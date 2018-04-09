Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Allergan And Richter's Success, Sellas Life Sciences' Breast Cancer Data, AbbVie's Patent Boost

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Allergan And Gedeon Richter Achieve Positive Phase 3 Results For Bipolar Disorder

News: Recently, Allergan (AGN) and Gedeon Richter announced that they had both achieved positive phase 3 results in patients with depressive episodes associated with bipolar 1 disorder. The phase 3 trial was known as RGH-MD-53, and it recruited a total of 493 patients who were either given 1.5 mg of cariprazine (Vraylar), 3 mg of cariprazine, or placebo. It was revealed that patients on the lower dose of 1.5 mg of cariprazine met on both the primary and secondary endpoints of the study. That is that the 1.5 mg of cariprazine showed a statistically significant improvement over placebo for the change from baseline to week 6. This was done on the primary endpoint of the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale, and the Clinical Global Impression Scale-Severity. Both of these endpoints with the low dose cariprazine achieved stat sig with p-values of p = 0.0417 and p = 0.0417 respectively.

Analysis: This positive phase 3 data was a good win for Allergan and Gedeon Ricther. That's because Allergan will be able to file its sNDA to the FDA by the second half of 2018. It was no easy feat for these pharmaceutical companies to achieve success for this indication. That's because they had to run three phase 3 studies to provide the efficacy necessary to obtain approval for treating patients with depressive episodes associated with bipolar 1 disorder. In addition, this will be a huge boost in value for cariprazine which is marketed by the name of Vraylar. Just to give you an idea how powerful Vraylar is already without this new indication, it was able to bring in $87.7 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017. In the same period the prior year it generated revenue of $43.2 million. That is an increase of 103% year over year in sales of Vraylar. Vraylar is already approved in the U.S. to treat adults with schizophrenia, and acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults.

Sellas Life Sciences Achieves Positive Phase 2 Breast Cancer Data

News: Recently, Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) stock surged as high as 150% after the company announced positive interim results from its phase 2b study. This study used the company's vaccine NeuVax in combination with Herceptin to treat patients with HER2 1+/2+ breast cancer. Herceptin is a treatment that is marketed by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).This data is positive, and it sets up the company to quickly advance this combo treatment to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). It was shown that after a median follow up of 19 months, there was a demonstration of of clinically meaningful difference in median disease-free survival in favor of the active arm. In terms of the relative risk of breast cancer recurrence the data is 34.9% and 39.5% for the ITT and mITT populations respectively, using the active arm. After this recent data, I believe this stock is a good buy.

Analysis: Many people are skeptical of early clinical data, but there is one thing that must be pointed out to give credibility for the results that were just achieved. The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommended that the Sellas immediately approach the FDA and EMA to gain guidance to advance the candidate for this unmet medical need into late-stages of testing. Typically, I would be slightly skeptical on what the company itself releases in terms of what is positive. In this case though, I'm bullish on the data for this phase 2b study, because of the recommendation by the DSMB. That's because the DSMB is established as an independent body to monitor safety and efficacy of a clinical trial. In other words, the DSMB has no bias in whether or not a trial succeeds. As an independent body it can base its clinical findings on its own merits. In this case, the DSMB concluded that efficacy was established and further investigation is necessary.

Abbvie Boosts Patent For Humira Well into 2023

News: Abbvie (ABBV) has accomplished another task in being able to garner a deal to keep its patent on Humira in the U.S. for a longer period of time. More specifically, Samsung Bioepis can't sell a biosimilar of Humira until June 30, 2023 in the United States. However, for Europe this date has been established to be for October 16, 2018. That means once Samsung Biopeis gets the go ahead on June 30, 2023 to start selling its Humira Biosimilar, Merck (MRK) will be responsible for the commercialization of this product. Last year on September 28, 2017 Abbvie was able to announce a patent resolution with Amgen (AMGN) so that it couldn't sell its Humira biosimilar until January 31, 2013.

Analysis: Abbvie being able to move up the patent dates affords it the ability to maintain its revenue stream with Humira for the time being. First of all, it gets rid of all the litigation that is occurring with respect to these patents. A lot of the deals that were generated has a specific stipulation attached to them. In order for Abbvie to allow Amgen and Samsung Bioepis to obtain patent rights in 2023 for Humira, they both had to agree to drop all litigation associated with these patents. The end result? That means Abbvie no longer has to spend a lot of its cash defending its patents for Humira. Secondly, it provides Abbvie a major cushion for the U.S market. That means Abbvie has 5 more years of market exclusivity with Humira in the United States. Giving it the freedom to generate a ton of revenue without biosimilar competition. What this also does is that affords Abbvie the ability to advance other products in its pipeline. The hope is that it will be able to create products that can replace the loss of Humira. Why is Humira such a big deal for Abbvie? Consider it this way, Humira accounts for approximately 60% of Abbvie's total revenue generated each year. The loss of Humira will be huge in 2023. That's because Humira's revenue has been rising each year. In 2018 alone, Humira generated over $18 billion in revenue. The good news is that Abbvie now has 5 years to come up with a good plan to counter the loss of Humira. In my opinion, it is well on its way to being close in doing so. That's because it has two clinical candidates that each target indications in which Humira also goes after. The first of which is Risankizumab which is being tested in two phase 3 studies for psoriasis and Crohn's disease respectively. The second candidate Upadacitinib is being tested in two phase 3 studies for Psoriatic arthritis and Rheumatoid arthritis respectively. Abbvie believes that these might be the clinical targets necessary to counter the loss of Humira. If all of these phase 3 studies are successful, the I believe Abbvie will achieve its goal of protecting its revenue in these immunological indications. In that case, the loss of Humira in 2023 will not deal a huge blow to the company.

