Pfizer: Avoid Pfizer, Buy Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer's cash flow is good, allowing the dividend to be increased and share buybacks, and the company will still have cash left over for new product development.

It has increased its dividend for 7 of the last ten years, and presently has a high yield of 3.9%, which is well above average.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company and is an Avoid for the stock investor compared to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). If you want details on JNJ, please read my article "Johnson & Johnson: Dividend King And Dividend Growth, Buy The Dip, 20% Upside Potential." PFE management is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to increase the dividend and add to the company's products. Pfizer is being reviewed by The Good Business Portfolio, being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Pfizer has a poor chart going up and to the right slowly in a bumpy pattern over the period. Compare JNJ's pattern to PFE and it's obvious why I prefer Johnson & Johnson and have it in the portfolio.

PFE data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Pfizer will be reviewed under the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I have codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Pfizer passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are listed below.

The company does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 7 of the last ten years of increasing dividends and a 3.9% yield. Pfizer is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend investor. The recent five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 66%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by adding new products and increasing the dividend. I have a guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. PFE passes this guideline. This is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $211 billion. Its 2018 projected cash flow at $17 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 6% just meets my guideline requirement. This future growth for Pfizer can continue its uptrend benefiting from the growth of the United States and world economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. PFE fails this guideline, since its total return is 28.44%, less than the Dow's total return of 46.62%. JNJ's total return outperforms the Dow at 51.4%, clearly beating the market. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $14,500 today. This makes Pfizer a poor investment for the total return investor. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. PFE's S&P CFRA rating is three stars, or Hold, with a target price of $42, passing the guideline. The stock price is presently 20% below the target. It is under the target price at present and has a low P/E of 12, making PFE underpriced at this entry point. If you are an investor who wants an above-average increasing dividend but weak total return that underperforms the Dow, you might want to give PFE a try and hope for upside earnings growth. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is "no." The total return is poor, and the above-average yield makes PFE a fair business to own for income growth long term. At the present entry price, PFE has a 20% upside potential, but JNJ has shown to be the more stable company and has better CAGR. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes PFE interesting is the potential long-term growth of its biopharmaceutical businesses as the increases in the United States and world economy continues, but you must be patient to see if earnings start to grow with the company's pipeline.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines is just a screen to start with and does not stand for absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Pfizer underperforms against the Dow baseline in my 51.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had fair and bad performance.

The poor total return of 28.44% makes Pfizer a poor investment for the total return investor over my test period and compared to JNJ's total return of 51.40%. PFE has an above-average dividend yield of 3.9% and has had increases for seven of the past ten years, making it a good choice for the dividend income investor, but is mitigated by the bad total return. The dividend was last increased in December 2017 to $0.34/quarter from $0.32/quarter, or a 6.25% increase.

Dow's 51.0-month total return baseline is 46.62%.

Company Name 51.0-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Pfizer +28.44% -18.18% 3.9%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 30, 2018, Pfizer reported earnings that beat expected by $0.06 at $0.62 and compared to last year at $0.47. Total revenue was higher at $13.7 billion, higher than a year ago by 0.5% year over year, and beat expected revenue by $20 million. This was a good report, with the bottom line and top line beating expected values and having a good increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in May 2018 and is expected to be $0.74 compared to last year at $0.69, a fair gain. The graphic below shows the earnings of PFE's business.

(Source: Earnings call slides)

Business Overview

Pfizer is a large manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

Pfizer, incorporated on June 2, 1942, is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). IH focuses on developing and commercializing medicines and vaccines that improve patients' lives, as well as products for consumer healthcare. IH therapeutic areas include internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rare diseases and consumer healthcare. EH includes legacy brands, branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars and infusion systems. EH also includes a research and development (R&D) organization, as well as its contract manufacturing business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold its products in over 125 countries."

Overall, Pfizer is a good business with a low 6% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with increasing demand from a good world economy. The slow-growing earnings and revenue growth provides PFE the capability to continue its growth by expanding across the United States and foreign countries. The graphic below shows the accomplishments of the businesses in 2017.

(Source: Earnings call slides)

Also, as a tailwind, we have President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered, earnings of the Pfizer business earnings should increase going forward.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21, it took the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that it will not raise the rates three more times this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even boost the United States' growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

On the company's January 30, 2018, earnings call, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Ian Read said:

During my remarks, I will speak about our performance for the year; the continued advancement of our pipeline which we believe is more robust and productive than it has been in more than a decade and the expected impact of U.S. tax reform on Pfizer. Frank will provide details regarding the quarter and our 2018 financial guidance.



Pfizer had another solid year in 2017, despite having just over a $3 billion negative revenue impact due to LOEs and the divestment of Hospira Infusion Systems, we were able to offset this impact and report flat operational revenue as we saw growth in many of our anchor brands.



We also saw continued growth in emerging markets, which was up 11% operationally compared with the previous year.



Finally, we continue to review strategic options for our consumer healthcare business. This could include anything from a full or partial separation business to ultimately deciding to retain the business, and we continue and expect to make decisions during 2018."

The quote above shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Pfizer business and shareholder return with growth in future earnings and dividends. The graphic below shows the forecast for 2018, which has fair growth.

(Source: Earnings call slides)

I think the economic growth worldwide will increase demand for PFE's products. Also, the recent income tax reduction plan puts more money in the hands of development companies and will increase the cash flow of Pfizer, giving it stronger growth in revenue, earnings and dividends in the next two years, and I would therefore sit and wait for some positive signs.

Takeaways

Pfizer is a good investment choice for the dividend investor with its above-average growing dividend that has been increased for seven of the last ten years, but poor total return looking back says investors should wait and see. Pfizer will not be considered for The Good Business Portfolio, because the portfolio has an 8% position in JNJ that is a much better investment than PFE. If you want a stable, growing dividend income and good total return potential, JNJ is much better than PFE and may be the right investment for you.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, MMM, AMT, FCX, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.