Ford Bounces Back In March

Investment Thesis

Ford (NYSE: F) rebounded from a slow start to 2018 where the company saw year-over-year decreases in January and February of (7%) and (6.9%), respectively. Ford posted a solid 3.4% increase in March to help salvage the quarter. Truck and SUV sales remain strong as consumer preference shifts to smaller automobiles due to lower gas prices. With a below-industry-average P/E and a near 5.5% dividend yield, I continue to recommend Ford as a buy.

Monthly Sales Data

Ford announced March 2018 U.S. vehicle sales of just over 244K, up 3.4% from March 2017. This mid-single-digit increase was more than the forecasted 2.8% gain from Edmunds. The industry as a whole saw a positive month as sales of new vehicles increased 6% for the month compared to March 2017. This was much higher than analysts’ forecasts from Edmunds at 3% and Cox Automotive at 2.6%. Additionally, consumers continued the shift toward larger vehicles that helped push the average sales price up 2% in March 2017 to $35,285. As seen from analysts’ expectations, this trend isn’t expected to carry throughout the year as 2018 is expected to be the 2nd straight year of contracting annual sales in the U.S. from record highs in 2016.

Despite strong sales, Ford wasn’t the industry leader. That title went to General Motors (GM) with a 15.7% increase with Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) following close behind at a 14% jump. Other brands such as Toyota (NYSE:TM) up 3.5%, Honda (HMC) up 3.8%, Subaru up 5.9%, and Kia up 2.5% posted year-over-year increases. On the other side, Hyundai and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) both struggled down (11%) and (3.7%), respectively. Based on the macro and micro data, it’s clear that automakers are performing well and are benefiting from the shift to more profitable SUVs and trucks. Additionally, economists believe consumers may be accelerating vehicles purchases in order to obtain low rate financing with the anticipation that interest rates will continue increasing higher.

For Ford, see the below chart showing the monthly U.S. sales for the trailing 12 months. It’s certainly concerning to see January and February 2018 dropping so low compared to the other 12 months; however, it’s encouraging to see March 2018 marking the most sales for Ford in the past 12 months as it beat out May 2017 by approximately 3,000 vehicles.

Ford's better-than-expected increase in March sales was largely fueled by increases in SUVs and Trucks of 7.5% and 6.7%, respectively. While car sales were down (8.1%) year-over-year, Ford has the right mix of cars to take advantage of the consumer shift to larger vehicles. This is evident with Ford achieving the highest transaction price of any full-line automaker at $36,300 per vehicle. This is approximately $1,000 higher than the average transaction price of new vehicles sold in March 2018. Ford’s success is coming as a result of four vehicles - the F-150, Expedition, EcoSport, and Lincoln Navigator. The F-150 continued its momentum of sales growth as sales exceeded 87,000 trucks in March. Additionally, customers are continuing to move away from the base model and are selecting crew cabs and higher-trimmed vehicles. The Expedition and Navigator are moving off of dealer lots surprisingly fast at 17 days and 10 days, respectively. Lastly, the new EcoSport continued to gain traction in the United States with impressive sales in metropolitan regions.

See below chart showing the monthly U.S. sales fluctuations for Ford compared to the same month a year ago. As you can see, Ford had a much better March in 2018 vs. 2017.

Ford's vehicle inventory finished March high at 82 days' supply, which is down from 89 days in February. However, this is a decrease from the 80 days’ supply from March 2017. Again, Ford's inventory levels were slightly higher than its largest domestic competitor, GM. GM finished March at only 72 days' supply compared with Ford's 89 days after GM additionally saw a large decrease this month from February at 85 days. Something to watch going forward is the announcement that GM is no longer issuing monthly sales report. I think this is a negative for an investor because it opens everyone up to quarterly surprises instead of having the information releases monthly. It will be interesting to see if other companies go to this approach, but for now it appears to be a positive for Ford vs. GM.

In another key market, Ford is trying to replicate this success in China where it announced another dismal monthly result in March with a year-over-year decrease of 30%, putting the year-to-date decrease in 2018 at 23. While this is a much smaller number of Ford vehicles, at only 47K in February 2018 being sold in China compared with 194K in February 2018 in the U.S., it shows that Ford is struggling to replicate its success in China. This is likely to get even more difficult with China announcing tariffs of between 2.5% and 25% on imported cars. At this point, it’s difficult to get excited about Ford’s possibility in China; however, the company is set to release a more upscale Ford Focus in China which could help boost sales.

Looking Forward

After a positive March, Ford needs to continue to push high margin vehicles such as the F-Series trucks, Explorer, Edge, and Expedition. It’s not important to focus on transactions, but more important to focus on Ford’s product mix. Not only from a make, but also from a trim level and features standpoint. It was evident that Ford was able to do this in March and in 2017. When the company released fourth-quarter 2017 earnings, the company posted a revenue increase of 3% to nearly $157 billion. The increase was largely due to the higher average transaction prices as a result of selling more SUVs and Trucks. This is evident in the doubled GAAP net earnings where the company posted a profit of $7.6 billion in 2017 compared to only $3 billion in 2016.

This is likely to get more difficult in 2018 as the industry is forecasting that the industry will lose anywhere from (1.5%) to (5%). The decrease is a result of increasing interest rates, less built-up demand and an abundance of used vehicles on the market. Analysts expect the industry will likely see a normalized range in the next few years of 15.5 million to 16 million vehicles barring an unforeseen economic slump. This means the pie is likely to get smaller, which could erode not only Ford's sales but also its impressive transaction gains as competitors utilize higher incentives to attract business. Given Ford's ability to sell SUVs and trucks, I think it is in a good position to compete in a tightening marketplace.

Ford, as well as other domestic auto manufacturers, are going to see uncertainty around tariffs going forward. Given the current administration’s proposed tariffs on steel at 25% and aluminum at 10%, it is likely to result in higher commodity prices for Ford despite the company using mostly American steel manufacturers. Experts are estimating that this could have a $1 billion cost impact on Ford which is approximately 12% of Ford’s profit in 2017. However, there is still a lot to be figured out as the administration is also considering ways to require imported cars to meet stricter environmental standards when entering the U.S. in order to protect domestic automakers. While there is certainly a lot of policy headwinds around Ford, I don’t see the administration making any moves to directly harm Ford’s position in the market.

After a sluggish month, the stock increased in value to approximately $11.18 per share from $10.40 a month earlier. At this level, the Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E) of approximately 5.9 appears to be undervalued compared with the current S&P 500 mean P/E ratio of 20.8, but more importantly the industry average of 12.6. I would expect Ford and industry to be below the current S&P 500, given the current economic cycle and uncertainty regarding tariffs; however, Ford’s P/E ratio shouldn’t be trading at half of the industry average, given its ability to increase transaction price which is evident in March sales and 2017 results.

Conclusion

Given the low valuation and the company's dividend yield near 5.5%, I believe the stock is attractive at current prices. While the domestic auto sales are expected to start retreating after a strong March, Ford is perfectly positioned to continue increasing its average transaction price with its larger vehicle offering, including the F-Series, Edge, Flex, and Explorer. Additionally, the company is focusing on China and autonomous vehicle-driving technology. I'm excited about the company's future, and I recommend owning the company's stock with a long-term view. With consumers purchasing more expensive vehicles, it will allow Ford to report stronger top-line and bottom-line growth going forward. Furthermore, I believe Ford has a strong product mix to take advantage of the growing market and will pay investors an above-6% dividend yield to own the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in F over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.