and given the competitive pressures, this is a stock I would avoid outside of “taking a punt”.

However, competitors include arguably the three greatest companies in history, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet (Google), against whom Spotify does not have an impenetrable competitive advantage.

Feedback from users has been consistently positive regarding Spotify’s algorithms, which allow it to suggest fresh new music to users via Discover Weekly.

Introduction

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is a digital music, podcast and video streaming service founded in Sweden in 2008. Spotify has acquired the rights to over 35 million tracks, and pays royalties to artists as compensation. It generates the majority of its revenue through a premium, subscription-based service, but also offers an ad-based “free” service for its users. The company pays music artists a royalty fee equal to c. 70% of revenue generated, which is split between the artists based on each artist’s respective share of the total music streamed on the service. It elected to do a direct listing on the NYSE last week, which had mixed results. Following a Day 1 “pop” to over $165, the stock is now trading at c. $148 per share. This article presents my initial views on Spotify as an investment at a market capitalisation of ~$26.4 billion.

Positive Features of Spotify

The feedback I have received has been virtually unanimous - Spotify is an excellent music streaming service. Many would call it the best in the market and user growth has certainly supported that consensus view.

Through Discover Weekly, Spotify has managed to find a way to differentiate itself from the chasing pack and establish a sizeable lead in the race to dominate the music streaming market. This feature has given Spotify a compelling advantage in an industry where music content is largely the same across services. When one factors in the expectation for relatively low churn amongst music streaming subscribers, the early advantage could, in theory, turn into an impenetrable competitive advantage.

Spotify expects over 90 million premium subscribers and nearly 200 million MAUs by the end of FY2018, which would represent remarkable growth and put the company well on track to achieving profitability.

The company operates in 65 markets and has plenty of runway in terms of addressable market potential, hence why many prospective investors are hoping to “take a punt” on Spotify as a growth asset. Research on growth of the music streaming industry appeared to be less bullish than I expected, as per Statista, with a forecast for c. $15 billion global market revenue from paid subscription music streaming in 2022.

Spotify is trading a little over 5x its latest revenue figures of c. $5 billion, but as mentioned previously, remains a loss-making business at the operating level, as it continues to invest aggressively for growth. That said, the valuation does not appear eye-watering or unreasonable when compared to similar businesses like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which trades at a market capitalisation above 11x revenue. Spotify has often been compared to Netflix, although, as I will discuss later, despite having a very similar ARPU and subscriber-based model, comparisons are misleading.

Threats to Spotify

As a company operating in a high-growth industry, Spotify is susceptible to competitive forces. Unfortunately, it has arguably the three greatest companies in history competing for market share (Apple (OTC:APPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)), as well as others like Deezer, QQ Music, Tidal, Pandora etc. This stands out as a major risk for the business.

On the one hand, it is probably good for Spotify that, for some of these competitors at least, revenue from music streaming is not a core focus, especially Alphabet (Google). On the other hand, it does mean that these competitors could compete more aggressively in future, as they are able to offer more complementary features and have the financial muscle to remain loss-making to win market share for a longer period of time.

I especially fear for Spotify if Alphabet did begin taking music streaming more “seriously”. My sense is that it could develop an algorithm that is as good, if not better, than Spotify’s Discover Weekly, given the company’s reputation for excellence in AI, ownership of YouTube and corresponding user data. Some reviewers even regard Google Play as the best streaming service already, though this view has not translated into any meaningful market share for the ad giant. The combination of Google Play and YouTube Red is considered a proactive shift to change that going forward.

Currently, Apple is by some margin the most threatening competitor to Spotify. Apple’s music streaming service is a natural add-on for existing Apple product users. Although music streaming revenue would not really move the needle for a business of Apple’s size, it is well known that the company is looking for different levers to drive growth. The music streaming business syncs well with its existing ecosystem of products, hence why it continues to grow subscribers at an impressive rate, growing to above 40 million global subscribers as per recent reports.

Then, of course, Amazon wants to be involved in everything to keep growing. Offering Amazon Music as a cheaper, loss-making service to win market share and ultimately add to the value proposition of its Prime ecosystem is another significant threat to Spotify.

Secondly, unlike Netflix, which have begun investing $8 billion per annum on original content unavailable elsewhere, Spotify does not have much music that is “exclusive” or unique to its platform. In essence, Netflix can use its growing content budget to set itself apart as a unique, "must-have" entertainment platform. The overwhelming majority of the music available on Spotify should be available on all the other music streaming services, which levels the playing field for competitors. Not only that, Netflix can spend a fixed amount to establish a platform that provides video content with high-quality original content, whereas Spotify must keep paying its artists a royalty based on a material percentage of revenue (although this could change as the company grows).

Thirdly, music suppliers (music artists and their respective record labels) have considerable clout, which, as mentioned previously, means they can to a large extent “dictate” financial terms with Spotify. That should change in time, and how it could do so is articulated quite well in the article, "How Spotify is finally gaining leverage over record labels". However, for the time being, its gross margins and, hence, profit potential is greatly limited by the c. 70% royalty arrangement, which means it should rightfully trade at a material discount to other high-growth subscription-based companies in terms of Price-to-Sales ratio.

Potential Returns Analysis

I constructed a "quick and dirty model" on Spotify to give myself a sense of the potential profitability and returns an investment in the company could generate. Note, this is not guided by any significant due diligence or forecasting, but does provide a foundation from which one can make a more informed investment decision.

I used the full-year 2018 financial outlook mid-points for key metrics (revenue, paid subs, MAUs and operating income / (loss)) and a 1.23 US/euro exchange rate. To inform the split between premium and ad-based revenue forecasts, I surmised that Spotify generates c. 90% of its revenue from premium subscribers versus the ad-supported free service based on the figures shown here and back-solved the ARPU based on year-end ARPU.

My assumptions included a reversal of the ARPU decline in recent years to become a c. 3% per annum growth in ARPU for the next 9 years. Further, I assumed a CAGR of c. 9% for paid subs and c. 5% for free MAUs, resulting in an increased overall percentage of paid subscribers (as a % of MAUs), topping out at c. 206 million in FY 2027. I assume that gross margins trend towards 30% (i.e., 100% less 70% royalty), with the remaining assumptions being fairly bullish estimates on cost growth, no interest assumption and shares in issue remaining fixed.

The output suggests a revenue of c. $17.4 billion, with PAT approaching $2 billion (applying an average 21% tax rate). If I then apply a 30x exit P/E multiple to the forecast FY 2027 PAT, it would equate to a c. $58.2 billion market capitalisation for the company at the time. Using the 9.75-year time horizon from today, that would equal to a c. 8.5% IRR for investors buying Spotify.

Conclusion

If I consider the competitive threats in the market and the bullish nature of the forecasts presented above, I do feel the risk-reward dynamic is not favourable to investors. I would therefore avoid investing in Spotify unless one is tempted to "take a punt". The reasons for such a punt may include a more robust view on the company’s ability to fend off competitors and/or win market share beyond what I have assumed above.

The most important variable which would improve Spotify’s investment thesis would be a gradual reduction in the royalty payments from c. 70% down to about 60% (or lower) over time. This would be a game-changing shift, though my concern is that it would be incredibly difficult to achieve. Other reasons to invest in the stock may also involve the view that Spotify can maintain a premium multiple far beyond FY 2027, or grow ARPU to closer $10 per month per paid subscriber. However, given the popularity of Family Accounts, where Spotify allows up to 6 users, I consider this scenario as unlikely. From my own perspective, the stock would have to drop materially from current levels (around $95 per share) for me to become interested, or else negotiate a change in the royalty arrangement with artists and record labels, as discussed above.

