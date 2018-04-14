Earn A Big Yield Of 12.4% As The Gas Compression MLP Recovery Accelerates

The recovery is just the beginning of a new cycle and should last several years. USAC is a great company to consider for income investors.

This research report was jointly produced with Seeking Alpha Author Long Player.

USA Compression (USAC) is a compression services company that serves customers across the oil & gas industry. Their compression equipment provides the means by which their customers are able to move natural gas through the US domestic pipeline system. They also provide specialized compression applications aiding in the production of crude oil. They are focused primarily on large-horsepower compressors (typically over 1,000 HP) applications. This is one of the largest independent providers in the United States. The stock recently traded at $16.86 and pays a quarterly distribution of $0.525 for a yield of 12.4%.

USAC is one of very few compressor companies that managed to hold the distribution rate, and even to increase it during the energy crisis of 2015 when oil price collapsed. Now the compression industry is seeing a very strong recovery following an unusually sharp downturn. The 12.4% distribution of USAC should not only be maintained but the coverage ratio should also improve tremendously as the recovery takes hold. This is good news for investors. The industry recovery enables the company to show positive comparisons.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) will acquire the general partnership of USAC. Plus USAC will purchase the compression business of ETE's subsidiary Energy Transfer Partners (ETP). USAC will pay 1.225 billion in cash and approximately 19.2 million USAC common units and approximately 6.4 million USAC Class B units.

The good news is that the arrangement will result in the IDRs to be cancelled; the 6.4 million units that Energy Transfer Partners will receive that will not receive a distribution for 4 quarters after the purchase closes. This will firm up the distribution coverage for the remaining common units. USA Compression needs that cash for other uses as will be shown below during the early parts of the recovery.

The overall deal is expected to be accretive for USA Compression. The amount of horsepower available will double based upon this deal. Usage rates have recently begun to climb to “full use” levels. Therefore, rate increases are easier to pass through to customers. The company has begun to order more compressors to accommodate growing market demand. Even though the announced transactions are complicated, this company probably deserves a look from investors.

Source: USA Compression Partners LP Presentation At Wells Fargo Securities Conference, December 2017

As shown above (click on presentation), the market for compression services is growing quickly. However, the fastest growing part of the industry is the unconventional part. Those unconventional wells need more compression services than the conventional ones. This is good news for the compression companies. All the billion dollar Permian deals are also good news for these companies because those deals now have to be justified with cash flow and profits. As the Permian production inevitably climbs, compression equipment will be needed as part of the well production and as part of the supporting infrastructure for pipeline transportation.

USA Compression has plenty of exposure to the hottest basins in the United States. The merger will add still more basin exposure. The best news is that this corporate expansion is taking place at the beginning of an industry recovery. The combined company will have the ability to participate in the continuing recovery.

Source: USA Compression Partners LP Presentation At Wells Fargo Securities Conference, December 2017

The company tends to focus on the more stable aspects of the industry. The pipeline parts of the industry tend to be a little more stable. Gas needs to be transported whether the price is high or low. The results of this strategy were demonstrated by the ability of the partnership to maintain the distribution as other competing partnerships cut their distributions.

Compression is also needed at the well site. While the company would never turn this type of business down, the more stable parts of the industry are sought out. There are also utilities servicing both industrial and consumers that need compression services. This industry has the ability to survive a downturn much better than the actual oil and gas companies themselves.

Source: USA Compression Partners LP Presentation At Wells Fargo Securities Conference, December 2017

The company has a strategy that emphasizes stability over cyclical growth. Plus the balance sheet has been kept in check with very low leverage compared to many competitors and other midstream companies. That low leverage has served the company well during the industry downturn. Credit lines remained ample while competitors suffered reduced credit limits.

Source: USA Compression Partners LP Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Report Press Release

The merger should double the fleet horse power outstanding. Purchases to expand the fleet will add still more horsepower. This was prepared after the announcement. But the company has yet to adjust its plans because management is still planning the merger assimilation. Investors should expect some adjustment to guided EBITDA, cash flow, coverage, and other important ratios once the two companies have been properly combined.

The previous downturn was severe enough for equipment to be left standing or put into storage. As industry activity accelerates, that idle equipment will be used. But investors should expect a jump in maintenance and a drop in distributable cash flow until all that idle equipment has been properly serviced. That effect will be temporary and is related to the severity of the decline caused by the large drop in oil prices a few years ago. Once that one time servicing effect is over, cash flow and other key measures will experience a sharp improvement.

The chart above showing the distribution history gives some idea of the possible growth in distributions. Back around 2013, the distributions increased 20% to $2.10 before the oil price downturn. That 20% could be easily accomplished in the early stages of the recovery. This industry has an extremely bright outlook due to the increasing unconventional production as well as the demand for natural gas. Utilities that run power plants on natural gas need compression services. That is still another area of the industry that is growing. This partnership could treat investors very well for a long period of time. A 20% return from both the distributions and capital appreciation annually for the first few years is probably a reasonable expectation.

Source: USA Compression Partners LP Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Report Press Release

As was shown above, the company was straining to maintain the distribution. The merger will provide some relief from the strain. But the recovery will again initially test the distribution limits. Both the return of idle equipment to service and the growing working capital from additional activity will require cash. Long term, there should be some hefty distribution increases as the shale boom greatly increases United States oil production. This year the United States is slated to bypass Russia and become the number one oil producing country in the world.

Initially the most likely scenario is that the distribution will hold this year and that the coverage ratio should increase. Once the idle equipment is returned to service, cash flow should show a one-time increase from the lack of maintenance. The company already reported usage up to 94%. Therefore, there should not be much more idle equipment to return to service. That aspect of the recovery should be essentially complete by the end of the second quarter at the latest.

In the meantime, the combined company could have EBITDA in excess of $400 million. Cash flow will be a little hard to predict during the year 2018. The same goes for distributable cash flow. But that cash flow should show exceptional growth in the next two years as we are in the early part of the natural gas compression recovery.

DCF will probably not cover the distribution in the next couple of quarters if we take into account the special units that do not get paid for one year, money going into new equipment, one-time merger items. But in 2019 we think that the distribution will be covered at least 130% with a very good possibility of a raise next year depending upon the recovery.

The purchase terms by ETP whereby USAC issued 6.4 million units that do not pay any distributions for 4 quarters was engineered, in our opinion, so that the distributions of USAC will not be cut. In the meantime, the oil patch pace of activity is so high right now that orders for new compression units are going through the roof and should significantly increase cash flow of USAC. CSI Compressco (CCLP), a competitor of USAC, which has a plant to make these is showing a tripling of the backlog in the month of January alone. That is a tremendous kind of growth, though admittedly from a low base. The industry growth will be fairly dramatic this year and that may impact positively the cash flow analysis. USAC will have considerable liquidity built into the merger.

Many compressor companies gave rate concessions during the oil industry downturn. Those rate concessions are now slowly being rescinded. If the compressor market were to overheat from too much growth too fast, that would be a possible selling point for investors. Right now such a scenario appears to be years away because we are still early in the recovery cycle. In the meantime, investors can look forward to better coverage of the distribution and far above average distribution increases as the recovery takes hold.

Conclusion

The gas compression industry is cyclical, and after many years of contraction, the industry is seeing an enormous recovery. The recovery is just the beginning of a new cycle and should last several years. USAC is a leader in this industry and should be a very profitable investment for those who wish exposure to the sector. The stock is also attractive for income investors as the yield of 12.4% is very generous and likely to grow in the next two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USAC, ETP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.