Abercrombie: Upside To Downside Is Unfavorable

I have been having problems understanding the sharp rally in Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) last week. I get the comp reversal in its flagship Abercrombie brand, yes, but on the cash flow side, things are still volatile. Additionally, the comp resurgence is an old story from last month when the company reported its earnings. So are we simply having the good old "over-reaction" preying on the stock now? That seems to be the case.

Dominant Fundamentals could change shortly

Peter Brandt, in an interesting tweet this weekend, talked about something he calls the dominant fundamental theory. I don't agree with the assertion at the end that "Fundamentals are over-rated" and it is easy not to agree when you call the theory - the dominant fundamental theory. But he makes a good point about a single factor becoming a key driver of markets for a period of time. When it comes to individual stocks, revenues are often the single biggest driver of returns for high-growth stocks for durations that vary from company to company.

Source

In the case of Abercrombie, I think the underlying factor responsible for the more than 150% returns in the last twelve months has been its comparable sales figure. Apart from the second quarter results (reaction was actually positive) when the fever pitch about the demise of retail reached an all-time high, the stock has broadly tracked the growth in comps.

Earnings Date Comparable Sales Reported Stock Closing Price 5/25/2017 -3% $14.05 8/24/2017 -1% $11.25 11/17/2017 4% $15.55 3/7/2018 9% $23.89

In the earnings call last month, the company guided a high single-digit growth in comparable sales. When the high growth phase peters out, the focus most certainly shifts to margins in such companies. This is pretty consistent with Peter Brandt's argument that the dominant fundamental shifts. But as seen below operating expenses excluding forex are expected to be flat this year.

In addition, we expect operating expense, excluding other operating income, to be up approximately 1% from 2017 adjusted operating expense of $2 billion, while still driving further expense leverage. More than half of the year-over-year increase is expected to be driven by adverse impacts from foreign currency and increases in volume-related expenses from higher sales, partially offset by the benefit from the loss of 2017 additional week. (Transcript)

Investors should note that apparel retail belongs to the nondurable goods sector, the least volatile consumer spending contributor to the GDP. With $3.5 billion in revenues last year, Abercrombie operates at a pretty good base as well. Therefore a high single-digit comparable sales is a decent long-term assumption for the sales CAGR. Any assumption above that seems too unrealistic. Therefore, a no-show on the margin front should cap upsides to the stock in the long run.

Conclusion

Personally, Abercrombie has been a very tricky stock for me to analyze. A key reason is its low net income margin which creates a lot of volatility in operating cash flow calculations. When I tried to reverse engineer the stock price without capitalizing its operating leases, the PV of cash flows was back-calculated at $621.4 million. At a cost of capital of 8%, this is around $140 million in average free cash flows over five years. For a similar company with less than 2% net income margin, this might be considered over ambitious. But Abercrombie has nearly $190 million flowing into operating cash flow as Depreciation expense. All it needs is a 200 basis point expansion in operating margins to justify the current price. At the $27.35 price this has already been assumed forward. But if the margins stay stagnant, the stock could track back to $12 which grants it a very unattractive upside to downside ratio.

Coming Soon

A marketplace service that looks at companies which could be at the receiving end of tech disruption in a decade, finds alpha rich companies in the volatile retail sector and offers bespoke research for your portfolio needs. Hit the follow button to be in the loop for more insights on the free site and to be alerted about the launch of our marketplace service for your premium research needs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.