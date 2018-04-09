Canadian Natural: Buy The Breakout



Canadian Natural (CNQ) is breaking out higher as its fundamentals improve alongside rising energy prices. Investor sentiment around the company is improving following the stability in oil prices the last few years. Additionally, management has led the company in an efficient manner to combat volatile oil prices the last few years, allowing the company to benefit from now rising oil prices. I am buying stock in the name, while keeping a tight stop-loss level considering the volatility in oil prices.

Price Action

CNQ's share price has consolidated the last few years after bottoming in early 2016. Rising energy prices and a more optimistic macroeconomic environment benefited the company's stock price, but investors paused following the strong run higher.

Management continues to operate in a lean manner, which was sparked by the oil price decline from 2014-2016. I am buying stock at current levels because management has built the company to be leveraged to rising energy prices. The price of oil tends to rise in the later stages of the economic cycle, which we look to be in following a decade long bull market. My stop-loss level is at $30, should the price of oil correct lower alongside increasing equity market volatility.

Fundamental Narrative

CNQ looks attractive at current levels due to its strong earnings, balanced commodity exposure, and management's commitment to reducing debt with increasing cash flows. In the most recent quarter, the company saw net earnings of almost $2.4 billion, compared with a loss of $204 million during the same period of 2016. This improvement largely reflects stronger commodity pricing, as well as higher crude oil production volumes and efficient operations, according to management.

Additionally, 2017 fund flow for the corporation was robust at $7.35 billion, 70% higher than that recorded during 2016. Fund flow was over $2.3 billion higher than CapEx, excluding AOSP acquisition costs, signaling that the company is generating very significant free cash flow.

CNQ has benefited from balanced commodity exposure, with approximately 50% of its BOEs light crude oil, 25% heavy and 25% natural gas, which lessens its exposure to the volatility of any one commodity and smooths profitability. This is an example of optimizing capital allocation, leading to free cash flow generation, which can ultimately strengthen the balance sheet.

One of management's current focuses for the company is free cash flow in order to reduce its debt load. Following the net debt reduction of about $650 million during the third quarter of 2017, a further reduction of $260 million was realized during the fourth quarter, according to its earnings call. This represents a combined net debt reduction of about $905 million since the AOSP acquisition.

Based on current estimates of capital required to maintain production, CNQ believes that its dividend and production levels remain resilient to under $40 WTI, a rarity in the industry, according to its earnings call. This is reflective of its strong asset base, which almost 60% is considered long life, low decline in nature, and its low-cost profile.

Below is a chart of CNQ's revenue, free cash flow, debt to EBITDA, and its dividend payout. Over the last few years, as commodity prices have risen, all of CNQ's metrics have trended in the right direction. Revenue bottomed in 2016, and has moved higher since, with free cash flow also increasing due to management's efficient style. The company's commitment to reducing its debt levels have led the cebt to EBITDA ratio to decline significantly in recent years. Lastly, management also continues to raise its dividend payout. Rising energy prices should continue to benefit CNQ's margins, which will likely boost investor optimism and thus its share price.

Conclusion

CNQ is breaking out higher as its fundamentals improve alongside rising energy prices. Investor sentiment around the company is improving following the stability in oil prices the last few years. Additionally, management has led the company in an efficient manner to combat volatile oil prices the last few years, allowing the company to benefit from now rising oil prices. I am buying stock in the name, while keeping a tight stop-loss level considering the volatility in oil prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.