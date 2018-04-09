Technically Speaking For April 2-6

I'm in the final stages of preparing my Marketplace newsletter, titled Turning Points. This series will go behind a paywall when the newsletter goes live. Please stay tuned for more details!

What causes recessions, you ask? The answer is actually straightforward and simple: economic shocks. The economy is humming along when suddenly something happens that gums up the economy's inner-workings. The most common such event is a spike in oil prices. Credit market events - like the Fed raising rates or the housing bubble collapsing - can have the same impact. And then we have trade wars. Ask most economists with a sense of economic history, and they'll tell you that the Smoot Hawley Act was a prime contributor to the Great Depression.

That's one of the main reasons why Trump's continued Twitter tirade is so concerning to markets - they see a continued escalation of rhetoric and tension between the two largest economies on Earth and think, "we've seen this before and it's not going to end well." Adding to the concern is that the administration does not seem to have a plan to implement. We already see there are two distinct wings of the White House - the Larry Kudlow "This is all a negotiating ploy" group and the Robert Lighthizer "Screw the Chinese" group. Unfortunately, neither group seems to have developed any coherent, long-term negotiation strategy or series of demands to make or concessions to offer. It's all very haphazard, which only adds to the market's concerns.

And in one final irony, I can't help but point out that had we stayed in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, we would have a natural coalition to align ourselves with to pressure the Chinese on such matters as intellectual property rights. In fact, that was one of the central reasons for forming the alliance in the first place, which explains why the other signatories decided to stay in the deal after we bowed out. Our leaving was one of the most short-sighted foreign policy blunders of the last 50 years.

Despite the hoopla and hand-wringing last week, the weekly performance really wasn't that bad:

The SPY was only off 1.3% - not great, but certainly nothing to panic about. The IWM was off slightly less than 1% - again, not that bad. The big loser was the QQQ (more on that in a minute) and transports - which will bear some of the direct brunt of China's retaliation. The Treasury market caught something of a safety bid in this week's sell-off.

The big problem is - and remains - the market's overall price.

The top chart is the overall SPY PE while the bottom is the Shiller PE. (Please see this link for a further explanation of the Shiller PE). Each measure continues to show that the market is very expensive, meaning that gains for the next 12 months are probably reduced.

Turning to the chart, they're really not that bad.

There was an upward trend until Thursday when prices consolidated in a 2-point, sideways range. Then we had more negative trade news on Friday, which sent the market lower for most of the session. There was a modest rally in the last hour of trading, which is slightly hopeful. But Friday's move lower was severe enough to wipe-out any gains for the week.

Next up is the 2-week chart:

Over the last two weeks, there has been absolutely no meaningful advance that was not followed by a significant sell-off. Notice the sharp moves lower on March 27, April 2, and and, of course, last Friday. The bears have an itchy trigger finger.

Pulling the lens back a bit further, we get the 30-minute chart:

This trend is very clear a sell-off that lasted about two weeks followed by consolidation.

And that leads to the daily chart:

Ultimately, we're still consolidating losses in a wedge pattern. Prices are also consolidating near the 200-day EMA - a standard technical development.

I have a growing concern that there are only so many negative shocks the market can handle before we start to see sentiment - both consumer and business - take a hit. That will lead to depressed spending, which slows growth. And this is before we consider the possibility that one of the actors in our little international trade drama acts imprudently. This is not a happy market scenario.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.