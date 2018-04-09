Should You Buy Amazon?

There is a huge level of uptake on the corporate front for Amazon Web Services, plus there is also a steep rise in the number of "Prime" users.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the past one year has successfully managed to outperform all of its industry peers. However, President Trump's recent Twitter attacks on the firm have somewhat placed a dent in the equity's momentum. But when we take a peek at the positive aspects of the firm, we see that there has been a steady rise in the number of corporate clients who are taking up the firm's AWS service, plus on the retail front, there is a huge uptake occurring for the Amazon Prime service. This is music to the ears of investors due to the fact that the firm's AWS segment produces a much higher profit yield in comparison to the retail segment. However, the firm is currently facing a rise in the level of operating expenses as a result of the ongoing expansion into new markets.

Thus, for us, to fully analyse the potential of the equity, we will firstly scrutinise the technical analysis aspect and then focus on the fundamental side of the equity. The fundamental aspect will cover the earnings of the firm and the fundamental reasons investors ought to buy the equity, plus the risks the firm faces in the future.

Technical Analysis

The firm on the technical front is on a very solid footing, and the only factor that could dampen the equity's share price in the near future is President Trump's trade war with China. Thus, due to this, I will cover the upside and downside potential of the stock.

On the candlestick front, the equity is performing exceptionally well on the daily and weekly charts. On the daily chart, the equity formed a rising window this week and that too after the appearance of a Doji which formed at the end of a downward phase, which was also a Candle and Fibonacci support zone. Thus, all this activity caused an upturn to commence for the equity. Moreover, on the weekly chart, a Dragonfly Doji formed at the 100% Fibonacci support level, which is also a candle support level. This signifies a change in the trend, and if we receive a bullish confirmation next week, then short- and long-term traders can both purchase the equity and make some bucks.

On the moving average front, for the daily chart, we see that the equity has taken support from the short-term exponential moving averages. Moreover, in the coming days, I expect the equity to attempt to break above the 50-day moving average, and if it manages to break through the 50-day with a bullish candle, then investors ought to consider purchasing the equity. Whilst the story is slightly different on the weekly chart, as the candle pattern has taken support from the 20-day moving average, thus we will have to see whether the equity can sustain itself above this level due to external pressures. On the RSI front, the RSI line has just ended its sharp descent and has started to flatten out, which supports the notion that a strong upturn is on the cards if all the external factors stay normal.

For resistance, we will utilise Fibonacci as a tool, whilst for support we will use the rising window's upper and lower line as support lines. Moreover, the lower line of the rising window is also a Fibonacci support line. In the case of the rising window, I expect the equity to break the upper support line as it has already tested it with its wick during the Friday trading session. If it manages to break below the lower support line with the candle's real body, then a tumble will be on the cards. Whilst for resistance, we see that the equity has just broken above the 50% resistance level and the next key resistance level is the 100% Fibonacci level at $1,517. The next Fibonacci resistance level after that is at the 127.2% level ($1,559) and the 161.8% level ($1,615).

On the whole, the equity is at a crossroad even though it has strong technicals and that's all due to the trade war related issues. If the equity breaks above the 50-day MA with a strong bullish momentum, then investors can enter the trade as it will be a rather risk-averse trade at that point. But if the equity breaks below the lower support line of the rising window, then we can expect a tumble to occur, and I believe if the trade war issues escalate, then this will happen as the whole market will take a plunge.

Firm's last earnings report

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the firm's earnings rose to $3.75 per share, which is a rise of 143.3% year on year. The net sales of the firm stood at $60.45 billion, which surpassed the most positive analyst estimate which had pegged net sales at $59.98 billion. The net sales figure has risen by 38.2% year on year. Moreover, after the revenues are adjusted for foreign exchange, we see that they have increased by 36% year on year.

The firm's revenues for North America stood at $37.30 billion, which is a rise of 42.2% from the quarter of a year ago, whilst the international revenues stood at $14 billion, which is an increase of 29.2% from the quarter of a year ago. Moreover, the firm's AWS division has had a huge expansion in its customer base, which in turn drove revenues up by 44.6% (yoy) to reach $5.11 billion.

In the last quarter, we saw the firm also launch Amazon Web Services in France and China, and by the end of 2019, it also plans to open 12 more Availability Zones across four other territories, which are Bahrain, Sweden, Hong Kong, and an additional cloud region in the United States.

Fundamental reasons to buy:

Currently, Amazon is regarded as one of the largest e-commerce firms in the world. Though the firm's key business line was initially books, it has succeeded in swiftly diversifying itself into a host of other business categories. The firm is currently placing emphasis on creating new video content for its Prime subscribers since the growth prospects of this market area are sizeable. Thus, considering the prospect this product line has in the international markets, the firm's high growth rates will most likely continue in the years to come.

Amazon retail business is very hard to compete with due to its unbeatable prices that are coupled with a diverse product range. Thus, based on these reasons, the company has managed to attract a solid customer base, which is loyal to the firm's retail services, and this is especially true when we look at the subscribers of Amazon's Prime service. Moreover, the company has now started developing numerous new services for its Prime members which will encourage them to spend more. Furthermore, Amazon is also paying key attention to its video building business line, and the growth prospects of the video market segment are enormous.

Also, we see that Amazon's new approach of progressively amalgamating online and offline retail looks very promising as this will not only redesign the retail landscape but also provide the firm with a tool to utilise in fending off competitors. It has currently added to its bookstore business online and offline features and is doing the same in its drive-in grocery delivery service and cashier-less store service. In the coming years, I expect the whole industry's online retail sales to slow down even though the market has a lot of potential. Thus, moves like the ones mentioned above will aid Amazon in tapping the huge number of clients who still prefer to shop offline.

The firm is currently the leading provider of cloud infrastructure to enterprise customers, and this is the reason why the Amazon Web Services (AWS) business line produced revenues of $4.6 billion in the third quarter, which is a growth level of 40% year on year. Moreover, the other encouraging fact is that AWS is generating much higher profit yields than the firm's customary retail business. This is the reason individuals ought to remain positive about the future profitability of the firm. Further, we see that AWS is now gaining traction with various new big clients such as Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), GE Oil & Gas (NYSE:GE), Kellogg (NYSE:K), Airbnb (AIRB), Philips (NYSE:PHG), Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), British Gas, and Capital One (NYSE:COF).

Another very positive segment of Amazon relates to its devices. The Alexa powered Echo device is gaining huge popularity and is aiding the firm in selling its other products and services too. The Alexa device has been already integrated into many run-of-the-mill devices for the digital home. This in turn has converted the embryonic smart home market into an area with severe growth potential and that too in a very short time frame. Amazon is also currently developing an ecosystem around Alexa and this will provide the firm with a head start from its competitors which are Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) smart assistant and Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cortana.

Amazon's management is now gradually starting to choose the acquisition option over building a fresh business, which is positive news, as with the new business model, the company can yield revenues right off the bat as it does not waste any time in constructing its own infrastructure. In July 2017, the firm finalised its acquisition of a Dubai-based e-commerce giant Souq. This deal will help Amazon establish a dominant presence in nations such as Egypt and the UAE. This acquisition also helps the firm add several billion dollars a year in revenues. In August, Amazon also finalised the acquisition of Whole Foods Markets, and through this acquisition, the firm is aiming for the clients who still prefer to shop at physical outlets. The above-mentioned approach is Amazon's technique of challenging the rising level of competition in the e-commerce biosphere.

Fundamental risks to business

Currency fluctuations are having a substantial negative impact on the firm's e-commerce yields. I say this as a large chunk of Amazon's revenues come from the international markets, thus it faces a high level of exposure on this front.

The competition in the online retail market is rising drastically in America and abroad too. In America, we are witnessing several traditional retailers start their own e-commerce sites, and this is providing stiff competition to Amazon. Moreover, we see that Alibaba (BABA) is now attempting to entrench itself into the American market which will provide Amazon with a very fierce competitor, thus in America we can see some market share attrition taking place. Whilst on the global front, we are seeing the firm having to tackle many competitors in China such as the leading giant Alibaba and also many new local, home-grown players.

As nearly all retail businesses are seasonal, Amazon's falls into this category too. Due to this, the firm's revenue receives a massive boost during the holiday season, but fall significantly for the rest of the year. This is demonstrated by the quarterly results of 2017, as 34% of the 2017 revenues were produced in the fourth quarter alone. Thus, in the first quarter, we see a huge drop in revenues.

Overall picture

Amazon is a firm with very strong fundamentals, and its future expected growth outlook is extremely positive, thus for long-term investors, we can clearly state that the equity is a catch. Nevertheless, as this article focuses on what will occur in the coming months, I believe the equity is at a juncture, but I am leaning towards a price rise scenario. I say that as the technicals support a rise in the future, and the only factor making the situation wary is the trade war which also has the whole financial market in its crosshairs.

Thus, if the equity breaks above the 50-day MA with bullish vigour, then investors ought to consider buying it, but if the share price tumbles below the lower support line of the rising window, then investors can short the equity to make money on the downward move, but however you plan to trade this equity, investors ought to ensure that they utilise trailing stops, so that they are around for the next trade as capital protection is vital.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.