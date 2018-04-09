Home Depot Vs. Lowe's: Quality Vs. Value

Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) are the two main home improvement retailers in the United States, and are relatively "Amazon (AMZN)-resistant" - at least compared to many other retailers selling goods like consumer electronics and books. Not necessarily Amazon-proof, but resistant.

This is why I like to keep tabs on both firms, as I think they're some of the better retail plays out there. Home Depot is much larger than Lowe's, however, whether we look at overall sales or market cap, and this is something we need to take into account in an industry where size-and-scale is especially important.

While Home Depot sells about 47% more "stuff" than its smaller competitor - its market cap is more than double that of Lowe's.

Return on equity analysis

I built the below DuPont's to analyze Home Depot and Lowe's side-by-side.

We can first point out the largest difference between the two firms - financial leverage. Home Depot utilizies so much leverage that it basically magnifies its "headline" ROE into a meaningless number. Lowe's uses a lot of leverage as well, but not so much that it skews its ROE to almost 300%.

As I explained in my last article on Home Depot, its numbers appear severely distorted when taken at face value, but after looking a little closer, the company still appears to be financially healthy. It's been shrinking its equity aggressively, which is the main culprit of its large amount of leverage, which I discussed in more detail here.

So if we move forward with a "thought experiment", where we adjust leverage for both firms to put them on a level playing field (holding everything else constant), Home Depot still appears far superior to Lowe's. Despite its higher leverage and higher debt-to-equity ratio, for instance, Home Depot actually has a lighter interest burden than Lowe's - indicating stronger financial flexibility.

It also generates more sales in relation to its asset base, which is made evident by its higher asset turnover ratio, indicating better efficiency than Lowe's. It also owns much higher operating margins, probably because of the economies of scale that come from its larger size.

If we put leverage at 1x assets-to-equity for both companies, ROE would be roughly 19.73% for HD in 2017 and only 9.89% for LOW. It should also be noted that due to tax reform and the high domestic concentration of both companies, they will both benefit going forward from a lighter tax burden.

Valuations

Based on the price-to-sales ratio, Home Depot trades at a premium valuation in relation to Lowe's, but it's also guiding for comparable sales growth of 5% - versus only 3.5% growth in comps for Lowe's in fiscal 2018. Home Depot's multiple has traditionally been higher as well.

The story doesn't change with earnings, either, as HD shares are trading at about 18.48 times 2018's expected earnings versus only about 16 times 2018's estimates for LOW shares.

Shares of Lowe's have traded at roughly 24.40 times earnings on average over the past five years, while the thirteen-year median comes in at about 20 times earnings. Its current valuations are below both the average multiple and the longer-term median multiple, and due to significant expected earnings growth, its multiple on 2018's estimates makes shares look attractive.

Home Depot actually has relatively similar historical multiples, with its five year average PE ratio at about 23.13 times time earnings, and the thirteen-year median right around 20 times earnings. Despite it being a better business, the market hasn't really rewarded it with a premium on its earnings in relation to Lowe's - at least historically - so the current premium PE tells me that perhaps LOW shares offer more value here.

Conclusion

I think Home Depot is the far superior business when stacked up against Lowe's, due to its higher margins, better asset efficiency, and underlying ROE that is likely double that of Lowe's. LOW shares trade at the better valuation, and this could be due to it being inferior to its larger competitor, but traditionally both firms have traded at a similar earnings multiple. Both firms are growing dividends by double-digits and will likely continue to benefit from a lower tax rate going forward, but Lowe's simply appears to be the better value here.

