GlaxoSmithKline Is A Good Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/6/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, April 6.
Bullish Calls
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW): It's a good airline and the stock has come down a lot. Cramer likes Southwest (NYSE:LUV) also.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB): Cramer likes their intellectual property and thinks that CEO John Chen doesn't get enough credit.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS): Cramer likes the stock but he prefers Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) more.
Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS): It's a good stock. However, Cramer prefers GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) as the stock yields 6% and CEO Emma Walmsley is turning the industry upside down.
Bearish Calls
Apache (NYSE:APA): Cramer's trust sold Apache. The stock is coming back but Cramer doesn't like the fossil fuel stocks in the current environment.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM): "I'm not going to recommend a tobacco stock. There are too many guys who are actually working on products right now that'll make it so there'll be a cessation in smoking. Don't forget, it is the single biggest cause of death that we can control, so I am not recommending the stocks. New position, I know. I don't care."
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM): The 7% yield is good income but it is not enough to protect against interest rate hikes.
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up