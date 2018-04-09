China-U.S. Trade War: Who Wins?

The harsh tariffs will hurt affected Chinese company revenues potentially quite significantly, and even for Chinese companies without actual tariff sanctions the uncertainty will damage their expectations.

The trade conflict looks to be of uncertain escalation and duration, given the multitude of political and economic factors involved, but likely will be enough to have a major impact.

Because the U.S. imports greatly more than it exports from China, the U.S. has strong leverage in this trade conflict as it can continue to implement tariffs beyond China's capabilities.

The U.S. and China have exchanged a $50 billion tariff round already, followed by the U.S.'s announcement of another potential $100 billion round of tariffs on goods.

The past week has seen the beginnings of a U.S.-China trade war, as the two countries implement sweeping and crippling tariffs on vast swaths of the inter-country trade.

The quickly escalating trade battle between the United States and China will likely raise both costs for businesses and prices for consumers on both sides of the Pacific. However, based on the current nature of the trade war and trade flows between both parties, Chinese companies will likely be hurt more than those in the U.S. for the moment.

As shown below, the market reactions these past few days to the initial $50 billion tariff round and following $100 billion tariff tit-for-tat has created significant market volatility in the United States, but China's indexes (FXI) (MCHI) (GXC) ended the week down significantly more than American indexes (SPY), with the NASDAQ (QQQ) only down more because of the unrelated recent technology turbulence with Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN).

MCHI Price data by YCharts

Is This The New Normal Or Just A Brief Incident?

While the political motivations behind the trade war are complex, for investors in China and the related ETFs the main important factors to consider are how long the trade war may last, the potential escalation and severity of it, and therefore the resulting impact on Chinese company earnings and valuations.



The future remains unpredictable, but for the moment we see that the trade war is motivated, at least nominally, by the Trump Administration's claims that China's promised intellectual property protections for American companies have not materialized.

Therefore the tariffs are being used, according to newly-appointed National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, as a negotiating tool to encourage China to protect American companies' intellectual property rights and also have China begin to more play fair in international trade on matters such as market competition, foreign ownership within China, currency exchange rates, and labor costs.

China has said they will fight the tariffs at "any cost" and appear to be engaging in a tit-for-tat, responding to tariffs on Chinese imports to the U.S. announced by the Trump Administration with tariffs on U.S. goods imported to China.

This past week has seen a $50 billion initial round by the U.S. and China and then a subsequent $100 billion potential round by the U.S., with thousands of different goods affected across a wide-range of sectors. The initial round's goods range from medical devices to manufacturing products to vehicle parts on the U.S. side, while China's tariffs ranged from alcohol to vehicles to food products.



As compared to the initial tariff exchange last month in regards to steel and aluminum, how far the trade war escalates here is both unknown and potentially very high, as it is essentially a brinkmanship battle.

What makes matters more uncertain is both the fact that both sides are unlikely to want to lose face in conceding, and that President Trump's decades-old pro-tariff and mercantile-protectionist beliefs may make it so he tolerates keeping the tariffs in place for a long time.

Based On Trade Conditions, The Tariff War Will Likely Hurt China More Than The United States

However there is a limit to the level of escalation, even if not the duration, which is the total amount of trade between the United States and China. According to the United States government, in 2017 the United States imported $505.597 billion in goods from China and exported $130.369 billion in goods to China for a trade deficit of $375.227 billion.

(Source: United States Census)

Given the tit-for-tat, the $150 billion in announced potential tariffs account for 29.67% of U.S. imports from China but already well over the entirety of U.S. exports to China, if China continues to follow the tit-for-tat as is expected from a traditional trade conflict standpoint.

Furthermore, the U.S. economy as a whole relies far less on exports to China than China does on exports to the United States, meaning this tariff battle will have a greater potential negative impact on economic activity in China than the U.S.

Based on this comparison of relative impact, the U.S. clearly has greater leverage here to continue to increase the tariff penalties in this tit-for-tat fashion beyond China's ability, meaning that the damage to Chinese companies and the Chinese economy may continue to increase while U.S. damage will reach its cap much quicker, or even already has.

For Chinese companies this essentially means they will face both greater and uncertainty as well as increased costs but primarily lower post-tariff revenue. The tariffs from the United States announced so far will put generally a 25% tariff on the thousands of Chinese product types, which given the sheer amount of exports to the United States will hurt many Chinese companies across the board by lowering the amount of money they receive for their goods.

Chinese companies will also face perhaps a small cost increase for the few U.S. exports they utilize, which are now given a tariff by the Chinese government, but the impact will likely be far outweighed by the decreased revenues due to the far greater exports compared to imports.

Furthermore, the uncertainty for Chinese companies will likely create continued market worries as it remains uncertain how far the Trump Administration will continue to go in applying the tariffs, as there remains over $355 billion in Year 2017 U.S. imports from China still without the penalty tariff.

That means not only will companies who have been already punished see market turbulence from the tariff's revenue-lowering, but even companies without tariffs on them will face uncertainty if they will be next.

The U.S.-China trade war will likely hurt companies in both economies across a variety of sectors, as the broad product range of the initial tariffs show.

However given the greater reliance of both the Chinese economy on exports to the United States as well as the vast difference in trade levels between the two nations, it appears at the moment that the damage may continue for Chinese companies for a time to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.