Occidental Lowers Permian Costs

The lower breakeven and the emphasis on lowering breakeven more should ease fears about the dividend in the future.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has been in the bargain been for some time. The bears have pointed out that there are good reasons for that bargain price. Occidental appears to be slowly eliminating the bear arguments. This is the management that saw the oil price drop coming a few years back so it loaded up California Resources (CRC) with debt and spun it off. That adroit fiscal move allowed Occidental to have some extra liquidity without damaging its credit rating by increasing the debt.

Now comes the announcement that the Permian unconventional operations will achieve cash flow breakeven. This achievement represents a significant lowering of costs. Mr. Market has always had doubts about the unconventional business generating free cash flow. This announcement represents a growing number of operators that in fact are generating cash flow in excess of their needs in the unconventional oil business. All the unconventional business ever needed was time. Sooner or later the technology changes would lower the costs enough for the business to generate cash flow.

Occidental has two Permian operations. The unconventional steals the headlines. But Occidental has long operated an enhanced oil recovery business (EOR business) in the Permian for decades. Occidental was in the Permian long before the Permian was "cool".

Source: Occidental Fourth Quarter, 2017 Financial Supplemental Materials

As shown above, the Permian production represents about half of the total production that Occidental reports. The EOR business has long represented a source of steady cash flow for the company. Recent technology improvements in this area have quietly allowed the company to reduce costs.

However, the unconventional Permian Resources was a relatively new step for the company. Occidental was a little late "to join the Permian party". The company always had the acreage, it just never emphasized the unconventional business. In the last few years that attitude has obviously changed as the Permian production has climbed.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Fourth Quarter, 2017, February 14, 2018 Conference Call Slides

The above slides give a very small glimpse of some of the operational improvements management has made over the last few years. The large oil price decline a few years back forced management to rationalize operations. The company now had to make money and thrive in a lower price environment. That drive to lower costs continues. But the company breakeven will drop significantly with the lower Permian unconventional costs.

Management often stated that the company could grow significantly by focusing on the Permian. Now that costs are lower, shareholders will soon find out how quickly management can vary Permian activity with industry conditions. Management has long claimed they can vary activity relatively quickly without a dramatic cost structure change. Until the large project pipeline fills, this may be the main avenue of growth for the next few years.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Fourth Quarter, 2017, February 14, 2018 Conference Call Slides

Clearly the Permian receives the lion's share of the budget. Management is really focusing on the second slide. They hope to lower the WTI numbers in the second slide while keeping the cash flow level. The currently rising WTI pricing gives the company some extra time and extra cash flow to pursue this goal. The main risk is that these higher prices cause management to become complacent and lose focus.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Fourth Quarter, 2017, February 14, 2018 Conference Call Slides

For a long time the market wondered if Occidental management would ever spend less than the cash flow from operating activities. This year the higher than expected WTI prices will produce a budget surplus if the higher oil prices remain for the rest of the fiscal year.

Occidental management has some other projects that can run more efficiently. Al Hosn, for example is a relatively new project that will become more efficient with time. A joint venture ethylene cracker came online recently as well. These new projects will become more efficient as the operating history increases. Occidental management finished many large capital budget projects during the downturn. These projects will also help the company lower future breakeven costs.

The budget above shows the Permian Resources division with most of the corporate growth. Occidental is ramping up the exploration budget and looking for profitable large projects once again. However, the company clearly has enough nearterm growth opportunities.

Source: Occidental Fourth Quarter, 2017 Financial Supplemental Materials

Occidental clearly made money because the foreign operations as well as the chemicals business were profitable. Midstream helped but it clearly was not a major factor. The announcement at the beginning of the article marks a key step to turn around the Domestic losses shown above. Usually cash flow increases first before meaningful profits appear. That appears to be the case this time around.

Source: Occidental Fourth Quarter, 2017 Financial Supplemental Materials

Net cash provided by operating activities is clearly on the rise again. Lower costs and rising oil prices should again boost cash flow significantly in the first quarter. Long term debt is slightly less than two times the cash flow reported above. That is necessary to maintain the company's investment grade rating long term.

The long term goal is to build the cash flow back to the "good old days" in 2013 and 2014. That is going to take time and far more production. But management appears to be on its way. The lower breakeven as well as the continued focus to lower the breakeven further give Occidental a robust future. Management has a goal of not increasing long term debt. The next step will be to generate enough cash flow to begin to pay that debt down. The higher WTI pricing may allow management to get an early start lowering the long term debt. That would increase future flexibility more.

The distribution now appears far more secure than Mr. Market perceives. Any dividend increases will depend upon that lower cost structure overriding any inevitable cyclical downturn. Right now, management will probably be content to raise the dividend very slowly. The current yield though is relatively generous for such a large company with a good credit rating.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 8, 2018

The stock IS AN ABSOLUTE STEAL ANYTIME THE PRICE IS LESS THAN $65 per share. Right now the stock is definitely in bargain territory. This stock has been out of favor for awhile. The largest bear argument about no Permian Resources cash flow is about to be discredited. Achieving the cash flow goal in the Permian took time. But this management has been persistent. Investors can expect more operational improvements beyond the current market expectations.

Occidental came through the downturn in far better shape than many competitors. Now the focus is on lower cost growth. Investors can expect that this management will find a way to return at least 15% a year to shareholders. Once the market realizes that Occidental is headed for a growth strategy again this stock could easily be revalued higher. The stock could well double over the next 5 years.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.