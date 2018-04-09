Secoo Holdings: Worth The Risk

Unless you are a Secoo Holdings (SECO) shareholder, there is a great chance you have never heard of the company. Secoo is an online and offline luxury retailer that offers a wide selection of upscale products and services. The company offers over 3,000 brands on its online platform and is growing its offline presence as well. In fact, the company has opened five offline experience centers in popular shopping destinations and central business districts in China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

Secoo has only been publicly traded for a little over six months, with its IPO on the NASDAQ coming on September 21st of 2017. Since that time, the stock has dropped 31.4% despite reporting impressive revenue and earnings numbers in each of the last two quarters. In the balance of this article, I will explain why I believe that while Secoo does carry a certain amount of risk, the upside for this company and stock is significantly greater than any downside risk.

Secoo luxury retail Source: Secoo

A Play on the Growing Wealth in China

At the risk of stating the obvious, Secoo is a play on the growing wealth in China. According to consulting firm McKinsey and Company, China's upper middle class is expected to approximately quadruple from 2012-2022 while the affluent segment of China's population is expected to triple. Since poor people are very unlikely to purchase luxury goods, these projections bode well for Secoo's prospects.

China's Economic Class Projections: Source: Stansberry Churchhouse Research

Impressive Financial Performance

A cursory glance at either a recent quarterly report or the company's financial statements will certainly highlight an impressive growth story. Some highlights from the company's 2017 4th quarter earnings report include:

Gross merchandise volume up 52% YOY (year over year)

Total net revenue up 44% YOY

Gross margin increased by one full percentage point YOY

Basic and diluted non-GAAP income per share was $1.03 as compared to $.49 in 2016.

Of course, to be a growth story, a company has to have more than one good quarter or one good year. The graphic below depicts Secoo's revenue growth and momentum over a more extensive time frame. Make note that all numbers below are reported in Chinese yuan.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Valuation

Secoo trades at a significant discount to its larger publicly traded brethren. On one hand, larger more established companies may deserve a premium valuation. On the other hand, neither of the large companies listed is experiencing the growth of Secoo Holdings. In my projections, I assumed 25% earnings growth, which most people will view as either realistic or conservative considering the company is expecting 37% revenue growth in Q1 and is coming off a year in which it posted 110% earnings growth.

Company PE Forward PE Secoo Holdings 8.66 6.91 Michael Kors (KORS) 19.48 13.83 Tapestry (TPR) 46.97 18.09

Data Sources: SEC Filings and Yahoo Finance

Ambitious Management

Whether you want to use the word "active" or "ambitious", no one would say management is sitting on its hands and expecting revenue growth to come to them. Management is moving and shaking with the intent of deepening the company's footprint in the luxury retail space. Some examples of management's moves since going public include:

Signing an exclusive agreement with the European Confederation of the Footwear Industry

Signing a strategic partnership with Parkson Retail Group

Launching a "Goddess Festival" campaign in cooperation with Parkson Retail Group

Bringing Emporio Armani onto its online platform

Setting up a designer channel to promote more Indie designers

Signing an exclusive agreement with Ontimeshow, a renowned fashion show host.

Possible Caution Flags:

No stock comes with a guarantee of success. If there was such a stock, everyone would be rich. Therefore, it is good to go beyond being a "cheerleader" and examine the caution flags before putting your money behind a stock.

Chinese Small Caps: Small cap stocks are seen as a fairly risky class of stocks in general and Chinese small caps can be even more volatile. Chinese small caps have been identified with reverse mergers, lofty valuations and hard-to-access information, which causes some investors to shy away. The first two items do not apply in this case.

Can You Trust the Numbers?: There is a saying in the accounting world that figures never lie but liars always figure. Investors need to feel confident in the numbers they are seeing. The comforting factors here are the fact that Secoo's auditor is KMPG and the product they sell is tangible and very public.

Cash Burn: I have heard commentary on the company burning through cash and read recent commentary that Secoo's main reason for having an IPO was to replenish that cash. Secoo is in rapid growth mode and that does affect cash on the balance sheet but Secoo currently has more cash on hand than it raised in the IPO and carries minimal debt on its balance sheet.

Company Cash and Equivalents Debt Secoo Holdings $140 Million $20 Million Michael Kors $317 Million $993 Million Tapestry $2.1 Billion $2.7 Billion

Competition: This may be the most legitimate concern as bigger rivals such as Tmall, JD.com (JD) and WeChat are also players in China's luxury market. Thus far, Secoo has been growing in spite of the competition and does carry some high profile luxury brands in its own right.

Investor Takeaway:

Secoo is a Chinese small cap and being a new company on the publicly traded exchanges, its stock operates at a disadvantage. The company is a relative unknown. And....there is some risk. At the same time, the growth story has been impressive, some demographic tailwinds are still in place and the current valuation is very low. The stock is relatively immune to the trade wars between China and the U.S. For those interested in investing in Secoo, I believe the recent pullback combined with the company's growth trajectory put the risk-reward ratio in your favor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SECO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.