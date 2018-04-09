The Travelers Companies Is Still A Solid Pick For 2018

Even though 2017 was unusually bad in terms of weather damage, Travelers remained profitable due to its geographic diversification.

The company should benefit from rising interest rates, and historically holds up well in recessions.

The Travelers Companies gives investors a good combination of dividend growth and capital appreciation over the long run.

The Travelers Companies (TRV) is a reliable and predictable dividend contender, and is mostly uncorrelated with the rest of the U.S. economy.

TRV data by YCharts

As one of the largest property and casualty insurers in the United States, they are highly diversified by sector and geography, one of only two insurance companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and well-suited for returning capital to shareholders on a regular basis.

And importantly, the valuation is lower than it currently appears.

Consistent Shareholder Returns

Travelers Companies makes money in two ways:

They generate income from profitable underwriting. They receive billions' worth of interest from their bond portfolio.

Travelers historically has great profitability ratios, but every once in a while there is a bad year and their first pillar of profit falters. Their second pillar of profit, their bond portfolio income, is immensely reliable and subject mainly to long-term trends rather than yearly issues.

2017 saw the costliest hurricane season on record, totaling well over $200 billion in damage. It was the highest number of hurricanes in a year since 2005, and the ones that hit were particularly damaging.

In addition, California saw its worst-ever wildfire season in 2017, with approximately 10,000 buildings destroyed in the state last year, and dozens of casualties.

This all hit the company pretty hard. Their earnings per share in 2016 was $10.38, but fell to $7.33 in 2017 due to lower underwriting profitability.

I feel that this chart best outlines the two pillars of Travelers' profitability and how they support one another:

Chart Source: Introduction to Travelers, 4Q 2017

For each year, the combined red/blue/green lines on the chart represent Travelers' return on equity from their portfolio income, which is invested in investment-grade bonds. The yellow lines represent their return on equity from their underwriting that year.

Portfolio return on equity has steadily declined in recent years as they've had to reinvest their maturing bonds at lower and lower interest rates, but it remains stable from year-to-year without surprises and recently the declining trend flattened out. As interest rates have begun to rise, Travelers will be able to reinvest maturing bonds into higher-yield holdings. They hold the bonds until maturity, so they are not directly subject to pricing risk.

Their underwriting income, on the other hand, is more volatile. 2017 was a particularly bad year due to weather impacts, but with the two pillars combined their core return on equity was still a decent (but not great) 9%.

Travelers consistently correlates with yet exceeds the broader industry average return on equity:

Chart Source: Travelers 2017 Annual Report

And the company gives literally all of its capital back to shareholders as dividends and buybacks:

Chart Source: Introduction to Travelers, 4Q 2017

Share buybacks are a mixed bag. Historically, most companies tend to spend more money on share buybacks late in the business cycle, when their share prices are at their most expensive, and less money on them during recessions when their shares are cheap:

Chart Source: JP Morgan Guide to the Markets, 2Q 2018

As that chart shows, companies bought back a ton of shares in 2007 and 2008 when everything was expensive, but this quickly declined in 2009 when the best bargains were available. Now as we're 9 years into a bull market, companies are buying large volumes of shares once again.

But if you look at the chart for Travelers, they spent a ton of money on buybacks in 2009 and 2010 when most companies were not. They just kept buying year after year, whenever money was available.

In addition, the magnitude of buybacks is meaningful for Travelers. When a company is trading for 25x earnings and buys back its own shares, then even if it devotes 100% of its profit to buybacks, it can only reduce its outstanding share count by about 4% per year. But if a company is trading at 15x earnings or even as low as 10x earnings, it can reduce its share count by 6-10% per year.

As Morningstar shows, the number of Travelers shares outstanding has decreased from 604 million in 2008 to 279 million today. Insurance companies including Travelers typically trade with low valuations, which makes the industry highly suited for profitable buybacks.

Not only does this help boost earnings per share and dividends per share, it also makes book value growth quite reliable:

Chart Source: Introduction to Travelers, 4Q 2017



Valuation

Traveler's is currently trading for over 18x its 2017 earnings per share of $7.33. The consensus 2018 earnings estimate for the company is $10.74, assuming a more normalized weather season, which puts the price to forward earnings ratio at under 13.

Breaking down their areas of growth and shareholder returns, here's a reasonable valuation model:

Source: StockDelver Excel Model

The model uses negligible volume growth (0.5%), pricing growth in line with inflation (2%), and assumes the company continues its policy of dividend growth and share buybacks. The model starts with $10/share as EPS because that's a fair estimate for what current EPS would be under normalized conditions.

As the model shows, Travelers is set to give high single-digit or low double-digit returns over the long-run, depending on interest rates and weather catastrophes. It's slightly undervalued, nearly fairly valued, based on my assessment. I consider it a decent buy.

Travelers' Place in a Portfolio

To be honest, my main focus right now is on energy, real estate, and emerging markets, because many businesses in those areas are bargains.

But Travelers, despite not being a screaming buy, deserves a place in my portfolio for one main reason: lack of correlation.

Potential trade war with China? People still need to buy insurance.

The next recession? People still need to buy insurance.

Who wins the next election? People still need to buy insurance.

If you look at the chart up above that shows Travelers' net income and capital returns, and if you didn't know when the financial crisis occurred, you wouldn't be able to determine it from that chart. Their profitability is not heavily correlated with economic conditions.

Instead, it's correlated with weather conditions and long-term interest rate trends. And since they are heavy buyers of their own stock every year, they benefit from recessions when their stock price falls. All else being equal, lower Travelers' stock price means accelerated growth of earnings per share, dividends per share, and book value per share, because they can buy back more stock for the same amount of money.

The company still has risks of course. Insurance is a competitive and partially commoditized industry. But Travelers profitability compared to the industry average each year shows that it has an economic moat. Through a combination of proprietary models, expertise in niche insurance areas (like the energy sector, cyber security, etc), broad geographic exposure, and strong pricing power due to their large scale, they have an advantage over most other P&C insurers.

In addition, the company doesn't rely on growth to reward shareholders. Even with nonexistent volume growth, the baseline rate of return from dividends and buybacks is in the high single digits. Any growth they achieve is a nice bonus, boosting potential returns into the double digits.

Climate change is cited as a risk for insurers, as catastrophic weather could become more commonplace. While this can hurt the bottom line of insurers in any given year like it did for Travelers and other insurers in 2017, it also means higher premiums across the board over time, and more room for the companies with the best risk models and broad geographic exposure to outperform.

Covered Calls

During one of the high-volatility weeks we had earlier this year, I sold some January 2018 covered calls on Travelers at a strike price of $155. This locked in the higher option premiums during the higher volatility, leaves decent upside potential for the year, while more than doubling the income from the position.

Since it's not a particularly volatile stock, option income is not fantastic for Travelers. January 2018 $155 calls currently trade for $2.90 per contract. January 2018 $160 calls currently trade for $1.95. But if markets have a particularly volatile week, you can lock in higher premiums.

Here's an example for how you can generate a bit more income on the position with the $160 calls:

Source: OptionWeaver Excel Model

If the stock remains under $160/share over the next 9 months, the covered calls will have produced additional income with no downside. On the other hand, if the stock surges well over $160, your gains are capped at under 20% for the remainder of the period, or about 27% annualized.

Overall, Travelers is a good way to benefit from rising interest rates, isn't highly correlated with economic conditions, benefits shareholders mostly with capital returns rather than growth, pays growing dividends, and the dividend income can be roughly doubled with options to a combined yield of over 4% depending on how much upside potential you want to leave yourself with.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.