The Q1 2018 High Yield RIC Portfolio Update

Some companies I’ve been waiting for can now be bought, but I have no cash!

Hello and welcome back to my portfolio update, where every quarter I give the readers an update on the portfolio, the value changes, the transactions, the dividend changes, and the plan going forward.

Reasoning, Strategy & Goal

For new readers, you may want to check out my introduction article below which goes into more detail. The reasoning for choosing high yield over wealth generation, such as dividend growth investing, is due to wanting the income as soon as possible. Due to residing in London, living expenses are higher than the rest of the UK, and I share my salary with the fiancee as we're planning on starting a family. The plan is to DRIP my investments until retirement, but the income is there if needed in case of emergency or a special vacation.

I mainly invest in regulated investment companies, RICs, as they are required by law to distribute at least 90% of their earnings to shareholders. Naturally, this means that the dividend yield is higher compared to a regular c-corp such as Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). If RICs are trying to expand or grow, they will usually have to issue shares in order to raise the capital required.

The money will be spread out across domestic companies in the U.K., global indexes to ensure my success long-term, the REIT and BDC sector, and maybe a small allocation in MLPs. Once I reach my goal comfortably, I'll be fortifying the portfolio in order to generate wealth. This will be done by diversifying into dividend growth companies in areas of safety such as the consumer goods and utility sector.

The goal is to save until the income comfortably passes my salary of £32,000 as then I will have the freedom of retiring if I so wish, or continuing to work in order to have a more lavish lifestyle. If I continue to save at least £10,000 a year, I will hit this figure by approximately 2032, 14 short years! Though it is most likely that I’ll continue to work until the age of 55 in 2043 or until I’m tired of working and want to enjoy the fruits of my labour.

The Portfolio

Company Ticker Paid Price Curr Price Shares Cost Value Weight Profit CG % Div TR % DPS Yield YOC Income Apollo Commercial Real Estate ARI £15.35 £12.83 67 £1,028.78 £859.38 2.92% -£169.40 -16.47% £57.95 -10.83% £1.31 10.21% 8.53% £87.77 Ares Capital Corp ARCC £12.06 £11.29 133 £1,604.19 £1,501.82 4.55% -£102.37 -6.38% £30.00 -4.51% £1.14 10.10% 9.45% £151.62 Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT £24.86 £22.41 50 £1,242.83 £1,120.27 3.52% -£122.56 -9.86% £58.10 -5.19% £1.85 8.26% 7.44% £92.50 Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT £15.71 £13.66 76 £1,193.88 £1,038.29 3.39% -£155.59 -13.03% £79.63 -6.36% £0.94 6.88% 5.98% £71.44 Dynex Capital DX £5.92 £4.73 177 £1,047.76 £837.62 2.97% -£210.14 -20.06% £79.59 -12.46% £0.51 10.78% 8.62% £90.27 EPR Properties EPR £41.49 £39.53 27 £1,120.28 £1,067.28 3.18% -£53.00 -4.73% £0.00 -4.73% £3.13 7.92% 7.54% £84.51 Fidus Investment Corp FDUS £11.71 £9.12 130 £1,522.57 £1,185.87 4.32% -£336.70 -22.11% £29.77 -20.16% £1.18 12.94% 10.08% £153.40 Gladstone Investment Corp GAIN £7.57 £7.15 177 £1,339.66 £1,265.90 3.80% -£73.76 -5.51% £92.08 1.37% £0.58 8.11% 7.66% £102.66 Imperial Brands Group

£28.90 £24.28 57 £1,647.02 £1,383.96 4.67% -£263.06 -15.97% £33.92 -13.91% £1.71 7.03% 5.91% £97.30 Ladder Capital Corp LADR £11.87 £10.74 88 £1,044.12 £945.32 2.96% -£98.80 -9.46% £68.57 -2.90% £0.94 8.75% 7.92% £82.72 Legal & General Emerging Markets £0.61 £0.58 268.472 £162.56 £154.94 0.46% -£7.62 -4.69% £0.00 -4.69% £0.01 2.20% 2.09% £3.40 Legal & General Global Real Estate Index £0.56 £0.56 52.261 £29.47 £29.23 0.08% -£0.24 -0.82% £0.00 -0.82% £0.02 3.13% 3.11% £0.92 Legal & General Group

£2.80 £2.58 588 £1,649.22 £1,518.80 4.68% -£130.42 -7.91% £0.00 -7.91% £0.15 5.94% 5.47% £90.26 Legal & General International Index £1.12 £1.06 53.524 £60.00 £56.52 0.17% -£3.48 -5.80% £0.00 -5.80% £0.02 2.00% 1.88% £1.13 Lexington Realty Trust LXP £5.66 £5.62 230 £1,301.15 £1,293.66 3.69% -£7.49 -0.58% £227.58 16.91% £0.53 9.42% 9.37% £121.90 Monroe Capital MRCC £12.54 £8.78 100 £1,254.46 £877.94 3.56% -£376.52 -30.01% £134.23 -19.31% £1.12 12.76% 8.93% £112.00 New Mountain Finance NMFC £10.91 £9.39 120 £1,309.58 £1,126.34 3.71% -£183.24 -13.99% £49.37 -10.22% £1.03 10.97% 9.44% £123.60 New Residential Investment NRZ £13.29 £11.73 214 £2,844.23 £2,511.18 8.07% -£333.05 -11.71% £225.28 -3.79% £1.58 13.46% 11.89% £338.12 Newtek Business Services NEWT £13.28 £11.49 80 £1,062.13 £919.34 3.01% -£142.79 -13.44% £102.79 -3.77% £1.31 11.40% 9.87% £104.80 Omega Healthcare Investors OHI £24.63 £19.29 114 £2,807.37 £2,199.45 7.96% -£607.92 -21.65% £387.82 -7.84% £1.98 10.26% 8.04% £225.72 Oxford Square Capital OXSQ £5.49 £4.26 227 £1,245.23 £967.29 3.53% -£277.94 -22.32% £188.06 -7.22% £0.65 15.25% 11.85% £147.55 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital PFLT £10.77 £9.34 150 £1,615.61 £1,401.50 4.58% -£214.12 -13.25% £25.12 -11.70% £0.85 9.10% 7.89% £127.50 PennantPark Investment PNNT £6.08 £4.75 205 £1,247.24 £973.05 3.54% -£274.19 -21.98% £133.74 -11.26% £0.58 12.22% 9.53% £118.90 Solar Senior Capital SUNS £13.89 £11.78 116 £1,610.94 £1,366.17 4.57% -£244.77 -15.19% £24.67 -13.66% £1.05 8.92% 7.56% £121.80 Stag Industrial STAG £11.93 £17.07 105 £1,252.55 £1,791.97 3.55% £539.42 43.07% £194.20 58.57% £1.07 6.27% 8.97% £112.35 WP Carey Inc WPC £42.19 £44.25 25 £1,054.73 £1,106.18 2.99% £51.44 4.88% £166.69 20.68% £2.86 6.46% 6.78% £71.50 Taxable Account InfraCap MLP ETF AMZA £7.04 £4.78 279 £1,964.54 £1,334.26 5.57% -£630.28 -32.08% £231.60 -20.29% £0.95 19.86% 13.49% £265.05 Total 3,380 £35,262.10 £30,833.54 100.00% -£4,428.56 -12.56% £2,620.76 -5.13% 10.06% 8.79% £3,100.68

If we look at the table above and compare it to my Q4 2017 update, capital gains declined by 10.28% and total returns by 9.09%. The GBPUSD exchange rate also impacted the portfolio by 3.09%, as the GBP-to-USD increased from $1.3579 to $1.3999 year to date.

2018 GBP/USD Exchange Rate Jan Feb Mar Start of Month 1.3579 1.4221 1.3725 End of Month 1.4221 1.378 1.401 Impact To Portfolio -4.73% 3.10% -2.08%



If we consider this, a 6% decline in total return is not too bad considering the REIT & BDC sectors got hammered.

Transactions

Date Company Action Shares Price Total 1-18-2018 Legal & General BUY 588 £2.776 £1,649.22 1-26-2018 Imperial Brands BUY 50 £28.85 £1,458.66 2-12-2018 Imperial Brands BUY 7 £26.56 £188.36 3-8-2018 EPR Properties BUY 27 $56.13 £1,120.28

I’ve consolidated my indexes as I found 1 that basically combined the Asia, European and USA markets into 1 with USA being overweight. I used the majority of the capital to make a purchase in EPR Properties, as I love the diversity in leisure activities such as water parks, golf courses and ski resorts. The heavy allocation in movie theaters is up for debate as whether it’s too risky or not, in London I still see them packed with customers during a movie release, I’m assuming it’s the same in the USA.





I’ve owned Imperial Brands before way back in 2014 when I had just started investing, and I was foaming at the mouth to purchase the company when it was trading back down to that price, with better fundamentals. I recently published an article on Imperial Brands detailing my findings and my decision to purchase.

Legal & General is a beast within the U.K. as its services include life insurance, general insurance, pensions & investment management. It’s the 10th largest investment manager in the world with assets under management of £983 billion, over a trillion dollars. With a generous dividend yield of 6% and recently raised by 7%, I saw growth potential with a huge level of safety.





Portfolio Dividends

For Q1, the dividends amounted to £689.95, for a monthly average of £229.98 ($323.98). This is a change of 4.11% compared to Q4 in 2017, and a great result considering I no longer hold any CEFs or ETNs due to the law changes in December. However since AMZA has reduced their dividend and changed to monthly, I’m forecasting Q2 to give me around £665 a reduction of 3.61%.

After withholding tax my portfolio’s yield on cost is slightly over 7.50% and I’m predicting yearly income of £2,700.

Dividend Changes

AMZA - Changed dividend from quarterly to monthly, $0.52 to $0.33 per quarter representing a 36.53% decline

EPR - Dividend increase of 5.9%, January 18th

LGEN.LN - Dividend increase of 7%, March 7th

OHI - Dividend increase of 1.5%, stated no more for the year, January 16th

STAG - Dividend increase of 0.7%, January 29th

WPC - Dividend increase of 0.5%, March 15th

Portfolio Sector Allocation & New Rule





The portfolio is now made up of 2 domestic companies, 11 REITs (6 equity, 5 commercial & mortgage mix), 10 BDCs, 1 MLP ETF, and 3 indexes covering Developed Markets, Emerging Markets and Global Real Estate, basically low yielding REITs I choose not to buy individually but have superior growth.

My new rule is going to be for any future purchase of a USA stock, the GBPUSD exchange rate will have to be 1.40 or higher, as unfortunately most of my portfolio was purchased between 1.20 and 1.25, I'm suffering a negative portfolio impact of 16.66%.

I’ll have to do some macro research and while it seems like that the Federal Reserve will increase rates 2 or 3 more times, it’s also expected that the Bank of England will increase rates next month, as indicated by the voting. I should definitely be buying more USA companies when I have free capital to take advantage of the increased purchasing power given to me with the exchange rate. My main problem is that not many USA stocks can beat the forward yield offered to me by Imperial Brands and other domestic opportunities, when taking into account the 15% withholding taxes on USA dividends.

Both companies Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) are now within buying range with small allocations, increasing on further share price decline. These are companies I have mentioned on numerous occasions and I’m looking to purchase them when capital allows me to do so.

Let me know how you did for Q1! Looking at other contributors in the high yield space, it is reassuring I wasn’t the only guy with losses!

