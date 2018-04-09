Facebook: Tremendous Buying Opportunity

Facebook's forward P/E of 21x is at historical lows, and it's now the cheapest of the FANG stocks.

Facebook is poised to swing back this week, as Mark Zuckerberg testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary committee on April 10.

Over the past several weeks, Facebook (FB) has become the single largest holding in my portfolio. The stock has seen wild gyrations since the mid-March fallout of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, falling by 5% or more in a day only to recover huge the next day on assuaging comments from Mark Zuckerberg. I've treated every dip as an opportunity to buy more shares and bring down my average cost.

The past quarter has been a painful episode for Facebook shareholders, and one that will hopefully soon be relegated to distant memory. Starting with mixed reactions to Facebook's Q4 earnings - where investors were skeptical of the company's statement that users were spending fewer hours on Facebook - and all the way through the data privacy concerns, Facebook's stock has lost 20% from its all-time high above $195. Where others are seeing headline risk, I'm seeing a rare opportunity to take advantage of the turmoil and buy an iconic company at a discount.

Shareholders will likely be on tenterhooks until after Zuckerberg's April 10 testimony before the Senate Judiciary committee, but if prior Zuckerberg statements are any indication, Facebook is highly likely to see a relief rally after the fears of stricter federal oversight are diminished.

I'm standing firm in my belief that Facebook has the capacity to hit a $1 trillion market cap within two years (it's now hovering around $450 million). Amid the storm of negative headlines, some positive headlines have emerged - and once the Senate hearing is behind us, the focus can return to fundamentals.

User and advertiser attrition are minor concerns

The biggest risk coming out of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, of course, is not that of greater regulatory clampdown and the associated costs, but that the negative press will cause attrition among Facebook's users and advertisers. Ultimately, a slowdown in either of these bases will put a damper on the huge revenue and earnings growth that Facebook has seen in recent quarters, but I view these as non-issues. Let's review each in turn.

On the advertiser side: investors were jarred when Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's COO, reported that a few advertisers pulled back on spending after the Cambridge disclosure. A short-term pullback from advertisers, however, is only a minor disruption that has no bearing on the long-term bullish thesis.

Facebook has proven, over the past several years, to be the dominant social media platform and a giant asset for advertisers. Facebook's highly targeted ads and the engagement of its user base make Facebook one of the highest-ROI advertising channels available to marketers, a consensus broadly shared among brands and marketers. A few brands might pull back spending in this quarter or next, but ultimately they have little choice but to come back - Facebook's dominance is just too magnetic.

And in any case, Facebook's ad revenue growth comes from its user growth, not the number of its paying advertisers. Facebook ads are mostly priced on a per-click basis: if a couple advertisers pull out, Facebook will simply show another ad and generate the same amount of revenue. The only real risk is if advertisers pull out en masse for extended periods of time, which would lead to a meaningful reduction in bid demand within Facebook's ad marketplace. Sandberg's comments don't imply a massive backlash at all, so in the short term, Facebook is fine.

Recall that increases in ad pricing were a major driver behind revenue growth in Q4, with the average ad price up 43% y/y. Skittishness among advertisers may cause a slowdown in that metric this quarter, but it shouldn't be a long-term risk.

The possibility of user attrition on the other hand is a much greater risk. It's more than likely that data privacy concerns have caused some level of attrition from Facebook's user base, but the risk of #DeleteFacebook is probably not as harsh as bears would believe. Facebook's platform is enormous and all-encompassing, with Messenger, Calendar, and third-party logins relying on a Facebook account - with all these services tied to Facebook, it's much harder to get rid of. The users that did cut off Facebook were probably fringe users anyway that generated the least revenues for the company.

A Raymond James survey, cited in a Barron's article, also noted that it found little change in Facebook usage after the Cambridge scandal. A Penn professor also recent came out in a high-profile criticism of the #DeleteFacebook "movement", saying it will do nothing to improve privacy.

Fee-based account a huge opportunity for Facebook

Buried among the privacy criticisms of the past week is an additional announcement from Sheryl Sandberg that Facebook might implement a paid, ad-free account. This has the potential to be a huge growth driver for the company and a pivot in the right direction as it tries to diversify away from its dominant advertising revenue base. A subscription-based model for Facebook's most ardent users would add another valuable revenue stream on top of the company's existing efforts to build out Workplace by Facebook, Facebook Marketplace, live sports streaming, and other nascent revenue generators.

For those who don't want to pay, Facebook is "free and always will be" - the phrasing the company used to deny speculation in 2011 that it would begin charging users. But the willingness to pay to remove ads may be higher than observers think.

Bears might think it's crazy to expect users to pay for an ad-free account when they've been using Facebook for free for a decade. That argument has a simple counter: why, then, are half of Spotify's (NYSE:SPOT) users paying the $9.99/month fee for the ad-free Spotify Premium product, rather than all gravitating toward the free ad-supported version? The same music library and basic playlisting capabilities are available to both free and paid users, yet Spotify has found massive success in monetizing its offering.

According to Spotify's 2018 guidance, the company expects 92-96 million Premium subscribers on expected MAUs of 198-208 million - about half of its user base are paid users. The company also generates approximately 90% of its revenues from Premium, and only a tiny portion from ads.

Ads will likely always be the lion's share of Facebook's revenues, unlike Spotify. But paid accounts still represent a huge opportunity. If Facebook can manage to convert just 10% of its 2.14 billion current MAUs into paid users at $9.99 per month (or 214 million users at $120 per year), that has the potential to generate $25.7 billion in annual revenues, only slightly less than half the total expected this year.

Note also that several social media sites in China, notably Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) QQ, have found success with a paid-account model. There's no reason Facebook can't do the same.

Valuation will self-correct after the focus returns to fundamentals.

With the correction in Facebook shares over the past few years, it has sunk below Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to become the cheapest of the FANG stocks. See below:

FB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

A 21x forward P/E multiple (analysts are expecting consensus EPS of $7.39 this year, up 34% y/y) is a historical low for Facebook. Especially for a company that grew its revenues by 47% y/y last quarter and generated a mammoth 42% free cash flow margin, that's an absolute steal.

Facebook has been one of the most robust Internet growth stories of the past decade, and near-term headline turmoil does little to disrupt the company's long-term growth potential. Its PEG ratio of 0.62x (dividing its forward P/E ratio by its expected 34% y/y EPS growth) strongly indicates that Facebook has been oversold to value levels.

Final thoughts

Facebook will report earnings after the market closes on April 25. That, along with putting Zuckerberg's Senate testimony in the rearview mirror, will allow investors to return their focus on fundamentals.

The growth story is still alive and kicking, and it can be had now for a bargain price. In addition to massive revenue growth and free cash flow expansion, Facebook also now has the potential of tacking on another multi-billion-dollar revenue stream in paid accounts. Concerns over Facebook in April were overblown, and the company is likely to stage a spectacular recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.