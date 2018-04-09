Is BlackBerry Winning?

BlackBerry (BB) beat on revenue and earnings. The stock is off by over 10% since the earnings report. I thought the report was solid but expectations may have been too optimistic. I explain below.

BlackBerry Is Winning It Core Businesses

BlackBerry's total revenue fell 19% Y/Y, which would be alarming for most companies. The company is in a period of transition as SAF revenue continues to run off and BlackBerry weans itself off of its handset revenue. The overall revenue decline was to be expected.

The positive is that in its core businesses - Enterprise Software, BlackBerry Technology Solution ("BTS"), and Licensing and IP - BlackBerry is winning. Total revenue from core businesses (excludes handheld devices and SAF) was $212 million, up 16% Y/Y. I was once a BB bull due to potential catalysts in software and services, and Handheld Devices. Now that the company has de-emphasized handsets and high-margin SAF has continued to run off the company has a lot to prove. By my estimation, BlackBerry is proving it.

I previously cast off BlackBerry Technology Solutions ("BTS") as long on press releases, yet short on results. At $46 million it represents 22% of what I would consider BlackBerry's core revenue. The segment includes embedded software and assets tracking, and the growth was driven primarily by BlackBerry QNX. The the growth in connected cars portends a burgeoning need for safe and reliable software to employ in connected and autonomous vehicles. Where BlackBerry best-in-class security was not as valued in the handset market, automobile manufacturers and chip manufacturers place high value on it for connected cars.

The company has announced partnerships with Baidu (BIDU) and Nvidia (NVDA) for self-driving cars. It also announced it would partner with Microsoft (MSFT) to provide a secure environment for a suite of Microsoft products, including helping users access apps on Apple (AAPL) and Android devices. Of note is that Enterprise Software also grew by double-digits as government agencies. Getting out of the handset business has allowed the company to focus more on selling to institutions that value its encryption security capabilities.

The Balance Is Another Major Weapon

BlackBerry's liquidity is very strong. That is a far cry from a few years ago when the company had to cut costs and manage working capital in order to stem cash burn. The company ended the quarter with $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents, up from $1.3 billion in the year earlier period. For the fiscal year the company generated cash flow from operations of $704 million versus -$224 million in the year earlier period. A $940 million arbitration award from Qualcomm (QCOM) for certain royalties, interest and fees was a boon to BlackBerry. Net cash was $1.4 billion, which signifies the company small debt load.

BlackBerry's liquidity and low debt load gives it the flexibility necessary to make a potential game-changing acquisition in the future. Its $425 million acquisition of Good Technology in Q4 2015 enhanced BlackBerry's ability to help corporations manage smartphones securely across different operating systems; it also proved CEO John Chen was capable of growing the Enterprise Software segment as promised.

Like Gilead (GILD) and Oracle (ORCL), BlackBerry has the dry powder to pull the trigger on acquisitions. If financial markets turn down and then BlackBerry is well-positions to do deals that make both strategic and financial sense. This puts the company in the proverbial catbird seat.

Conclusion

On the earnings call management implied Q1 revenue could be in the $200 million to $225 million range and gross margins could be in the low to high 70% range. This compares unfavorably the recent quarter's revenue of $233 million and gross margin of 76%. The revenue estimate implies that SAF run off could continue and the company could experience a hit to one of its core revenue segments. Any hit to it core business could imply BlackBerry is no longer winning short-term. Long-term I expect acquisitions to spur earnings. BB is up about 18% Y/Y and for now I rate the stock a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.