Good News For This Best-Of-Breed BDC Yielding 9% Plus Upcoming Specials

TSLX has a 3% ownership interest in TCAP that just announced the sale of its portfolio and externalization, sending the stock higher last week and will result in additional realized gains for TSLX.

TSLX continues to maintain its net interest margin through taking secured positions in distressed assets/industries for higher IRRs while reducing its cost of capital and maintaining lower operational costs.

BDC Buzz Articles Update

As mentioned in "BDC Buzz Begins Purchases Of Higher Quality BDCs," I have recently been buying additional shares of higher quality BDCs, especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Over the coming months, I will be focused on some of the positive changes in the BDC sector, including:

Relaxed regulations and tax reform

Rising interest rates and portfolio yields

Recent insider purchases

Seeking Alpha has decided to make articles such as this one available for free for the first 10 days only. I highly recommend enabling the "get email alerts" for the contributors that you are actively following:

Link to: Change Author Email Alerts

The following articles are still available (for free) to all readers:

The following information discussing TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with target prices and buying points, real-time changes to my personal BDC positions, updated rankings and risk profile, real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage, and worst-case scenarios, and suggested BDC portfolio.

Recent Equity Offering:

I have updated the projections for TSLX to take into account the offering of 3.75 million common shares (plus up to 562,500 additional shares) priced at $17.45 on March 21, 2018, an 8.5% premium to NAV per share of $16.09 but does not take into account offering expenses. I am expecting only a slight accretive impact from the offering of around 0.2% or $0.03 per share after taking into account all offering expenses. It should be noted that the previous offering was March 3, 2016, for 5 million shares priced at $16.42.

The following additional information was included in the associated SEC filings:

“As of March 16, 2018, we had $502.1 million outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility. However, through reborrowing under the Revolving Credit Facility”

Source: SEC Filings

This could imply higher-than-expected portfolio growth due to being slightly higher than the amount outstanding as of December 31, 2017. After taking into account the January 2018 issuance of $150 million of 4.50% five-year senior unsecured notes (discussed later) would imply portfolio growth of around $165 million of portfolio growth (net of realized/unrealized gains/losses) but depends on the amount of cash on hand at the time.

I am assuming that management is continuing to prudently manage its capital structure and only raised equity capital due to being near the higher end of its target leverage, especially given the recent decline in stock price.

Recent Insider Purchases:

Source: GuruFocus

Triangle Capital Update:

Disclosed in the details from the 10-K, TSLX purchased 1,384,570 shares of Triangle Capital (TCAP) on October 3, 2017, at an average price of $9.70 (compared to the current $11.60).

Source: SEC Filings

"As investors, we’re always looking for ways to generate additional value for our shareholders, where we think we have unique expertise and insight, and this may include from time to time exploring strategic alternatives in the BDC space. Over the course of Q4, we purchase approximately 1.4 million shares of Triangle Capital Corporation of approximately 3% of the company's shares outstanding, at a weighted average price per share of approximately $9.70 or 0.73 three times, the company has been reporting net asset value per share, which we believe provides a margin of safety for our investment." "The thesis for our equity investments ultimately a commercial loan, as we believe the outcome of TCAPs strategy review will likely drive TCAPs stock plus closed net asset value or result in a value enhancing transaction, both of which would benefit TSLX position and there for our shareholders. Although, we were invited to be a part of TCAPs strategic review process, we decline that we believe to – what we believe to be onerous and non-customary provisions and a non-disclosure agreement that would have resulted in relinquishing our voices TCAP set larger shareholder and our liquidity in the TCAP stock." "We take our fiduciary obligations very seriously and despite our interest in participate in the strategic review process, we ultimately believe that consenting to the company's non-disclosure agreement not be in the best interests of our shareholders. As reflected in our financial results, we've elected to voluntarily waive base, management and Senate fees related to our investment in TCAP."

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

On April 4, 2017, TCAP announced that it entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., or BSP, under which it will sell its December 31, 2017 investment portfolio to funds advised by BSP for $981.2 million in cash. Simultaneously, TCAP entered into a stock purchase and transaction agreement with Barings LLC, through which Barings will become the investment adviser to the company and make a payment of $85 million or $1.78 per share directly to Triangle’s shareholders.

In addition, Barings has also committed to purchase $100 million of newly issued shares of TCAP stock at net asset value at closing. TCAP has committed to use a minimum of $50 million of the proceeds from the sale of shares to Barings to conduct a tender offer for TCAP stock at prices up to and including net asset value per share. Barings has also committed to purchase up to an additional $50 million of TCAP shares on the open market, at prices up to and including net asset value per share for a period of 2 years post-closing.

TSLX Dividend Coverage Discussion:

The company previously announced a special/supplemental dividend of $0.03 per share paid in March, which was just below my 'best case' projected special dividend of $0.04. The company has covered its dividend by an average of 131% over the last four quarters, with undistributed taxable income and capital gains of around $64 million or $1.06 per share after taking into account supplemental dividends:

“Net investment income per share for Q4 was $0.45 per share, resulting in a full year net investment income per share of $2.00, well in excess of our full year base dividend per share of a $1.56. As of December 31, 2017 and 2016, we elected to retain approximately $64 million and $52 million of taxable income and capital gains, respectively, in order to provide us with additional liquidity and we recorded an expense of $2.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively, for U.S. federal excise tax as a result.”

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Over the last four quarters, TSLX has paid out $0.22 per share of supplemental dividends that will continue in 2018 especially given the likelihood of “other fees” associated with the repayment of its recent $115 million loan to iHeart Communications (discussed next). Management gave 2018 net investment income (“NII”) guidance between $1.69 and $1.85, which is likely conservative, similar to 2017 guidance.

“We continue to target our return on equity of 10.5% to 11.5% based on our expectations for the interest rate environment, asset level yields, cost of funds and financial leverage, using our year end 2017s pro forma book value of $16.06 per share. This corresponds to a range of a $1.69 to a $1.85 of full year 2018 net investment income per share.”

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

During Q4 2017, TSLX had much higher-than-expected portfolio growth mostly due to a large investment in iHeart Communications combined with lower repayments during the quarter. iHeart currently accounts for around 6.7% of the portfolio as shown below but is likely undervalued given the likelihood of being repaid in Q2 2018 at par value of $115.0 million compared to current fair value of $112.7 million.

This would result in increased net asset value (“NAV”) per share as well as around $5.5 million (depends on timing) in “other fees” income, which includes prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees. Ultimately, this could add $0.07 to $0.08 to annual NII per share after taking into account incentive fees.

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Slides

iHeartMedia Inc. is the largest radio broadcaster and filed for bankruptcy on March 14, 2018.

“The agreement we announced today is a significant accomplishment, as it allows us to definitively address the more than $20 billion in debt that has burdened our capital structure,” CEO Bob Pittman said in a statement.“Achieving a capital structure that finally matches our impressive operating business will further enhance iHeartMedia’s position as America’s #1 audio company.”

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

As discussed in previous reports, TSLX management continues to produce higher returns by investing in distressed companies through excellent underwriting standards that protect shareholders during worst-case scenarios including call protection, prepayment fees and amendment fees backed by first-lien collateral of the assets. TSLX has a $115 million asset-based loan (“ABL”) at LIBOR+4.75 but with associated fees amortized over three years unless paid off, which will likely be in Q1/Q2 2018.

On February 1, 2018, iHeart announced that the Board elected not to make a cash interest payment of $106 million, due February 1, 2018, to holders of its 14% senior unsecured notes due 2021. The decision did not trigger a default as the company utilized a 30-day grace period under the indenture during which it retains the right to make the interest payment to the holders of the notes. iHeart previous announced exchange offers with term loan holders (see below) for a pre-packaged bankruptcy but it is important to note that TSLX’s ABL loan would either be repaid or not be impacted.

iHeart discussions with management from the recent call:

“We believe there are some idiosyncratic credit catalysts that could be a driver of near term earnings from activity related fee income. For example, the contractual maturity of our ABL investment in iHeart is three years, which is the duration we use for the amortization of upfront fees. However, given the progress of iHeart restructuring, the details of which are in the public domain, our expectation is that our loan will be fully repaid in a much shorter time period.” “Our closing fees on iHeart were I think 2.4% in well as a total percent. 2.4% or 2.6% or something like that, 3% above. And so that is in the unamortized OID, if it was – if we were selling effectively the accounting rules are that you can only recognize fee income – when it essentially a same security in this two different securities.” Q. “So starting first with just besides of iHeart relative to the overall assets or NAV, certainly quite large, and I understand, as we talked about the thesis of investment. Clearly, it's an attractive one. Josh just – and Bo maybe a balance over, how you view taking fairly concentrated exposures and well clearly it's worked. One question folks will probably going to be asking this is so sizable. Is that, iHeart might turn out to be an outstanding investment? But would you say that there is a strategic shift or to perhaps take even chunkier investments in today's environment – a risk adjusted return environment, because it's really hard to find adequate risk adjusted return card blotch. And just a thought on diversification, in particular, because investors are weighing whether you should be extremely diversified or take concentrated high octane investments in this environment?” A. “So I think there is a – question is what is the nature of the investment, which is not a cash flow investment. This is an investment that is in a regular way market without IRR. If IRR was properly restructured and restructured their cash flow, term loans and bonds would have priced out LIBOR 175 to 200. And so the question is not – this is on a spectrum of high octane to no octane. This is no octane, it's not even in the middle. It is an asset base facility that given the iHeart was highly levered below within the capital structure. They weren’t unable to roll the banks or lot of banks were inevitable given the [indiscernible] lending rules. Not only that in the public domain, what is clear – was always been clear, given the cleansing process that's been happening with the restructuring. So iHeart cleanses their creditors by providing updates on negotiation and every one of those processes the ABL is indicate in full or unimpaired. So there hasn't been a strategic shift about the going chunky, it was a idiosyncratic choice as it relates to the nature of the iHeart investment and the quality of that loan versus the – and the quality of that collateral and asset based loan, that's margin against basically investment grade accounts receivables. And if people know about iHeart as the name, iHeart does a $1 billion to $1.1 billion of EBITDA, it’s actually been very stable on a consolidated basis, and doing $6 billion, $7 billion of EBITDA when you include the outdoor business. And so the loan is very well protected and it has a near term callus with a restructuring.”

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, TSLX reported between my base and best-case projections covering its dividend by 117% mostly due to higher-than-expected portfolio growth including its investment in iHeart Communications (discussed earlier) and a $13 million investment in Triangle Capital on October 3, 2017, as discussed later.

“Interest and dividend income was $43.8 million, up $1.8 million from the prior quarter, given an increase in the size of the portfolio and the impact of raise in LIBOR. Other income was $1.7 million, down $1.9 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to the absence of syndication fees, which tend to be episodic in nature. Our PIK income component remains low at 2.2% of total investment income for the quarter and 2.8% for full year 2017.”

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

TSLX's credit platform continues to outperform on many levels including much higher-than-expected portfolio growth during Q4 driving higher earnings and reaching the lower end of its targeted leverage. As shown in the table below, the company experienced lower amounts of sales/repays during Q4 2017 than previous quarters.

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Repayment activity has historically driven higher fee income which was lower during the recent quarter as shown in the “other fees” below which includes prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns:

“Total investment income for the fourth quarter was $48.8 million, down $3.5 million from the previous quarter, primarily driven by lower other fees. This line item, which consists of prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled pay downs, was $3.4 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior quarter, consistent with the low repayment activity that we experienced during Q4.”

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Previously, TSLX had plenty of growth capital, after taking into account elevated repayments but is now at the lower end of its targeted leverage (debt-to-equity of 0.75 to 0.80) with $651 million available on its credit facility for portfolio growth in the coming quarters.

“As a result of the rebound in net fundings this quarter, our debt to equity ratio at December 31 was 0.74 times, approaching the lower end of our target leverage range of 0.75 to 0.85 times. Our weighted average leverage ratio for Q4 and full year 2017 was point 0.72 times and 0.67 times respectively. Looking ahead for 2018, we expect the spread related driver of repayments to moderate, which will allow us to return to our target debt to equity range of 0.75 times to 0.85 times, and drive the ROE consistent with the targeted range through our interest and dividend income line, similar to 2016.”

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Slides

“The deal flow environment feels pretty good at this point coming into Q1. I think we continue to thread the needle on opportunities that that overlap with our team generation and where we're focusing on deploying capital. So I feel optimistic heading into the New Year. It’s hard to project out, our originations are very idiosyncratic each quarter. It’s hard to project out for the full year, but sitting where we are today I feel pretty strong, I feel pretty good about our originations activity.” Q. “And just given your commentary on repayments likely slowing down and that's your leverage coming up. Does that include the potential for the iHeart to – it’s a prepay early or is that just excluding that.” A. “I think that includes I mean, I think how we think about iHeart is kind of expected duration basis. And so we expect to be kind of in our target range, including a payoff of iHeart.”

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

In February 2018, the company reduced the pricing on its revolving credit facility (from LIBOR + 2.00% to LIBOR + 1.875 and in January 2018, the company issued $150 million of 4.50% five-year senior unsecured notes.

“During January, we made various enhancements to our overall debt funding flexibility and cost. Specifically, we issued a $150 million principal amount of 4.5% five-year senior unsecured notes, the net proceeds of which we used to pay down debt outstanding under our revolving credit facility. In addition, earlier this week, we amended our revolving credit facility reducing the effective pricing from LIBOR plus 200 to LIBOR plus 187.5 basis points and extending the final maturity of February 2023 on the significant majority of commitment. In light of our recent $150 million notes offering and limitations on revolver utilization given regulatory leverage constraints, we may look to explore reductions on the non-extended portion of revolver commitments in order to reduce to the ROE drag of unused revolver fees going forward.”

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Some of the primary reasons for historically higher returns include strong financial covenants and call protections that protect shareholders during higher amounts of prepayments (discussed earlier and below) and worst case scenarios (discussed below and "TSLX Portfolio Credit Track Record" section at the end of this report).

“You may recall, but in 2016, we achieved 100% base dividend coverage through base NII, which we define as net investment income excluding activity driven income and its impact on incentive fees. While we continue to have substantial protection in the form of additional economics should have our portfolio get repaid in the near-term, as illustrated by the fact that the fair value of our debt portfolio as a percentage of call protection at December 31 was 95.6%. We expect activity related fees to be a less prominent driver of ROE in 2018, as compared to 2017. That said, we believe there are some idiosyncratic credit catalysts that could be a driver of near term earnings from activity related fee income.”

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

However, it also important to point out that the company is able to cover dividends with recurring sources as discussed by management on previous calls:

“As we’ve said in the past, in environments where we receive elevated levels of prepayments and a decrease in our financial leverage ratio, we would expect elevated levels of other fees. However, if repayment activity were to decline, then we would expect to leg back into our target leverage ratio, contributing more rapidly to our interest and dividend income line.”

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

The company maintained its overall portfolio yield mostly due to higher LIBOR rates.

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis:

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. I am expecting higher yields over the coming quarters as LIBOR continues to rise:

“Note that the downward yield impact of this quarter's net fundings was offset by the increase in effective LIBOR rate on our floating rate debt portfolio” “Look I think the spread compression has – the low volatility spread compression has slowed. I think high yield actually has increased a little bit. So I think that's good generally for the environment. So I’m pretty highly comfortable continuing to find good risk adjusted return stuff.”

Source: TSLX Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: FRED Economic Data

As of December 31, 2017, 100% of portfolio debt investments bore interest at variable rates, most of which are subject to interest rate floors. However, 100% of borrowings were also at variable rates (based on LIBOR) but the company is adequately positioned for rising interest rates due to ‘match funding’ with 100% of debt investments at variable rates.

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

To be a successful BDC investor

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.