Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 30: Exciting New Features That Could Boost Your Investment Returns

I've also eliminated some less valuable sections to make room for a weekly recession watch, which should allow us to see the next downturn coming many months out.

I've consolidated all my watch list stocks into a master watch list, ordered by long-term total return potential. Stocks at fair value or better, (and thus worth buying), are bolded.

Specifically to clarify my watch lists which had been creating some confusion about what I've been recommending and in what order.

In the past few weeks readers have made some insightful suggestions about how I could improve these updates.

(Source: imgflip)



First let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full-time (self-employed), and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's commentary explains everything you need to know about the possible coming trade war with China.

What Happened This Week

Readers have been telling me that they appreciate two things most of all from my articles: an in depth look at overall economic conditions, (especially the short-term risk of a recession), and my watch lists.

However the watch lists have become confusing because I have four of them. Initially they were designed to help me decide what to buy each week. However the distinctions between dips, corrections, and crash lists have become blurred as I tried to make them more inclusive by not removing stocks I already owned. In addition there was some confusion about what order I was recommending them in.

So I've consolidated all four watch lists, (including the ultra value list), into one master watch list. This tracks the target yield, (my best estimate at fair value), as well as the long-term potential dividend growth rate based on either the analyst consensus or management guidance. The combination of both current yield and the potential dividend growth rate provides an estimated total return potential, which is personally my favorite way of deciding whether or not a stock is worth buying.

Personally I want a stock to have a reasonable chance to achieve double digit total returns, thus beating the S&P 500's 9.1% CAGR since 1871. After all if you can't beat the market over the long-term you may as well buy an low cost index ETF.

Each week I rank the watch list by total return potential, and use that to decide what I'm buying next. Of course that's only if the yield is at the target yield or higher, indicating a great dividend growth stock at a good or great price.

Note that over time I plan to add to this list. I'm working with a friend who is a computer programmer to automate it so that it can eventually be large enough to include every US dividend growth stock I consider worth owning. I personally will buy the top 200, (by total return potential), and then weight by total return potential as well.

Note that all risk management and sector caps still apply. This is why I'm not buying REITs or MLPs right now, since I'm highly overweight in both sectors.

Recession Watch (aka The Big Macro)

I use three key metrics which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions: the yield curve, the BaR economic graph, and Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically when the curve inverts, or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12 to 18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts Aug 1978 Jan 1980 18 Sep 1980 June 1981 10 Jan 1989 Jul 1990 17 Feb 2000 Mar 2001 11 Aug 2006 Dec 2007 16 Average

14.4

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.5%

Last week the curve hit a low of 0.47%, the lowest number since 2007. It's now out of the danger zone (beneath 0.5%) but just barely. Fortunately history shows that the actual number isn't significant and recession risk is low as long as the curve is positive.

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, through a different version of it.

(Source: Economic PI)

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions. With 12 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant, (indicating accelerating growth), and 7 out of 19 still showing positive, (though decelerating) growth, there remains little cause for concern.

Finally there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of four and nine month recession risks. In this case they are 0.48% and 18%, respectively. While these are both up slightly in recent weeks, the increase is not statistically significant. In fact the economy continues to grow well based on the New York Fed's real time GDP tracker, (historically far more accurate than the Atlanta Fed's GDP model).

Current Economic Growth Projections

Q1 2018 projection: 2.8% (up 0.1% from last week)

Q2 2018 projection: 2.9% (unchanged from last week)

Master Watch List



There are about 3,000 dividend paying stocks in America. This list has a goal of eventually listing all low/medium risk dividend growth stocks that have the potential to achieve 10+% total return potential.

Target yield indicates approximately fair value, which is the most I'd ever recommending paying for a company, no matter how good it is.

Total return potential is taken from the Gordon Dividend Growth model which found that over time total return for dividend stocks tracks yield + long-term dividend growth, (a proxy for earnings and cash flow growth).

The projected dividend growth is from either management guidance or the current analyst consensus.

Bolded stocks are at fair value or better and worth buying today. The order of the stocks is the order I recommend buying them in assuming that maximizing total return is your primary goal.

Stock Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield 10 Year Annual Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth 10 Year Annual Total Return Potential AMGP 0.4% 1.9% 26.3% 28.2% AM 3.7% 5.9% 19.9% 25.8% EQGP 2.5% 4.3% 18.0% 22.3% (LOW) 1.7% 1.9% 19.8% 21.7% MA 0.7% 0.6% 19.3% 19.9% (ABBV) 3.5% 4.3% 15.2% 19.5% NYLD 6.0% 6.9% 12.0% 18.9% EQM 3.6% 7.2% 12.0% 19.2% (V) 0.7% 0.7% 18.1% 18.8% CCI 3.9% 3.9% 14.5% 18.4% AMT 1.8% 2.1% 15.9% 18.0% NEP 4.1% 4.1% 13.5% 17.6% (SBUX) 1.4% 2.1% 15.4% 17.5% (HD) 2.1% 2.4% 14.9% 17.3% (SWKS) 1.1% 1.3% 15.6% 16.9% (AVGO) 1.6% 3.1% 13.9% 17.0% (UNP) 2.0% 2.2% 14.8% 17.0% VLP 2.8% 5.6% 11.0% 16.6% BLK 2.5% 2.2% 14.4% 16.6% CTAS 1.1% 1.0% 15.1% 16.1% ADP 2.4% 2.2% 13.6% 15.8% SPGI 1.3% 1.1% 14.7% 15.8% NVDA 1.5% 0.3% 14.9% 15.2% (HAS) 2.6% 3.0% 11.7% 14.7% (MO) 4.0% 4.4% 10.1% 14.5% (FDX) 0.6% 0.9% 13.8% 14.7% PSXP 3.1% 5.7% 9.0% 14.7% LEG 3.0% 3.3% 11.0% 14.3% ROST 1.0% 1.2% 13.0% 14.2% (KMI) 4.1% 5.3% 9.0% 14.3% (ENB) 3.5% 6.2% 8.0% 14.2% BA 2.4% 2.1% 12.0% 14.1% MSFT 2.7% 1.9% 12.3% 14.2% (PSX) 2.8% 2.9% 11.0% 13.9% TERP 6.0% 6.8% 6.5% 13.3% OZRK 1.5% 1.7% 12.0% 13.7% (WBA) 1.9% 2.5% 11.1% 13.6% NKE 1.2% 1.2% 12.3% 13.5% TXN 2.6% 2.5% 11.0% 13.5% BEP 5.6% 6.5% 7.0% 13.5% ETN 3.1% 3.5% 9.7% 13.2% TJX 1.2% 1.9% 11.1% 13.0% SEP 6.0% 9.0% 4.0% 13.0% COST 1.1% 1.1% 11.7% 12.8% NSA 4.5% 4.5% 8.0% 12.5% TD 3.4% 3.5% 9.0% 12.5% MMM 2.5% 2.6% 9.8% 12.4% MKC 2.0% 2.0% 10.3% 12.3% MMP 4.3% 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% SPG 3.2% 5.1% 7.3% 12.4% ORI 4.3% 3.7% 8.6% 12.3% ITW 2.1% 2.0% 10.2% 12.2% KIM 7.0% 7.8% 4.1% 11.9% CORR 8.2% 8.0% 4.0% 12.0% FDS 1.2% 1.2% 10.7% 11.9% PG 3.1% 3.5% 8.2% 11.7% STAG 5.9% 6.0% 5.8% 11.8% AAPL 1.9% 1.5% 10.1% 11.6% BNS 3.8% 4.1% 7.4% 11.5% CLX 2.7% 3.0% 8.6% 11.6% PF 2.4% 2.4% 9.1% 11.5% D 3.7% 5.0% 6.4% 11.4% XOM 3.4% 4.1% 7.0% 11.1% KO 3.2% 3.6% 7.7% 11.3% PFE 3.5% 3.9% 7.4% 11.3% SKT 4.7% 6.0% 5.3% 11.3% CTRE 5.0% 6.0% 5.0% 11.0% KMB 3.1% 3.7% 7.3% 11.0% CVX 3.9% 3.9% 7.0% 10.9% DLR 4.7% 3.9% 7.1% 11.0% BMO 4.0% 3.9% 6.9% 10.8% GPC 2.7% 3.2% 7.6% 10.8% NEE 3.0% 2.7% 7.9% 10.6% VTR 5.8% 6.3% 4.2% 10.5% BAM 1.5% 1.6% 9.0% 10.6% PPL 5.4% 5.9% 4.6% 10.5% AFL 2.4% 2.4% 8.0% 10.4% JNJ 2.8% 2.6% 7.6% 10.2% EPD 6.7% 7.0% 3.3% 10.3% MDT 2.2% 2.4% 7.8% 10.2% NHI 5.8% 5.9% 4.2% 10.1% O 5.1% 5.1% 4.9% 10.0% RY 3.8% 3.8% 6.2% 10.0% MAIN 8.0% 7.7% 2.0% 9.7% WPC 6.7% 6.5% 3.3% 9.8% NNN 5.5% 4.8% 4.5% 9.3% EXR 4.3% 3.6% 5.7% 9.3% PSA 4.9% 4.0% 5.1% 9.1% AMGN 4.0% 3.1% 6.0% 9.1% Average 3.3% 3.7% 10.0% 13.7%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Management Guidance)

Note that the average yield, dividend growth and total return potential is based on equal weighting of all 89 companies. If you weight by total return potential, (as I plan to do), then the portfolio looks like this:

Yield: 3.5%

Projected Dividend Growth: 10.7%

Total Return Potential: 14.2%

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $1,000 Home Depot (HD) - partial position, target position $8,700

Plan For The Next Week

Based on my master watch list this week I'm buying $1,400 of Lowe's (LOW), the other home improvement juggernaut. Lowe's is also a dividend king with 54 consecutive years of annual payout hikes under its belt. Within the next few weeks Lowe's will announcing its 55th straight annual increase, likely around 20% or so. The full allocation target is $11,000, so this will be a partial position of what will eventually become my 3rd largest holding.

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 3%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 1.0%.

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround the management plan seems likely to work, the risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - Negative outlook (turnaround not likely to succeed)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) - Positive outlook

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - Due to ongoing downturn in the SNF industry, stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI): Will be upgraded when payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

QTS Realty (QTS): Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook.

EPR Properties (EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT): Due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - Stable outlook

AT&T (NYSE:T) - Stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) - Negative outlook

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - Stable outlook

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) - Stable outlook

Realty Income (O) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy (D) - Stable outlook

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) - Stable outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - Stable outlook

Telus (NYSE:TU) - Stable outlook

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) - Stable outlook

W.P. Carey (WPC) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) - positive outlook

Altria (MO) - stable outlook

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) - stable outlook

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - stable outlook

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - stable outlook

AbbVie (ABBV) - stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (MPLX) - Stable outlook

Visa (V) - stable outlook

Home Depot (HD) - stable outlook

Back to deleveraging mode as I wait for the likely long off recession and bear market. My focus is on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession.

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 42 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in nine sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 43 holdings in nine sectors. The goal by year-end is 78 stocks, in 10 sectors.

The Morningstar holdings graphic is capable of showing my top 57 positions. However, my long-term goal is 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish (barring a bear market). It will likely take about 15 years before I can fully weight my portfolio by total return potential.

Top 10 Dividend Sources

Pattern Energy Group: 5.9% Uniti Group: 5.7% EPR Properties: 4.5% Omega Healthcare Investors: 4.5% New Residential Investment Corp: 4.3% Enterprise Product Partners: 4.3% Medical Properties Trust: 4.3% Brookfield Real Estate Services: 3.7% CNX Midstream Partners: 3.7% Spectra Energy Partners: 3.4% Everything Else: 56.0%

The ultimate goal is to diversify enough to ensure no stock represents more than 5% of my income. That's to ensure that in a worst-case scenario in which one of my holdings' investment thesis breaks, my overall dividend income will be minimally affected.

However, because I used to weight by yield, this may take a few months before I can grow and diversify the portfolio enough to accomplish this. For example, this week, I'm adding Home Depot, which though a very fast growing dividend, has very little current income.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small cap value. It's still heavily focused on value stocks, but in the coming weeks and months growth will become a much bigger factor given my total return focus.

Over time, I plan to use Trapping Value, the Canadian high yield guru, as a source for lots of Canadian high yield investments. Combined with some quality Canadian banks, I will have plenty of exposure to non-US holdings. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited, because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs.

Fortunately, over time, owning many blue chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM, RY, and BNS have large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future Dividend Aristocrat additions like Procter & Gamble (PG), Coke (KO), and Pepsi (PEP) also do a lot of business overseas.

Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate-sensitive (I'm okay with that, since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon):

41% - REITs - above 20% cap, moratorium on buying more for now

24% - Pipeline MLPs - above 20% cap, moratorium on buying more for now

17% - Utilities, approaching 20% cap

Utilities will eventually increase a bit, as I plan to add several more, including:

NextEra Energy (NEE)



Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

TerraForm Power (TERP)

NRG Yield (NYLD)

American Electric Power (AEP)

Fortis (FTS)

DTE Energy (DTE)

Southern Company (SO)

However, I won't be able to add this beaten-down sector all at once since I'm approaching the 20% sector cap on utilities.

I'll have to wait until different stocks hit my ultra value list, or at least become fair valued in order to add new sectors.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

Time Frame Inflation Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Net Dividends 5 years $11,794 10 years $17,898 15 years $27,162 20 years $41,221 25 years $62,566 30 years $94,933 40 years $218,632 50 years $503,512 100 years $32,620,255

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar)

Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock-level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 10 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.

Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use an 10.7% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate. The 10.7% is the projected long-term dividend growth from the master watch list, weighted by total return potential.

Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the yield will fall to about 3% to 4%. But the dividend growth rate should rise to about 9% to 10%. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low-risk high-yielding portfolio with strong enough dividend growth to achieve 10% to 11% inflation adjusted total returns.

For perspective the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about double the market's yield, with about 3% to 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation adjusted total returns has been 7.0%.

Thus the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is, if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 43

Portfolio Size: $129,816

Equity: $105,375

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $264,320

Margin Used: $25,265

Debt/Equity: 0.24

Dividends/Interest Ratio: 10.7

Distance To Margin Call: 67.0%

Current Margin Rate: 3.18%

Yield: 6.6%

Yield On Cost: 6.2%

Yield On Equity Cost (net yield on cash I have invested): 6.9%

Cumulative Total Return Since Inception (since September 8, 2017): -9.9%

Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: -6.4%

Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: -9.7%

Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): -32.4%

Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $-7,473 (-5.5%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $7,280

Annual Dividends: $8,575

Annual Interest: $803

Annual Net Dividends: $7,772

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $648

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $21.29

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.75

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10.7%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 14.2%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 16.8%

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0%

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis AMGP -26.5% $21.34 SEP -19.7% $40.99 AM -18.7% $30.41 EQM -16.5% $68.59 PEGI -15.7% $20.39 ENB -14.5% $36.54 BPY -12.9% $21.73 EQGP -11.6% $25.46 CM -11.2% $98.23 AQN -10.8% $11.10

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis CNXM 8.4% $16.42 T 6.4% $33.71 CLDT 4.4% $18.36 QTS 4.0% $34.38 MAIN 3.6% $35.98 BREUF 3.6% $16.50 WPC 3.3% $60.31 MPW 3.0% $12.31 NEP 1.4% $38.91 SKT 0.6% $22.64

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: I'm More Excited Than Ever To Be On This Journey Of Wealth Creation With You

(Source: imgflip)

Despite the last few months of market volatility and all the fear that is running rampant on Wall Street, I remain more optimistic than ever. That's because I'm constantly learning, adapting, and optimizing my investment strategy in an effort to create an epic daily dividend growth engine, (EDDGE), portfolio. One that also happens to be a bunker that I can ride out any market storms in comfort and security. All while enjoying my exponentially growing river of dividends.

I'd like to thank everyone who's been following me thus far, including those that provided so much great feedback. Hopefully over the coming years and decades our ongoing collaboration can make us all rich. Or at the very least achieve our long-term financial objectives, which I consider to be the same thing.





Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, PEGI, CNXM, MPW, MPLX, BREUF, EQM, AM, OHI, T, O, TRSWF, IRM, SKT, BPY, VTR, STOR, BIP, SPG, UNIT, ENB, NRZ, EQGP, TU, CM, AQN, D, AMGP, SEP, QTS, EPR, WPC, NEP, MO, BNS, RY, ABBV, V, HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.