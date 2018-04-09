AGNC Investment's Q1 2018 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 2 (Thank Goodness For Hedges)

My projection for AGNC’s net income and EPS for the first quarter of 2018 is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Author’s Note: PART 2 of this article is a continuation from PART 1 which was discussed in a previous publication. Please see PART 1 of this article for a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “consolidated statement of comprehensive income”) for the first quarter of 2018 regarding the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; and 3) gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net. PART 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics and analysis that will be discussed in PART 2. The link to PART 1’s analysis is provided below:

AGNC Investment's Q1 2018 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 1 (Including Current Recommendation)

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 2 of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2018 regarding the following account (including several “sub-accounts”): 4) “gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net”. PART 2 will also discuss AGNC’s projected net income and earnings per share (“EPS”) amounts. For readers who just want the summarized account projection, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of the article.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the first quarter of 2018, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) CYS Investments Inc. (CYS); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its “entity status” from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

4) Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net:

Estimate of $836 Million; Range $686 – $986 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “4” in Tables 4 and 6 Below Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

Projecting AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is an analysis that involves several sub-accounts. This includes making assumptions within these derivative sub-accounts during the current quarter. One will never “fully” know management’s derivatives activities for any given quarter until results are provided to the public. However, one can understand AGNC’s overall risk management strategy and make a projection on these derivative sub-accounts using the balances that were represented at the end of the previous quarter. Such a detailed analysis is wise to perform due to the typical events that unfold in regards to MBS prices, the fixed pay rate on newly created/existing interest rate swaps, and U.S. Treasury yields. When using this methodology, along with deciding specific quarterly assumptions, I have continued to provide accurate-highly accurate projections within this account over the past several years.

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 4 below. All past (ACTUAL) sub-account figures within Table 4 are derived from AGNC’s quarterly SEC submissions via the company’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) sub-account figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that will not be shown within this particular article.

Table 4 – AGNC Quarterly Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net Projection (All Sub-Accounts)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Within AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is the following four material sub-accounts that will be discussed below: a) TBA MBS; b) interest rate swaps; c) interest rate swaptions; and d) U.S. Treasury securities. Each of the four material derivative sub-accounts will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order of the blue references under the “Ref.” column in Table 4 above.

a) TBA MBS (Net Long Position as of 12/31/2017):

Estimate of ($245) Million; Range ($395) – ($95) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Black Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account “a)” in Table 4 Above Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Typically, AGNC uses a combination of both long and (short) TBA MBS contracts during any given quarter. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position where it agrees to buy, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position as an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing MBS. Since TBA contracts with a long position are ultimately an extension of the balance sheet, this increases AGNC’s “at risk” leverage. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a (short) position where it agrees to sell, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Since TBA contracts with a (short) position are ultimately a reduction of the balance sheet, this decreases AGNC’s at risk leverage.

There are two main factors that impact this derivative sub-account’s valuation in any given quarter. The first factor is the net dollar roll (“NDR”) income (expense) generated on the net long (short) TBA MBS position. The second factor is the realized valuation gain (loss) upon the settlement of all TBA MBS contracts and the unrealized valuation gain (loss) on all contracts that have yet to be settled during the quarter (one example is a “re-rolled” TBA MBS position).

As of 9/30/2017, AGNC had a net long TBA MBS position of $18.9 billion (based on notional amount). AGNC decreased the company’s net long TBA MBS position to $15.5 billion as of 12/31/2017. When calculated, this was a decrease of ($3.4) billion during the fourth quarter of 2017. Dollar roll financing across most coupons continued to look attractive when compared to agency repo funding heading into the first quarter of 2018. However, with the notable price decreases experienced throughout most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons during the first quarter of 2018 (PART 3 covers MBS pricing), it would have been wise for AGNC (and mREIT peers in general) to decrease the company’s net long TBA MBS position to minimize valuation losses.

Through interpreting management’s comments via several prior investor presentations and earnings conference calls, I have made the assumption AGNC likely continued to gradually decrease the company’s net long TBA MBS position (proportionately speaking) during most of the first quarter of 2018. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, when combining the company’s projected quarterly NDR income of $60 million and a quarterly net valuation loss of ($305) million, I am projecting AGNC’s TBA MBS position had a total net valuation loss of ($245) million for the first quarter of 2018.

b) Interest Rate Swaps (Net (Short) Position as of 12/31/2017):

Estimate of $745 Million; Range $595 – $895 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Purple Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts “b)” in Table 4 Above Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

Let us first discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the first quarter of 2018. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaps position of ($43.7) billion as of 12/31/2017 (based on notional amount). When calculated, AGNC increased the company’s net (short) interest rate payer swaps position by ($1.6) billion during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) rhetoric regarding gradual, methodical increases to the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate, management believed the risks associated with the fixed-rate agency MBS market were relatively unchanged going into the first quarter of 2018. However, due to speculation by markets the FOMC is now considering four Fed Funds Rate increases during calendar year 2018 (versus three increases previously), U.S. LIBOR across the 3-, 6-, and 12- month tenor/maturity needed to “incorporate” the increased probability of an additional rate hike during 2018. As such, current/“spot” U.S. LIBOR across the 3-, 6-, and 12-month tenor/maturity increased 60, 61, and 56 bps, respectively.

This was the main reason why I believe AGNC wanted to maintain an elevated hedging coverage ratio heading into the first quarter of 2018 (which paid off). Over the past year or so, markets have seen a steady, gradual rise in short-term interest rates which has directly impacted mREIT borrowing costs (as discussed in PART 1; repurchase loan rates). To combat this rise in borrowing costs, management believed AGNC’s risk management priority was to maintain the company’s protection across the entire yield curve. Due to AGNC’s more cautious risk management strategy, the company’s hedging coverage ratio was 97% as of 12/31/2017. This percentage was the highest out of the seven fixed-rate agency mREIT peers I currently cover.

Using Table 4 above as a reference, there are two secondary sub-accounts to discuss when projecting a total net valuation gain (loss) for AGNC’s interest rate swaps. The first secondary sub-account is AGNC’s “net periodic interest (costs) income of interest rate swaps”. If one recalls, this figure was first discussed in AGNC’s interest expense account during PART 1 of this article. In regards to AGNC’s interest rate swaps net (short) position as of 12/31/2017, the company had a weighted average fixed pay rate of 1.74% and a weighted average floating receive rate of 1.44%. When excluding forward-starting interest rate swaps, this weighted average fixed pay rate was 1.68%. When calculated, AGNC’s weighted average fixed pay rate (when including forward-starting interest rate swaps) increased 8 basis points (“bps”) during the fourth quarter of 2017. However, AGNC’s weighted average floating receive rate increased (13) bps. As such, the spread between AGNC’s fixed pay rate and floating receive rate continued to narrow. It should also be noted AGNC’s interest rate payer swaps were due a notable “true-up” floating receive rate adjustment during the company’s first quarter of 2018 due to the recent notable increase in U.S. LIBOR (discussed above).

When all factors and assumptions are taken into consideration, I am projecting AGNC will switch from recording net periodic interest (costs) regarding the company’s interest rate swaps to net periodic interest income for the first quarter of 2018. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC had net periodic interest income of interest rate swaps of $5 million for the first quarter of 2018. This calculates to a decreased expense of $26 million when compared to the prior quarter (a positive trend).

The second secondary sub-account to discuss relates to the net valuation gain (loss) on AGNC’s interest rate swaps. Across all tenors/maturities, there was a notable increase in the fixed pay rate of all interest rate payer swap contracts during the first quarter of 2018. The fixed pay rate on interest rate swap contracts with a tenor/maturity towards the shorter-end of the yield curve (1-4 years) had a 45-55 bp net increase. The fixed pay rate on interest rate swap contracts with a tenor/maturity towards the intermediate- and longer-end of the yield curve (5-30 years) had an approximate 30-45 bp net increase during the first quarter of 2018. Historically speaking, this was a rather “tight” spread/range across the entire yield curve.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s second secondary sub-account had a net valuation gain of $740 million for the first quarter of 2018. When both secondary sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC’s interest rate swaps had a total net valuation gain of $745 million for the first quarter of 2018.

c) Interest Rate Swaptions (Net (Short) Position as of 12/31/2017):

Estimate of $90 Million; Range $40 – $140 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Pink Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account “c)” in Table 4 Above Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Interest rate swaptions are options to enter into underlying interest rate swap contracts. Whereas interest rate swap contracts have no initial “up-front” costs (gains and losses are incurred as interest rates fluctuate over the life of the swaps), interest rate swaptions have implicit up-front costs (similar to an option contract; generally speaking).

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the first quarter of 2018. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaptions position of ($6.7) billion as of 12/31/2017 (based on the notional balance of the underlying interest rate swaps). When calculated, AGNC increased the company’s net (short) interest rate swaptions position by ($1.7) billion during the fourth quarter of 2017. As of 12/31/2017, AGNC’s interest rate payer swaptions had a weighted average of 10 months until expiration with an underlying interest rate swaps weighted average tenor/maturity of 8.9 years.

I am anticipating AGNC continued to slightly increase the company’s net (short) interest rate swaptions position during the first quarter of 2018. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s interest rate payer swaptions had a total net valuation gain of $90 million for the first quarter of 2018.

d) U.S. Treasury Securities (Net (Short) Position as of 12/31/2017):

Estimate of $245 Million; Range $120 – $370 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Dark Blue, Brown, and Teal Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts “d)” in Table 4 Above Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. AGNC purchases (or sells short) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures to help mitigate the potential impact of changes in MBS prices (hence the valuation of a majority of the company’s investment portfolio). AGNC borrows securities to cover U.S. Treasury (short sales) under reverse repurchase agreements. AGNC accounts for these derivative instruments as “security borrowing transactions” and recognizes an obligation to return the borrowed securities at fair market value (“FMV”) based on the current value of the underlying borrowed securities.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the first quarter of 2018. AGNC had the following three derivative secondary sub-account positions as of 12/31/2017: 1) long U.S. Treasury securities of $0; 2) (short) U.S. Treasury securities of ($10.7) billion; and 3) U.S. Treasury security futures sold (short) of ($2.9) billion. This is based on each secondary sub-account’s face amount (“par”). When combining all three secondary sub-accounts together, AGNC increased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position from ($12.2) billion as of 9/30/2017 to ($13.6) billion as of 12/31/2017.

Three likely scenarios occurred within this derivative sub-account during the first quarter of 2018. If the assumption is made that AGNC notably lowered its net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position by the end of the first quarter of 2018, then the company would have a minor-modest total net valuation gain for this derivative sub-account (lower end of my projected range). If the assumption is made that AGNC modestly-materially increased its net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position during the first quarter of 2018, then the company would have a very notable total net valuation gain for this derivative sub-account (higher end of my projected range). If the assumption is made that AGNC basically maintained its net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position (or slightly increased it) throughout most of the quarter, then the company would likely have a notable total net valuation gain for this derivative sub-account. The amount of the total net valuation change would be dependent on the timing of the net long (short) positions as yields fluctuated throughout the quarter. To put things in better perspective, yields on 5-, 7-, and 10-year U.S. Treasury securities net increased 33, 32, and 31 bps during the first quarter of 2018, respectively.

Since U.S. Treasury securities are one of the most liquid investments in the marketplace, AGNC trades these derivative instruments throughout the quarter. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures had a total net valuation gain of $245 million for the first quarter of 2018.

As stated earlier, all remaining derivative sub-accounts within Table 4 that have not been specifically mentioned above are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes. As such, these remaining derivative sub-accounts will be omitted from any analysis even though a projected net valuation gain (loss) has been included in Table 4. This includes valuation projections on the following derivative sub-accounts: 1) interest-only (“IO”) and principle-only (“PO”) strips; 2) debt on consolidated variable-interest-entities (“VIE”); 3) REIT equity securities (minor affiliate position as of 12/31/2017 which was increased during the first quarter of 2018 due to attractive pricing); and 4) put options (when applicable).

When combining all the derivative sub-accounts together (both material and immaterial), I am projecting AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities, net account had a total net valuation gain of $836 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Brief Discussion of MTGE’s and NLY’s Derivatives Portfolio:

I see some similarities between AGNC and the company’s affiliate MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) regarding hedging strategies. However, there are usually a few minor differences as well. One minor difference was each company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities as of 12/31/2017 (proportionately speaking). As stated earlier, AGNC had a net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position of ($13.6) billion as of 12/31/2017. This was equal to 21% of AGNC’s combined repurchase loans, other debt, and net long TBA MBS position. In contrast, MTGE had a net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position of ($0.8) billion as of 12/31/2017. This was equal to only 15% of MTGE’s combined repurchase loans, other debt, and net long TBA MBS position. When all derivative sub-accounts are taken into consideration, AGNC and MTGE had a hedging coverage ratio as of 12/31/2017 of 97% and 86%, respectively.

When it comes to AGNC’s sector peer NLY, I see a couple similarities and differences that would impact the derivative sub-accounts described above. I will note one similarity and one difference here. AGNC and NLY had a similar TBA MBS position as of 12/31/2017. As discussed earlier, AGNC had a net long TBA MBS position of $15.5 billion as of 12/31/2017. In comparison, NLY had a net long TBA MBS position of $15.6 billion as of 12/31/2017. Simply put, both AGNC and NLY continued to utilize the financing advantage of the TBA forward market.

However, AGNC and NLY had a notable difference in each company’s hedging coverage ratio as of 12/31/2017. As stated above, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 97%. In sharp contrast, NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of only 67%. As such, NLY was more vulnerable if mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields modestly-materially increased during the first quarter of 2018. Simply put, this occurred. As such, NLY’s lower hedging coverage ratio at the start of the first quarter of 2018 was a disadvantage for the company when compared to AGNC. Further analysis of NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios was discussed within the following two-part article:

Annaly Capital's BV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 17 mREIT Peers (Post Q4 2017 Earnings) - Part 1

Annaly Capital's BV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 19 mREIT Peers (Includes Q2 2018 Dividend Projection) - Part 2

A) Net Income (Loss):

Estimate of $646 Million; Range $496 – $796 Million

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $1.63 Per Share (Excluding OCI/(OCL)); Range $1.24 – $2.01 Per Share

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 5 Below Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

Finally, let us look at my projection for AGNC's quarterly net income for the first quarter of 2018. This information is provided in Table 5 below.

Side Note: Five remaining accounts within AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income that impact the company’s net income amount are the following: 1) unrealized gain (loss) on investments measured at FMV through net income (loss), net; 2) management fee income; 3) compensation expense; 4) general/administrative expenses; and 5) income tax provision (benefit). In regards to the first referenced account, this projection will be discussed in PART 3 of the article (even though it is part of AGNC’s net income amount). While the remaining four accounts have been projected within Table 5, they are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and will be excluded from any analysis within this article.

Table 5 – AGNC Quarterly Net Income (Loss) Projection

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

When the nine accounts from Table 5 above are combined, I am projecting AGNC had net income of $646 million for the first quarter of 2018. After accounting for AGNC’s quarterly preferred stock dividends, this would be earnings available to common shareholders of $1.63 per share.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 2):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figure for the first quarter of 2018 (refer back to Table 4 and/or 5):

4) Quarterly Net Gain on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities of $836 Million

I am also projecting AGNC will report the following net income and EPS amounts for the first quarter of 2018 (also refer back to Table 5):

A) Quarterly Net Income of $646 Million and Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of $1.63 Per Share

AGNC’s projected net income of $646 million for the first quarter of 2018 is a notable increase when compared to net income of $385 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. This is mainly due to AGNC’s projected net valuation gain of $836 million regarding the company’s derivatives portfolio for the first quarter of 2018. For the same account in the prior quarter, AGNC recognized a net valuation gain of $271 million. This is partially offset by a projected larger loss within AGNC’s unrealized investment securities measured at FMV through net income account (again, this specific account will be discussed in PART 3).

As stated in PART 1 of this article, AGNC’s OCI/(OCL) amount is part of the company’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income but EXCLUDED from the company’s net income (loss) and EPS amounts. As such, I STRONGLY suggest holding off on a “final verdict” regarding AGNC’s projected results for the first quarter of 2018 until PART 3 of this article is provided. In my professional opinion, I believe AGNC’s “comprehensive income (loss)” amount is more important than the company’s net income (loss) and EPS amounts.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2018, a HOLD when trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2018, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2018. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (PART 1).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD (however close to my BUY range) since the stock is trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2018.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down” of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017).

Final Note: PART 2 of this article is only a PARTIAL analysis of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2018. As such, a “final” conclusion will not be provided yet. PART 3 of this article will just pick up where PART 2’s analysis ends. PART 3 of this article will discuss AGNC’s projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. This will be followed by a projection of AGNC’s BV as of 3/31/2018 and the company’s CURRENT BV in late April which will be available to readers prior to management’s earnings press release for the first quarter of 2018.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

