Incyte Falls After Phase 3 Flop, But The Sky Isn't Falling

Recently, Incyte Corporation (INCY) fell as much as 20% after the company announced that its phase 3 trial treating patients with melanoma (skin cancer) had failed. Even though the company failed this melanoma indication, I don't feel that the stock dropping by 20% on Friday is justified. That's because the failure only occurred in one phase 3 study. Incyte is still testing its drug epacadostat in combination with other PD-1 inhibitors targeting other cancers. That means an opportunity still remains in the cancer space. The company is even testing Jakafi as a potential treatment for graft versus host disease.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study was known as ECHO-301, and it recruited over 700 patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The trial was testing Incyte's drug epacadostat in combination with Merck (MRK) keytruda against placebo and keytruda. It was noted that the trial failed to meet the primary endpoint of the study of improving progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with melanoma. In addition, not even the other co-primary endpoint of overall survival was expected to reach its goal in the study either. With that said, Incyte closed the study down. This caused a huge blow to other pharmaceutical companies using IDO inhibitors in immunotherapy combination studies. Such companies that took a hit were NewLink Genetics (NLNK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). The IDO inhibitor space took a big hit, but I feel that one failure should not automatically dismiss the entire IDO field.

More Shots On Goal

It is my opinion that investors should not immediately dismiss Incyte because of this one failure. The cancer space is rough as it is, and from what I have seen in this sector is that some drugs, or combination therapies work better in some cancers than others. Therefore, it is my opinion that you can't dismiss IDO inhibitors or Incyte for that matter just because of one failed study. Incyte has an uphill battle to prove itself now, but one trial failure shouldn't put it in the gutter entirely. That's especially true when Incyte still has collaboration prospects with other big pharmaceutical companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca (AZN). Analysts believe that these combination will also be duds, but I'm more in the optimistic camp. First, for the reason I described above that it's possible a combination of epacadostat in combination with keytruda may work in some other cancer targets. Another argument that could be made is that epacadostat may have better synergy with Opdivo or Imfinzi. Nobody knows how well these other combination therapies will work, but for analysts to immediately dismiss that notion now without any tangible evidence makes no sense. It is quite possible that epacadostat could yield better data with Opdivo or Imfinzi in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Plus you can't dismiss the fact that Incyte generates revenue with Jakafi. Jakafi is even being tested in a late-stage study known as the REACH 1 trial treating patients with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Results from this study are expected in the 1st half of 2018 and if they are positive Incyte can file an sNDA for approval.

Financials

Incyte reported fourth quarter 2017 earnings on February 15, 2018. It generated $444 million in revenue in Q4 2017. In addition, it noted full year 2017 revenue of $1.54 billion. Jakafi alone was responsible for a huge chunk of the revenue generated for Q4 2017. Jakafi revenue during the quarter came in at $302 million. These financial results indicate that Incyte is still doing well with its financials.

Conclusion

The phase 3 trial missing was a very disappointing outcome, however, I don't believe that Incyte was fairly evaluated. As I noted above epacadostat is still being tested in other combination studies with other immunotherapy drugs. The risk is that the other trials could also end up failing, but I think that the multiple shots on goal is a good way of reducing risk. Another risk is that the upcoming results for Jakafi in patients with GVHD may not end up succeeding. If that happens the stock could tank further. The pipeline still includes six late-stage clinical products. That can't be dismissed, and that's why I feel that Incyte is still a good buy. Until I see further clinical evidence from the other immunotherapy combination studies with epacadostat, I don't want to dismiss this biotech as being a failure at this current time. That's why I believe that the drop is a nice buying opportunity.

