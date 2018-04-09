Quiet Outperformance Getting No Respect

While some of its relative cheapness has decreased with the outperformance, it still the single best bet for investors in this sector.

The portfolio characteristics are superior to most other REITs in this sector.

Medical Properties Trust has outperformed all healthcare REITs in the timeframe we have espoused it.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) owns and leases acute care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation services. It has over 260 properties which are leased to over 30 operators.

Source: MPW Q4-2017 supplemental

A vast majority of these assets are in the US, however, MPW maintains a substantial exposure to Germany.

The basic bull thesis

MPW currently trades at an extremely compelling 9X funds from operations (FFO). At about half the market multiple, that alone should get your attention. Further, it does so while deriving its revenues from a very stable asset class, healthcare real estate.

Over the last 8 years FFO has grown at a relatively rapid clip.

Source: Author's chart from MPW 10-Ks

This is in spite of two strong headwinds. First, MPW has traded relatively cheap the whole time, restricting its ability to issue equity. Second, its German exposure impacted it via a rapidly depreciating Euro during 2015 and 2016 and reduced its FFO.

The growth in FFO has allowed MPW to raise its dividends consistently, while lowering its payout ratio from 85% in 2014 to under 70% in 2018.

Source: Nasdaq.com

The advanced bull thesis

Beyond the obvious numbers, MPW maintains exposure primarily to hospitals and to operators with excellent rent coverage.

This is in stark contrast to both the senior housing and the skilled nursing facilities (SNF) where average rent coverage is around 1.25X. That differential is the key reason that MPW has absolutely thrashed the sector. Comparing the performance since we first wrote about it in July 2017, we can see that it is the only REIT to actually deliver a positive total return.

In spite of such an outperformance, MPW still actually yields more than half of this pack.

While we believe dividends from Ventas (VTR), HCP Inc. (HCP), Welltower (WELL) and Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) are safe, there are a couple of others in that list like Omega Healthcare Inc (OHI) and New Senior Investment Group (SNR) where coverage looks extremely shaky to the say the least.

While valuations have come in for these other REITs, making MPW relatively more expensive than it was 9 months back, both senior homes and SNFs continue to struggle with some major headwinds.

Senior homes construction after slowing temporarily has again picked up and construction as a percentage of inventory is up to 6.6%. On the other hand, SNF occupancy posted a decade low number in 2017 in spite of virtually no new construction.

Source: NIC

MPW's sidestepping of both senior homes and SNFs and maintaining EBITDAR ratios in the plus 2.0X region will continue to benefit the company. MPW does have operator concentration that is highly concentrated as can be seen in the chart below. But high quality operators along with a stable asset class that is not impacted as much in the current environment gives us comfort in holding on to this one. We are in general bullish on most REITs in this space and we think that the AFFO yields in this sector are extremely primed to create outperformance versus stocks. However, if you have to own only one REIT in this sector, MPW is one we would pick.

About "Wheel Of Fortune"

Wheel of Fortune is a leading and comprehensive marketplace service, dedicated to picking the best risk-adjusted opportunities in stocks, bonds, ETFs and CEFs. We look for securities from an income and capital appreciation standpoint and focus primarily on managing risk in trades. We use options frequently to minimize risk and enhance returns.

We invite readers to have a closer look at our investment strategy and our best current picks. For more information, click here.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, VTR, SBRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short 1 OHI put and long 30 shares.