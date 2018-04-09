Keynes' Art

This art study echoes research on the U.S. equity market, which has shown that skewness is an important contributor to long-run returns.

A lot of Keynes artwork, and the median U.S. stock, has not delivered alpha for investors over long time periods.

Last week, there was an interesting article in the MoneyBeat section of the Wall Street Journal. Jason Zweig described the performance of the art collection of John Maynard Keynes, the famed early 20th century economist. The Wall Street Journal article referenced a study of the performance of Keynes' artwork authored by David Chambers and Elroy Dimson of Cambridge Universty and Christophe Spaenjers of HEC Paris.

Keynes began assembling his artwork a century ago, paying roughly 13,000 pounds, or 600,000 pounds today in inflation-adjusted terms for his collection. The value of the collection is estimated to be worth 70 million pounds, or just under $100 million today. This translates into roughly an 11% annualized return over the past century.

Keynes collection, which is on display at King's College and Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, consists of 135 works. Just two works accounted for half of the value of the portfolio, and ten works accounted for more than 90%. Most of the artwork, despite being now a century-aged and well-preserved, has not risen in value at all.

This article reminded me of an article on long-run equity returns. Arizona State University's Henrick Bessembinder's authored a paper entitled "Do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills?" We know that the simple answer to the titular question is a resounding "yes." Over long-time intervals, the equity market has, on average, paid an investor a premium for taking equity risk. Just as over the past century, Keynes artwork delivered solid investment returns on average.

In tracking nearly 26,000 stocks, Bessembinder found that a whopping 58% of stocks failed to outperform Treasury bills over their lifetimes in the dataset. On average, stocks outperform over long-time intervals, but the median stock in the U.S. equity market has actually produced negative alpha, an average return that trailed risk-free Treasury bills. This is a stat that should be of great interest to stock pickers out there. This fact echoes the bulk of the artwork in Keynes collection that failed to generate positive returns.

Much of the Bessembinder paper focused on the fact that while the equity market generates above average returns on average, the fact that the median stock failed to generate a return above T-bills was a function of positive skewness in the cross-sectional distribution of stock returns.

That is a big thought, so let's break it down with an example. Imagine a stock that goes up by 30% or down by 30% with equal probability in a given period. The mean return is zero. In a two-period scenario, there are four potential outcomes:

In this example, the average return is zero, but the median return is negative. There is a three-in-four chance that you are going to generate a negative return, but the large return in the bull case offsets the negative cases. For Keynes, the bull case was a few Degas, Cezanne, and Picasso pieces. That is positive skewness, and the idea behind why the stock and fine art markets have generated long-run excess returns, but most stocks and paintings have not produced a better return than bonds.

It makes intuitive sense. Over very long-time intervals, the maximum you are going to lose is 100%, but cumulative gains can be astronomical. The right tail of the distribution is much longer. Unfortunately, the most common cumulative return over a decade long holding period for stocks in the database Bessembinder used is -100%. The positive excess returns for the market are a function of that long right tail.

The three researchers of the Keynes portfolio simulated 1,000 randomly chosen art portfolio sold at auctions between 1980 and 2015. They found that their returns varied wildly, with most producing returns that strongly lagged equity markets over the same time period.

This process echoed the work of Bessembinder on equities. To illustrate the impact of skewness on average returns, the table below shows 10,000 simulations produced by Bessembinder where one stock is selected at random each month. The linked returns are then compared to zero, Treasury bills, the capitalization-weighted market portfolio, and the equal-weighted portfolio. The percentages indicate the proportion of simulations, which beat the targeted return.

As the time period extends, it is increasingly unlikely to beat T-bills let alone the equity market. Why? The random sampling is unlikely to capture the small number of stocks that generate a disproportionate share of the equity market's returns. Missing the Picasso or Microsoft can lead to below average long-run returns.

What are the implications for Seeking Alpha readers?

Diversification is extraordinarily important. Not only does it reduce idiosyncratic risk, but diversification also increases the likelihood that you own the small number of stocks that drive portfolio returns.

The positive skew of stock returns can be a siren's song for investors. Pick the right stock, and you can generate tremendous wealth. However, more likely than not you are going to pick a stock that generates middling or negative returns. It is no wonder it has been difficult to generate sustained outperformance through active management.

Over long-time intervals, the survival rate of companies is low, which may give further credence to the idea of low volatility strategies (SPLV, USMV) that are more likely to avoid the all-too-frequent loss of principal. Stocks that bias up in quality are more likely to compound and generate the positive skewness visible in multi-period returns.

Paying the right price (value) can help generate long-run returns. Part of Keynes' art collection was acquired from Paris during World War I as German troops advanced. Purchasing low priced value stocks may give investors more chances to capture positive skewness.

The Bessembiner simulations show just a 1.2% chance of beating the equal-weighted stock universe by bootstrapping monthly stock picking. With low cost options for equal weight portfolios (RSP, EQAL), investors may consider equal-weight strategies that ensure that the stocks in the right tail are owned.

I encourage readers to peruse the excellent papers linked in this article, and discuss in the comments section.

