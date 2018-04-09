Hasbro And Mattel: Have They Bottomed?

The fundamentals at Hasbro remains solid. I believe now is a good time to consider initiating or add to a position in Hasbro. Mattel can only be considered a speculative buy at this point. Read on to find out why.

Steep Share Price Losses At The Toy Giants In March

Up until early March, the shares of the two toy behemoths, Hasbro (HAS) and Mattel (MAT), were still outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) on a year-to-date ('YTD') basis. Unfortunately, when news emerged that the mega toy retailer Toys "R" Us was planning to liquidate, toy-related stocks were sold off, exacerbated by the global market swoon in March. Hasbro is now down by 7.11 percent YTD while Mattel fared worse at 14.7 percent. In contrast, despite the bearish media reporting, the S&P 500 is only off by 2.68 percent YTD.

HAS data by YCharts

The Share Prices Of Hasbro And Mattel Have Fallen Far Below The Support Line

The shares of Hasbro and Mattel were already hovering above their respective uptrend support line for some time. The unfortunate turn at Toys "R" Us while not entirely unforeseen, was still not something that the market expected. Most market players were clinging on to the hope that the major toy retailer could tide over having obtained a $31B loan in September last year to keep stores open. Its plan to cut costs through store closures and job reduction also seemed to be on track, with 380 stores shuttered in the first two months of 2018 alone.

Hence, the bankruptcy news was the proverbial last straw that broke the camel's back. The share prices of Hasbro and Mattel breached the support and went on a steep slide over the next few trading sessions as any optimism that the industry had on the toy retail landscape was dashed. Investors in the sector lost confidence in the possibility of a quick recovery.

Hasbro Price Chart

(Source: Drawings by ALT Perspective, chart from Yahoo Finance)

Mattel Price Chart

(Source: Drawings by ALT Perspective, chart from Yahoo Finance)

The weakness in the broader stock market coupled with the toy industry woes has brought the share prices of Hasbro and Mattel much nearer to the bottom end of their respective price target ranges, making the Wall Street bears look smart. It was just last year when the analysts revised their price targets downward ever so often (see the chart below). While the analysts could certainly revise their price targets lower in response to the changes in the market condition and the operating results as they are announced, the $12 price target at the low end for Mattel has persisted for months. Does it mean that Wall Street has determined $12 to be the ultimate floor? If so, the downside is limited and considering the upside to the consensus price target at $15.58, there appears to be a good risk/reward at this point. Similarly, the share price of Hasbro closed at just a dollar or so above the low end of the price target range but it is $18.70 below the consensus target.

HAS data by YCharts

Research Models Suggest The Fundamentals of Hasbro Remain Steady While Mattel Continues To Deteriorate

Academics have over the years performed extensive research to develop models that can predict the future of companies. There are several models that focus on foretelling the probability of failures or bankruptcies. The formula in the models was developed with extensive backtesting. In this investigation, I used Fulmer H Factor, Springate Score, and Sustainable Growth. While the models were generally meant for predicting the probability of bankruptcy, the metrics employed in the model calculations (e.g. Average Total Debt/Total Equity, Average Working Capital/Average Total Debt) are essentially used in the fundamental analysis in some form or another.

YCharts' glossary stated that the Fulmer H Factor model "can certainly be used as a guide to differentiate which stocks may be safer, and which may be less safe." Hence, although recognizing the limitations, the model is an efficient method to compare the metrics of two or more companies. In the case of Hasbro and Mattel, the model showed the two toy companies had similar scores before mid-2014. Since then, Hasbro's score continued to reflect a greater "safety" over Mattel. Most importantly, it demonstrates improving fundamentals at Hasbro despite what the share price movement suggests.

A simpler model, the Springate Score, employs the use of only four out of nineteen common financial ratios to determine the likelihood of firms failing. It similarly reflected the divergence between the two toy companies. If an even more direct approach is preferred, the Sustainable Growth Rate comes to mind. It is derived by the multiplication of the Return on Equity with the Retention Ratio (the opposite of the payout ratio). Again, the divergence is reflected in the Sustainable Growth Rate chart. Despite Hasbro showing a recent deterioration, the rate generated suggests that Hasbro could still grow as much as 6.41 percent before it needs to borrow more money to fund its growth. On the other hand, Mattel would have to deleverage significantly at its current growth rate. This is something which seems obvious in hindsight but the model has already flagged the need to de-lever as early as 2015.

In more concrete terms, while Hasbro has a softening free cash flow trend, it continues to generate a strong $589.50 million in FCF. As a result, its debt on a net basis appears firmly on a downtrend which began since the latter part of 2014. On the other hand, Mattel's FCF remains deeply negative and the situation seems to be worsening. That has shown up in the upward climb in its debt.

The Rising Importance Of Social Media Visibility

The causes for the downfall of Toys "R" Us have been debated umpteen times since last year when the first signs of its bankruptcy emerged. Nevertheless, without the need for a postmortem, it is already no secret now that for a toy to succeed in the period where kids and parents alike are accessing information on social media websites, it simply has to be visible on as many visual points as possible. Social media visibility has gained importance given that toy manufacturers have lost a key brick-and-mortar venue which previously served as a major touchpoint with their customers.

Frédérique Tutt, an analyst of the toy industry at NPD Group concurs. She sees the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy as a situation whereby the glass is half-full rather than half-empty. What is helpful is that the macro environment is actually quite positive for the toy industry. According to the NPD Group, the budget for Christmas gifts increased to $159 per child in 2017 from $141 per child in 2016. Fortunately for the toy companies, despite all the talk about kids' attention shifting to electronic devices, NPD’s Global Holiday/Christmas Study revealed that between 70 percent and 80 percent of parents bought toys for their children. However, with Toys "R" Us outlets continuing to disappear, where would the parents go? Frédérique believes that the online space is "an obvious destination for the Toys “R” Us shopper".

Who Has Been Capturing The Hearts Of The Internet Generation?

According to The NPD Group, in 2017, Star Wars ranked number one, followed by Nerf in terms of global toy sales. Barbie was the third best selling toy property in the world. In the US, the top-ranked toys were the same three brands, albeit in a different order. Nerf was the best selling in this case, while Star Wars and Barbie was the second and third respectively. Hasbro is the producer for the top two names, while Mattel makes Barbie.

The number of "Likes"/"Followers" on the official Facebook (FB) pages for Barbie and Nerf revealed that the former is winning hands down. Top selling toy property Nerf only has 2.4 million "Likes" and a similar number of "Followers". On the other hand, Barbie has nearly six times as many "Likes" and "Followers" at 14 million.

(Source: Screen captures from Facebook)

At Google's (GOOG)(GOOGL) YouTube, Barbie is also the overwhelming winner with 3.8 million subscribers. This is more than 10 times the number of subscribers for Hasbro's Nerf. Barbie's success is not without effort. Mattel has produced 4,552 videos for the Barbie YouTube channel, ensuring that viewers have something to watch and continue to come back for more. In contrast, there are only 551 videos on the Nerf YouTube channel.

(Source: Screen captures from YouTube)

Interestingly, fans of the Nerf branded products appear to be a highly passionate bunch of players. There are 8.94 million results for "Nerf" on YouTube search, just less than half of that for "Barbie", which returned 22.2 million results. This ratio is many times better compared with that for company-produced videos.

(Source: Screen captures from YouTube)

Finally, I checked out the official channels of Hasbro and Mattel. The outcome surprised me, given the reverse score achieved. Hasbro earned itself 1.9 million subscribers with 6,970 videos, while Mattel fared much worse with just 39 thousand subscribers and 259 videos. It seems Hasbro has done a better job at promoting its company brand, in addition to cultivating its individual toy brands.

(Source: Screen captures from YouTube)

As a bonus to readers, I have also checked out the YouTube results for the popular toy from LOL Surprise (owned by MGA Entertainment Inc.). There were 2.3 million results for the search term "LOL Surprise Dolls", about one-tenth that of the number for "Barbie" and one-fourth that for "Nerf". The official channel for LOL Surprise also garnered a far lower number with 356 thousand subscribers. This suggests that "LOL Surprise Dolls" might not be that much of a threat for the incumbent top-selling properties, Nerf and Barbie, at least for some time to come.

(Source: Screen captures from YouTube)

Conclusion

It is easy to look at the prevalence of electronic device usage among the younger generation to conclude that toy sales are plummeting. However, studies by reputable research firms seem to suggest the reality is less dire. In fact, toy industry sales continued to expand, albeit by just 1 percent in 2017, based on a tracking service across the 12 global markets. This suggests that the market bearishness towards toy stocks might be misplaced.

It is also simplistic to say with Toys "R" Us gone, toy companies would face massive difficulties reaching out to potential buyers of their products. The attention has shifted online and both Hasbro and Mattel have clearly recognized that phenomenon. It is tough to call a winner between the two but they have both embraced social media in their marketing, judging from the large number of followers/subscribers for their related online properties. The plethora of fans-generated videos bodes well for both Hasbro and Mattel.

With the share price of Hasbro having undergone a correction following the bankruptcy news of Toys "R" Us, and the fundamentals at Hasbro remaining solid, I believe now is a good time to consider initiating or add to a position in Hasbro. As for Mattel, its operating results continue to worsen so it is hard to see a rebound based on fundamentals. Nevertheless, the negatives appear to be priced-in and the catalyst from a potential takeover cannot be totally dismissed. Mattel can only be considered a speculative buy at this point.

