Southwestern Energy Is A Cautious Buy

Southwestern Energy Corporation (NYSE:SWN) has not performed well over the last several years. While the S&P 500 has marched higher into record breaking territory, Southwestern and many of its peers have done the opposite, sinking deeper into a downward spiral. After a brief look at a five-year chart, most investors would think this is a company in serious trouble headed for bankruptcy. With a closer look at the financials, a very different story begins to unfold of a deeply undervalued company that has somehow been written off during one of the longest bull markets in history.

The problem with Southwest

Being a generalist investor with no formal experience in the oil and gas industry, I always put Southwestern into the same category as Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK). A company in a troubled industry that is competing against large and diversified oil majors who can afford to lose money producing natural gas and outlast weaker competitors. I first saw the declining stock price on charts across various lengths of time, and then I saw the capitalization ratios compared to competitors. My instinct was to stay far away.

Company Debt to Equity Debt to Assets Price to book value Southwestern Energy (SWN) 221.9% 58.74% 1.278 Encana (NYSE:ECA) 62.4% 27.49% 2.603 Chesapeake (CHK) -20.11% 80.27% -1.27 Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) 112.5% 34.41% 3.109 Range Recourses (NYSE:RRC) 71.2% 35.03% 1.278 Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) 46.3% 24.81% 1.849 Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) 65.7% 35.11% .582

With many companies, a high debt to equity ratio can signal the company is increasing debt to cover shortfalls in earnings and operating cash flow. Southwestern has had income statement loses that have chipped away at shareholders equity, but these loses were the result of write-downs on the impairment of capitalized assets due to falling gas prices. With the full cost method of accounting, a ceiling is set based on the price of gas at the beginning each month for the previous 12 months. When low gas prices cause capitalized cost to exceed this ceiling, a write down on the assets occurs. If gas prices rise and the ceiling is raised, no gain is recorded to offset previous loses. This price ceiling can only hurt companies when gas prices are low, it does not benefit companies when prices are high.

I do not offer a better way to account for these assets, but these one-time loses seem more relevant to the book value of the company, than the annual operational performance recorded on the income statement. In addition, these assets were paid for with funds from debt and equity sources, but the write-down came 100% out of equity. This makes the company appear to be over leveraged when debt levels really are not as high as they seem, relative to earnings and cash flow. The book value of the company is decreasing because of impairments to long term assets, not annual operational loses accompanied by debt increases. It is true that SWN incurred debt to pay for acquisitions and expansions in 2014 and 2015, but much of that debt has been paid down with recent equity offerings. With solvency not being a major issue, the price to book value seems to be the best way to gauge how these write downs impact investors. SWN’s price to book ratio of 1.278 is very low and shows the market has taken asset write-downs into account.

Cash flow tells a different story

When analyzing companies with large write downs, the statement of cashflow gives a more accurate picture. Since write downs are non-cash expenses, they are added to the operational cash flow. When evaluating Southwestern using cash flow metrics, a much different story unfolds.

Company Price to Cash flow Cash flow to debt Cash Flow to CAPEX SWN 1.985 24.3% 86.5% ECA 10.33 25% 58.5% CHK 3.926 7.3% 29.9% DVN 5.807 28.3% 103.7% RRC 4.346 20.7% 67.6% PE 10.27 42.2% 20.8% GPOR 2.626 37.4% 35.1%

SWN has very strong operating cash flow relative to its competitors and the overall market. The cash flow to debt ratio of 24.3% looks much better than the equity and asset to debt ratio’s. The cash flow to debt ratio is more relevant because of the large non-cash write downs on long term assets. Additionally, SWN’s price to cash flow ratio is much better than its competitors. As we will see in the next section, Southwestern looks really attractive with most valuation ratio’s.

It is typical for shale gas companies to have negative free cash flow in good times and bad. Due to the nature of the business, gas companies have tight control over production and invest more in CAPEX in good times and less in bad times. Southwestern manages a tight cash flow to CAPEX margin, which is higher than most of its competitors. SWN expects to pay for all capital expenditures out of operating cash flow, but in the past their CAPEX expenditures did exceed operational cash flow by a narrow margin.

Income statement strength is obvious

SWN’s strength in earnings is shown by valuation metrics in the following table. It is worth noting that previous write-downs understate the current depreciation expense. It is difficult to determine what the depreciation expense would have been without the write-downs, but I would guess current earnings are overstated by about 30%. This still leaves SWN very undervalued relative to their competitors and the overall market.

Company PE annual EV TO EBITDA annual EBIT to Interest Expense Return on capital employed Forward PE 1-year earnings growth 3-5-year earnings growth PEG SWN 2.629 3.978 8.059 17.06 4.99 14.67% 15.6% .17 ECA 12.82 6.264 4.939 13.43 10.95 44.62% 81.78% .16 CHK 3.33 6.462 3.242 14.2 3.99 -5.26 -12.4% Neg. DVN 18.54 9.850 2.743 5.32 13.95 56.71 67.59% .27 RRC 10.57 8.631 1.420 2.58 12.01 .17 60.37% .17 PE 64.36 20.7 2.614 3.78 14.96 52.94 76.52% .87 GPOR 24.054 4.7 5.086 12.04 8.162 -8.76 12.13% .33

SWN’s PE ratio of 2.629 and forward PE ratio of 4.99 are a little bit too good to be true, because of the watered down depreciation expense. The EV to EBITDA is also very impressive and is not impacted by a lower depreciation expense, and last year’s EBIT can easily pay the interest expense on debt. The return on capital employed is exceptionally high, which means whatever assets are left on the balance sheet are clearly very productive. These numbers look so good, they leave investors thinking there is something they haven’t figured out.

It has been suggested that the reason SWN is so undervalued, is because of a long-term supply glut facing natural gas prices. Although this would have to be a major factor, the analyst who projected SWN’s future earnings growth do not seem overly concerned with future natural gas prices. With the 3-5-year earnings growth estimate at 15.6% and a PEG ratio of .38, SWN is clearly underpriced based on future growth projections.

Even considering their extremely low valuation, the average analyst tracked by Fidelity investments rates the stock a 3.8 on a 10-point scale. This is in the neutral range, but almost in the bearish range. Ned Davis Research is one of the analyst rating SWN, and they rated SWN’s valuation and technical analysis at 82.02% and 13.94% respectively. Ned Davis is basically saying the stock has great valuation but doesn’t recommend buying the stock because of its negative momentum.

Conclusion

SWN is selling at such attractive valuations right now, it almost seems like something is missing. It seems the financial world has written off this stock because of its poor past performance, weak solvency ratios, and fear of a long-term supply glut. With the deterioration in capitalization structure coming from one time write offs and not poor operational results, I think SWN’s market value is mis-aligned with risk and projected earnings.

Despite tough industry conditions, the biggest problem facing SWN seems to be negative momentum and a falling stock price has negatively impaired their ability to raise funds in the equity markets. Natural gas production is a flexible and reactive business and capital expenditures expand and contract based on market conditions. Capital is needed to survive really bad years and capitalize on really good years. With SWN’s current equity price, debt seems like the only realistic way to raise money. SWN does have the potential cash flow to absorb some more debt if needed, and their credit ratings from all three rating agencies are considered non-investment grade speculative. These ratings will evolve with future business conditions, but the stock market is being a lot tougher on SWN than the rating agencies. It almost seems a major reason SWN’s stock price is low, is because their stock price is low. SWN’s ability to make money on invested capital seems supportive of a much higher equity price.

For investors who are brave enough to buy this undervalued but poor performing stock, it might make sense to buy small amounts over an extended period of time. Just because the stock is undervalued now, doesn’t mean it can’t become more undervalued with negative market momentum. I have slowly started taking a position in this stock, but I am well aware of the negative long term price momentum facing this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWN.

