Boeing Victorious Again

The age-old business duel between Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is sometimes fun to watch, as both companies with fantastic technological capability and know-how go head-to-head on many deals for commercial aircraft. The market, however, has been gravely concerned that order momentum at Boeing might slow in the face of a burgeoning backlog of unfulfilled deliveries (a victim of its own success) and general uncertainty about the long-term implications of a "trade war" with China (FXI). Our team recently addressed the issue of tariffs, which we think will only be a factor on the margin, "Boeing's Tariff Troubles Are Overblown," and we think things are still quite healthy at the aerospace and defense giant. Just on Friday, for example, Boeing edged out Airbus on what we might consider a sea-change victory, as it might very well confirm that Boeing has the ultimate upper hand with American Airlines (AAL) over the long haul.

Boeing's deal with American Friday was for 47 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the ultra-efficient, mostly-composite midsize airliner, consisting of 22 dash 8s and 25 dash 9s that won't even start to be delivered until 2023, some 5 years from now. This arrangement illustrates what our team has been talking about for some time regarding the magnitude of Boeing's backlog of unfulfilled deliveries. It's also why we think if there are any cancellations/deferrals in the order book with respect to near-term deliveries, many other airlines may happily move their deliveries forward, especially for a fuel-efficient Dreamliner, for example. We believe the 787 Dreamliner will continue to be a favorite among airlines and lessors, and American's deal is the latest in a long line that has confirmed this view.

But not only did American order 47 new Boeing jets; it also canceled 22 Airbus A350s it had on the books. Pointing to fleet simplification reasons, this development is literally a big deal (if not in size, in substance), in our view, as American may have put Boeing in the cockpit over the long haul. Airbus can't be happy with the developments, especially as it relates to its proverbial "foot in the door" with the A350 family of aircraft. The victory offers some comfort, in our view, that Boeing can still handle some hiccups on the global stage for orders from incremental domestic replacement and growth, if the White House's trade stand-off turns out worse than we are expecting. We estimate Trump might go as high or even higher than $500 billion in trade tariffs with China, as this number has been the number pointed to as the trade deficit by the administration. Right now, the US is working on adding $100 billion in tariffs more to the $50 billion already levied. The White House is not playing to lose, and China is not backing down either.

Boeing's Expected Deliveries Continue to Accelerate

In the same press release Friday, however, American said it would defer the delivery of 40 737 MAX aircraft previously scheduled to arrive between 2020 and 2022. The 737 platform has always been the workhorse of the industry, and the favorite among low-cost carriers, so we're not worried about Boeing's ability to tap into its backlog to find willing customers that might want to bring expected deliveries forward. Importantly, we think Boeing's flexibility in working with American in the narrowbody arena likely helped it win the huge deal for new 787s in the smaller, widebody arena Friday, and also bump Airbus' A350 from the picture at American. Negotiating from a position of strength relative to Airbus was Boeing's biggest advantage at the table with American, in our view. When it comes to the airline business, cost efficiency is the name of the game, and gaining flexibility with respect to fleet efficiency while optimizing its delivery schedule was a no-brainer for any airline.

We maintain our view that Boeing's decision to pursue the 787 Dreamliner while Airbus was lost on A380 development was a strategic home run: "It's Official: Boeing Declares Victory." The A380, in our view, was a huge misallocation of resources for Airbus, resources that could have been spent trying to thwart Boeing's increasingly dominating presence in the smaller, widebody arena. Airbus is now years behind Boeing in that area, in our view, even after the widely publicized missteps related to the new aircraft development of the 787, now about a decade ago. At the end of February 2018, Boeing had 1,294 orders for the 787, with the majority for the dash-9 variant. Comparatively speaking, Airbus had fewer than 700 orders for the A350 at the end of March 2018. The American Airlines deal will give Boeing an even bigger lead, almost by double per our back-of-the-envelope calculations.

At the end of 2017, Boeing boasted a backlog of $488 billion ($421 billion commercial), consisting of 5,864 commercial aircraft (booked but unfulfilled deliveries). During the year, the aerospace giant delivered 763 commercial planes (up from 748 in 2016), and for 2018, Boeing has guided to 810-815 deliveries for 2018. We think the range for this year is largely in the bag, and management was confident enough to say recently that it is expecting over 900 deliveries by 2020. The dynamics of being able to shift deliveries around is a key one regarding visibility. Also supporting the delivery ramp have been hints of an possible increase to 737 production. Boeing doesn't want another competitor in the narrowbody market such as the Comac C919 (CHINA) to potentially complicate its order book, so pushing up rates on this tried-and-true program makes sense strategically and competitively. CEO Dennis Muilengburg says investors should expect Boeing to deliver more than 900 planes across its platforms in total per year by 2020, and we believe him.

Talking About Boeing's Dividend

When it comes to assessing dividend health, we love looking at the financial statements. We think the more net cash a company has on the books, the better, and we think the greater the company's future expected free cash flow stream, the better. We generally don't like cyclical entities when it comes to dividend growth, and we especially don't like cyclical entities with too much debt to handle. Boeing may be cyclical in some respects given the ebb and flow of commercial orders through the course of the economic cycle, but its backlog today gives it tremendous visibility to sustainable cash-flow performance. Free cash flow generation came in at a healthy $11.6 billion during 2017, and management is looking at $12.8 billion in 2018 ($15 billion in cash flow from operations less $2.2 billion in capital expenditures). During 2017, for example, it paid just $3.4 billion in dividends, so dividend coverage with free cash flow is very, very solid, to say the least.

Though a large chunk of Boeing's capital-return program has gone to share repurchases in recent years, the company has increased its dividend by more than 250% since 2013, and based on the relationship between free cash flow and cash dividends paid, we expect even more dividend increases in the coming years. We think Boeing could potentially double its dividend and still have nice coverage (based on the relationship between free cash flow and cash dividends paid). After the recent huge increases in the dividend during the past few years, however, we would expect management to take a more-measured pace, but the capacity and willingness for further big dividend hikes is present.

Boeing's balance sheet is very healthy, too, with practically a net-neutral net cash versus net debt position, and Boeing Capital Corp has become less and less of a factor in its business in recent years. S&P, Moody's and Fitch rate the company's debt A/A2/A, and we think Boeing deserves these high marks. The company has considerable credit quality, and the free cash flow generation it has been showing means further dividend increases may be met with ease. We'll have to see how aggressive or conservative management will be in coming years, however, but the table above outlines our team's forecast. We don't think management will disappoint, and we think investors are thinking long-term, much like Boeing has to when it decides to build any new airliner platform.

Conclusion

We like the order momentum at Boeing, despite concerns about it being a victim of its own success (airlines cannot get delivery slots early enough) and worries over a US-China "trade war." Though American Airlines' order for 47 planes may not seem like much when it is compared to Boeing's overall order book, it was a decisive win against Airbus and even resulted in American Airlines canceling orders with the European juggernaut. We like Boeing's prospects for dividend growth in a big way, but we still have to caution investors about its valuation. We think shares are worth $338 each at the high end of our fair value estimate range (see image above), and they are trading at about those levels currently. Our fair value estimate may advance in coming years as we account for free cash flow collected (and not distributed), but at the end of the day, while we like Boeing's dividend health, its valuation is another story. Said plainly, we like Boeing a lot on a fundamental basis, but the market is on to the story given where shares are trading. Be mindful of that.

