Hartstreet: Bakken Oil Production Improves 24% Year Over Year

Better well design is increasing the size of the core with very good results stretching out as far as Williston.

Lateral lengths have increased to a small degree and account for only a small portion of these increases; the majority is from improved oil production per foot.

US operators continue to improve well economics. The move to enhanced completions increases oil production per location, and we are still seeing improved production per foot. Most operators are still moving to these designs. This should continue to support improved production from US operators in 2018. Higher oil prices are also bullish. Horizontals are producing more oil and operators receive more per barrel. Oil bears believe a rise in US production will push down oil prices. This may be the case, but if demand continues, not until after driving season.

Refineries are behind the curve, so to speak. It will have to play catch up, as world demand has increased at a healthier clip than expected. This could push WTI to $75/bbl by the 4th of July. The US Oil ETF (USO) could also jump to almost $15/share. We have covered oil production improvements in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian. The Bakken is also improving. This is done with a large inventory of the best geology already completed.

We pulled 620 horizontals completed in 2016. McKenzie County has seen the most activity with 310. It is followed by Mountrail and Williams. Operators are sticking on and close to the Nesson Anticline. This area has the best geology and well pressures.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Cumulative oil production of wells completed in 2016 is led by Hess (HES). It was followed by Oasis (OAS) and Whiting (WLL).

Source: Welldatabase.com

The table below provides the 2016 well count and total production.

Name Well Count CUM Gas (Mcf) CUM Oil (bbl) CUM Water (bbl) HESS (HES) 99 23,503,996 13,844,324 6,176,488 Exxon (XOM) 76 18,449,572 9,237,805 8,240,846 OASIS (OAS) 68 33,851,344 12,506,748 18,686,412 EOG RES (EOG) 64 11,918,105 10,540,467 11,567,614 WHITING OIL (WLL) 54 31,556,002 10,994,845 10,137,613 Statoil (STO) 45 8,979,692 7,020,447 7,116,225 QEP ENERGY (QEP) 41 12,912,090 6,014,267 6,459,679 SM ENERGY (SM) 40 2,878,058 2,823,470 6,431,136 Conoco (COP) 34 9,768,008 7,190,872 4,050,952 CONTINENTAL (CLR) 21 6,801,021 3,950,936 5,895,612 WPX ENERGY (WPX) 21 4,507,430 4,777,025 4,144,402 NEWFIELD (NFX) 20 8,762,983 4,111,371 1,475,540 ENERPLUS (ERF) 18 4,337,017 4,209,852 2,867,383 MARATHON (MRO) 13 4,449,081 3,223,509 2,149,128 ABRAXAS (AXAS) 6 2,764,396 974,934 1,078,843

The 2016 type curve is 132 KBO and 235 MMcf.

Source: Welldatabase.com

We pulled the production data on 670 horizontals brought on line in 2017. McKenzie County had the most completions at 321. It was followed by Dunn, Williams and Mountrail. The bulk are centered around the Nesson Anticline. There are a couple of areas to the north (Divide) and south (Stark) where operators are developing due to lower costs. These locations produce less oil, but payback times have been decent at today's oil price.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The best oil production curve is seen in McKenzie. It is followed by Dunn, Williams and Mountrail. McKenzie outperforms by 40 KBO in the first year. Dunn, Williams and Mountrail produce roughly the same volumes of oil. Stark and Divide underperform significantly, but costs are lower there.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Continental, Exxon, Whiting and Hess completed the most locations in 2017.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The oil type curves below are color coded the same as the graph above. Newfield had the oil production curve. It was followed by Marathon, WPX and Oasis. These four operators produce, on average, more than 200K BO in the first year of well life. When 2017 cumulative oil production is broken down by operator, it provides an idea of how proficient the best operators are when compared to the least.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average type curve is 164 KBO and 266 MMcf.

Source: Welldatabase.com

In summary, from 2016 to 2017, the average Bakken/Three Forks horizontal improved oil production by 24% over the first year of well life. Lateral lengths increased slightly, but not enough to effect production improvements much. A large part of the improvement is on a per foot basis. This is attributed to better stimulation techniques and sand heavy designs. The most interesting aspect of changes to oil production is the spreading out of core acreage. A few years ago, the core was Parshall and Sanish fields plus the Nesson Anticline. West of Nesson continues to be prolific with relatively large producers as far as Williston. The shallow plays in Stark and Divide counties are improving based on lower costs. These areas may need prices above $70/bbl to see economics improve. Things look good for the Williston Basin going forward. As oil prices track higher, the play will increase in size. Operators will start to drill more to the north, south and west.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG, CRZO, CLR, NFX, SM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to its advisory services, together with access to additional investment-related information, publications, and links. Well data is provided by WellDatabase. Accordingly, the publication of articles should not be construed by any consumer and/or prospective client as a solicitation to effect, or attempt to effect transactions in securities, or the rendering of personalized investment advice for compensation, over the internet. This information is provided for guidance and information purposes only. This information is not intended to provide investment, tax, or legal advice. The information contained herein has been compiled from sources deemed reliable and it is accurate to the best of our knowledge and belief. However, I cannot guarantee its accuracy, completeness, and validity and cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions. All information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Hartstreet LLC does not accept any liability for any loss or damage whatsoever caused in reliance upon such information. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Welldatabase.com provided the data for this article.