Closed-End Fund UTF: A Fund To Weather Out Trade Wars

The long-term track record looks solid while YTD, it is down significantly and may be signaling a time to buy.

I previously wrote an article on Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), stating my opinion that the majority of their holdings are in utilities and more specifically inside the U.S. and that I believe these holdings, in theory, should be sheltered from trade war concerns. Everything will tend to be volatile when the broader market is volatile but when rational thoughts return, I think UTG and UTF should be sheltered from most of the downward pressure and remain relatively unscathed. Please consider giving "Closed-End Fund UTG - A Utility Fund To Buy Today" a read if interested and enjoy the lengthy discussions in the comments section.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) is a $2.9 billion dollar fund as of 1/31/2018. This is significantly larger than UTG and uses 29.62% leverage currently, which is also significantly more than UTG's 17.47% leverage. So I would say they are more sensitive to the interest rate increases proposed by the Fed than UTG is at this time, adding more risk to UTF going forward in that aspect. UTF's primary investment objective is total return, with an emphasis on income through investments in securities issued by infrastructure companies. Infrastructure companies typically provide the physical framework that society requires to function on a daily basis and are defined as utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports, and telecommunications companies. These are all essential services that all people interact with everyday.

While both these funds hold utilities, UTF's holdings are quite different, allocating 53.61% of assets to U.S. and the rest from around the globe. This is adding more additional risk I believe, as the U.S. markets have been primarily less volatile than the rest of the world. I guess being the #1 economy in the world has its perks as far as stability goes. Regardless of this, I believe UTF is still largely sheltered from trade fears.

Holdings

Source - CEFConnect

The largest holding Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) is the U.S.'s largest provider of communications infrastructure and was founded in 1994. In 2004, they officially became a REIT, stating that this conversion marked the alignment of their business structure with their long-term commitment to provide the nation's wireless carriers with the prime real estate they need to meet the demands of their consumers. CCI currently yields 3.64%.

The second holding coming in at 4.3% of UTF's holdings is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and is the world's largest utility company coming in at $62 billion market cap. They provide electricity and natural gas throughout North America. They currently have a 2.47% dividend yield.

These yields are low but with UTF utilizing leverage along with other holdings that have higher yields in the portfolio and the help of capital gains, the distribution should be safe for years to come. They are currently sitting on $587 million in unrealized gains, according to their annual report.

Source - UTF Website

China currently makes up 1% of the portfolio and with the majority of holdings in the U.S. I just don't see how a trade war with China could have a significant impact on UTF's holdings apart from the broader market turmoil. The underlying holdings have very little to do with China trade fears, in my opinion.

Distributions

UTF currently pays $0.155 monthly, giving this fund a yield of 8.75% (7.83% yield on NAV.) They announced on September 15, 2016, that they were switching from a quarterly distribution to monthly, this was a switch that is more appealing to income investors.

Source - UTF Section 19a

This is from their December 2017 section 19a press release; this is showing an estimate that the distribution was made up of almost 63% NII, while the remainder was funded with realized long-term gains. Having paid out long-term gains offers a lower tax burden to the investor, every individual's tax situation is different and you should consult with a tax professional for personal tax advise. For 2018, the section 19a is showing that 100% of the distribution is contributed from long-term capital gains, but I am almost positive this will change as the year continues and is only relied upon as an estimate.

Performance

UTF is currently at a market price of $21.26 and a NAV of $23.76, giving UTF a discount of 10.52% while their 52-week average discount is 8.73%, making the z-score for UTF -1.20 for the 1-year score.

Source - CEFConnect

So to be fair, UTF does always trade at a discount. I don't see a single time from the chart above that they had a premium. I'm not sure why this would be, but with the z-score for the last 1 year down so far I don't see any harm in buying UTF today.

Source - UTF Website

Since inception on March 30, 2004, UTF has returned a very impressive NAV return of 10.05%, beating their listed benchmark and also the S&P 500 Index. The benchmark used was switched on 3/31/2015 and was 80% 50/50 Global Infrastructure and Utilities Index/ 20% BofA Merrill Lynch Fixed-Rate Preferred Securities Index. After 3/31/2015, they use 80% FTSE Global Core Infrastructure 50/50 Net Tax Index/ 20% BofA Lynch Fixed-Rate Preferred Securities Index.

The market price underperforming the NAV significantly so far this year has led to UTF's steep discount at this time. That would give me the signal that now would be a good time to be buying some here.

Conclusion

Both UTF and UTG are in similar circumstances, in my opinion, of not having to worry about global trade wars between China and the U.S. Their holdings are quite different with only some utility holdings overlapping. Both funds are attractively priced today with long-term track record of consistent distributions. While capital gains cannot go on forever, I believe both managements know how to maneuver through the market cycles, with both surviving and thriving through 2008-09 financial meltdown and still returning impressive returns.

If you have any questions or comments please feel welcomed to leave them below in the comments. If you like articles like this please click the "Follow" button above to stay up-to-date on future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will initiate a position in UTF within 72 hours.