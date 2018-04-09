GlaxoSmithKline Is A Good Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/6/18)

Idexx Labs and Zoetis are better picks than PetMed Express.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, April 6.

Bullish Calls

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW): It's a good airline and the stock has come down a lot. Cramer likes Southwest (NYSE:LUV) also.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB): Cramer likes their intellectual property and thinks that CEO John Chen doesn't get enough credit.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS): Cramer likes the stock but he prefers Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) more.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS): It's a good stock. However, Cramer prefers GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) as the stock yields 6% and CEO Emma Walmsley is turning the industry upside down.

Bearish Calls

Apache (NYSE:APA): Cramer's trust sold Apache. The stock is coming back but Cramer doesn't like the fossil fuel stocks in the current environment.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM): "I'm not going to recommend a tobacco stock. There are too many guys who are actually working on products right now that'll make it so there'll be a cessation in smoking. Don't forget, it is the single biggest cause of death that we can control, so I am not recommending the stocks. New position, I know. I don't care."

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM): The 7% yield is good income but it is not enough to protect against interest rate hikes.

