Concerned About A Global Trade War? Here Is What To Avoid And What To Buy

It is unclear how much further a trade war would drag down the stock market.

U.S. stocks have seen spikes of volatility as investors are unsettled with the prospect of Trump's trade war against China and its threat to economic growth. While it is unclear how much further a potential trade war would drag down the stock market, we believe that short-term adverse political impacts on the market generally present long-term buying opportunities.

However, for those concerned that trade tensions would linger, it is necessary to avoid companies with outsized exposures to China. According to research/data (see below) from UBS (UBS) and FactSet (FDS), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) is in the first place among S&P 500 companies with the greatest revenue exposure to China. Other big names that do a large amount (China revenue > 30% of total) of business in China include Qualcomm (QCOM), Qorvo (QRVO), Broadcom (AVGO), Micron Technology (MU), Texas Instruments (TXN), Microchip Technology (MCHP), and A.O. Smith (AOS).

Clearly, large-cap semiconductor stocks (XSD) could have the most to lose in a Trump trade war with China, while most of the other sectors would suffer to some degree: many non-tech big names like Nike (NKE), Starbucks (SBUX), McDonald's (MCD), and Boeing (BA) have at least 10% of their revenue counting on China as their crucial market with probably the best potential of high growth. In this regard, investors should think small and domestic.

Smaller companies are seen as having a higher exposure to the U.S. in terms of revenue, which could insulate them from an international dispute. Small-cap stocks have already outperformed since February, given less exposure to trade wars thanks to more domestic sales than large-cap stocks.

As demonstrated below, the Dow ETF (DIA) and the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) have both lost almost 0.8% since Feb. 28 (the trading day before the Trump’s tariff announcement), while the Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (QQQ) is down over 2% from then. However, small-cap equity ETFs (IJR) (SCHA) (VB) have easily eclipsed all of them: they are up 2-4% over the period.

Source: Yahoo Finance; data between 2/28/2018 and 4/6/2018.

For active investors to hedge against the global trade war, below are some picks of mid- and small-sized U.S. companies (with a market cap of USD 30 billion or less) whose sales come mainly from the States as the dominant players in their respective niche spaces.

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross is the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the U.S. with over 1,600 stores through the Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. The company enjoys consistent long-term growth in sales and EPS in both healthy and challenging retail and macroeconomic environments.

Source: ROST Investor Presentation, 3/2018.

ROST faces significant growth opportunities ahead as the management plans to grow total store base to approximately 2,500 locations in the U.S. over the long term (today, Ross Dress for Less is in only 37 states and dd’s DISCOUNTS has stores in 16 states).

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex serves small- and medium-sized U.S. businesses with payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions. Like ROST, the company's stocks benefit from consistent business growth with a 5-year cumulative annual growth rate of 8% in operating income and 7% in revenue. According to its annual report, over 110k clients have been with Paychex for over a decade, indicating user loyalty and stickiness as well as high switch cost. Moreover, the company claims to be the largest 401(k) recordkeeper in the States.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)

Credit Acceptance partners with car dealers nationwide to enable them to sell vehicles to consumers who wish to finance their vehicle purchase, regardless of his or her credit history. The company provides the opportunity for customers, many of whom have been turned down for financing from other lenders, to purchase a vehicle and establish and/or reestablish a positive credit history.

CACC enjoys consistent and high returns on equity of over 20% (see below) for the past 10 years, indicating strong and durable competitive advantage due to its unique dealers-partner cooperation model.

Source: Morningstar.

Unlike ROST or PAYX, CACC does not pay a dividend. However, the company managed to grow its annual free cash flow from less than USD 150 million in 2008 to over USD 550 million in 2017 and reduce its outstanding shares by more than 30% over that period.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply is the largest retail store chain of rural lifestyle products in the United States with over 1,800 stores in 49 states and e-commerce websites (i.e., TractorSupply.com, Petsense.com).

Source: Tractor Supply Annual Report 2017.

The business has experienced uninterrupted high single-digit to double-digit sales growth (see below) for the past decade and proved to be Amazon-proof (AMZN), thanks to the unique characteristics of its products and services.

Source: Morningstar.

TSCO has a decent balance sheet with manageable debt level and generously returns tons of cash to its owners every year (see below).

Source: Tractor Supply Annual Report 2017.

Summary

As the specter of a US-China trade war looms, stocks of U.S. companies with large exposures to sales in China would be at risk. Worried U.S. investors may want to consider rotating into smaller-cap stocks, which typically have a higher proportion of domestic sales than large caps. After all, trade conflict would benefit the performance of most domestic-facing U.S. stocks, such as TSCO, ROST, CACC, PAYX relative to the most foreign-facing firms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSCO, MCD, CACC, PAYX, ROST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.