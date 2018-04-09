FMC - Lithium's Not Kryptonite

We believe FMC (NYSE:FMC) presents an attractive longer term investment given its very accretive transaction with DowDupont (DWDP). The company has leading market share and continues to invest in the ag chem business. FMC also continues to target a Lithium listing in 3Q/4Q and a full separation of the business in 1Q19. We think it’s a good time to buy FMC, despite some investors feeling concerned about lithium oversupply.

Strong Ag Chem business

On March 31, 2017, FMC announced that it had successfully completed the closing of its two pending transactions with DuPont. FMC has acquired the portion of DuPont's Crop Protection business that it had to divest in order to comply with the European Commission ruling related to its merger with The Dow Chemical Company. FMC recently provided an update on the transaction, noting that the integration process is “progressing very well and is meeting all of our expectations”. It began the cross-training of the sales-force globally on the first day, and is still in the process of quantifying the potential sales synergies (e.g., DuPont's strong market position in India, cross-selling FMC products). Further, it’s integrating the 14 manufacturing facilities acquired from DuPont and has reiterated its cost synergy opportunities across the supply chain; a portion of those synergies will roll through P&L in 2018 and 2019. The acquired portfolio should grow 6-10% in 2018E (initially guided at 4%), following 6% growth in 2017. Also, the implementation of a new SAP system could save FMC up to $100 million starting in 2019.

Although management is in early stages integrating the recently acquired crop protection chemical assets from DuPont, it seems that integration is going well and that the outlook for the Ag business is favourable, as Ag fundamentals have stabilised and new markets and crops provide growth opportunity. FMC’s position in Ag was significantly enhanced by the aforementioned acquisition, given such leading brands as Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr growing above market, with opportunities for cross-selling and cost synergies. The number of countries with Ag sales >$100 million has gone from 4 pre-deal to 10 currently.

Challenging farmer economics, due to falling grain prices and a declining Brazilian real, have led to sharply lower crop protection chemical industry shipments globally in 2015 and 2016. Still, we expect low-single digit growth in 2018 following stabilisation in 2017, during which excess channel inventories were absorbed by the market.

Source: FMC Investor presentation

Lithium’s Not Kryptonite

Turning to Lithium, FMC is guiding for 2018 sales of $440 million (27% yr/yr growth) and EBITDA of $190 million. With respect to the overall industry, we believe market dynamics remain tight, with demand continuing to accelerate from 200kmt in 2017 to 335kmt by 2020. In terms of FMC’s specific drivers, the majority of 2018 revenue is under multiyear contracts, with all product categories realising higher prices vs. 2017. 60% of 2018E Li sales are hydroxide while just ~5% are carbonate. De-bottlenecking projects should increase FMC production as well as give the benefit of a full year of production at a new lithium hydroxide plant in China (fully sold out).

Source: FMC investor presentation

FMC reiterated its view for 1Mt LCE demand in 2025 with estimated supply closer to 900kt. Management sees ~400kt (~40%) of demand from hydroxide, and sees LCE prices staying well above the cost curve, likely to be set from spodumene-based economics. For 2018, FMC sees ~60% of its product mix from hydroxide with total LCE production ~21kt. Management reiterated it is seeing price increases in all categories under its multiyear contracts, and that in the out years beyond 2018, there are defined price ranges.

Although Li was perhaps partly responsible for FMC’s 2017 outperformance, it undisputedly is accounting for 2018 underperformance ahead of its Sep/Oct separation. We understand investor fears of lithium oversupply over the next few years; however, Li represents ~15% of total segment EBITDA, with the remainder a premier Ag franchise, significantly enhanced by the acquisition of DD’s crop protection assets.

CFO Paul Graves has highlighted that not all lithium is created equal (Li‚ Li2CO3‚ LiOH) with the EV market in need of high quality content; simply increasing spodumene content won't meet the demand. Furthermore, the analysis of the lithium industry is centered on dynamic demand trends, rather than supply - more than just theoretical quantities flooding the market.

The company continues to target a Lithium listing in 3Q/4Q and full separation in 1Q19 for $500 million. Management has highlighted 3 constraints of the IPO: separation as a leverage-neutral event (maintain 2.5 leverage; pay down $500MM debt); keeping the offering below $750 million in order to qualify under the Jobs Act; and ensuring its tax free nature through 80%+ initial ownership.

Portfolio transformation and value creation continues

2018 will be a year of transformation for FMC as it more fully integrates the recently acquired DuPont crop chemical assets and pursues the split of the Lithium business, the timing of which management has confirmed remains in the second half of the year. While some investors may perceive the timing (2H18) of the Lithium business spin as delayed, particularly in light of recent comparable share price volatility, management remains on track with plans to split the company into two separate entities. Given an anticipated pure-play premium versus its competitors, we view the spin as a meaningful source of value creation. Additionally, the $80 million in forecast synergies related to the DuPont acquisition appears to be somewhat conservative, particularly versus DuPont chemical crop protection sales of $1.5 billion. Anticipated synergies will be generated through a combination of cost cutting and cost-avoidance opportunities, not direct headcount reduction.

Conclusion

We get the sense that some investors were disappointed with the commentary on the 4Q call for the Lithium separation timing. We believe the discussion was consistent with prior commentary for a separation in 2H18/early 2019. Any read-through of a delay in our opinion is incorrect. Lest we go down the path of painting FMC as merely a lithium play, let’s remember that even with the very impressive growth forecast for 2018, Lithium would account for just ~15% of profitability. Ag is the big driver here and 4Q showed encouraging trends and forward-looking commentary both on an absolute basis and relative to peers. On the basis of these factors, I expect the stock to trade in the $90-$95 range in the next twelve months, an upside of 18% from its current share price.

Risk Factors

In a nutshell, risk factors include 1) increased competitive pressures within the crop chemical business, 2) potential declines in agricultural commodity prices and, 3) further operational difficulties within the lithium business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.