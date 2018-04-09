WildHorse Resource Development: High Production Growth Likely To Trigger More Upside

Strong financial flexibility with the company fully financed for aggressive investments in the next 12-18 months.

Revenue and EBITDA to see strong growth as focus completely shifts to liquids weighted assets.

Initiating Coverage

I am initiating coverage on WildHorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) with a “Strong Buy” rating and an investment horizon of 12-18 months. This initiation will cover the factors that make the company interesting from a balance sheet, growth and valuation perspective.

WildHorse Resource has trended higher by 49% in the last 12 months and this upside has been backed by developments on the fundamental front. However, the uptrend is not over and as the initiation progresses, the triggers for further upside will be clear.

WildHorse Resource is an oil & gas company with 404,000 combined net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in East Texas. After completing the North Louisiana divestiture (to be discussed later), the company has positioned itself as an Eagle Ford pure play. As of December 2017, the company had proved reserves of 385.6MMboe with 88% liquids.

North Louisiana Divestiture

With WildHorse Resource completing the divestiture of North Louisiana assets on March 29, 2018, I will briefly discuss the sale and its rationale.

The North Louisiana assets comprised of 90,000 net acres with proved reserves of 412.1Bcfe. However, production was 96% weighted towards natural gas. With WildHorse Resource transforming into Eagle Ford pure play and with focus on high margin oil assets, the divestiture makes sense. WildHorse Resource will receive $217 million from the asset sale and this will help the company in accelerated development of core assets to be discussed later in the thesis.

Strong Liquidity Profile

The key rationale for stock upside in the given investment horizon is stellar production growth. Given this point, it is important to discuss the company’s financial resources. Robust financial flexibility is likely to ensure that targeted capital investment is achieved.

WildHorse Resource has strong financial muscles and the following factors underscore my view:

As of March 2018, the company had a borrowing base of $1,050 million with $286 million in revolver borrowings for the same period. This provides liquidity buffer of $764 million. WildHorse Resource cash buffer increases by $217 million from the above mentioned asset sale, taking the total liquidity to $981 million. According to the company’s April 2018 corporate presentation, the net debt to annual EBITDAX stands at 1.4 and the interest coverage stands at 12.6. This provides ample headroom for leveraging. For the year ended December 31, 2017, WildHorse Resource reported operating cash flow of $277 million. While OCF is likely to be significantly higher in FY18, even an OCF of $300 million for the year will provide ample buffer for investments. The company’s credit facility has maturity in 2021 and the 6.875% senior note ($500 million) is due to mature in 2025. The company therefore has no near-term debt refinancing pressure. For 2018, WildHorse Resource plans capital expenditure in the range of $700 to $800 million. Considering the liquidity sources discussed above, the company is fully financed for 2018 and potentially financed for 2019.

Considering these points, the focus will be entirely on growth as financing is secured.

Stellar Production Growth

I mentioned at the onset that the 49% stock upside in the last 12 months has been backed by strong fundamental developments. Just to put things into perspective, net production at Eagle Ford jumped from 7,600boepd in 4Q16 to 36,000boepd in 4Q17.

Further, net oil production for the same period surged from 5,500boepd to 28,000boepd. WildHorse Resource closed FY17 with average production of 30,700boepd as compared to FY16 average production of 14,500boepd.

However, I just provided this data for last year to give an insight on the company’s growth trajectory and reason for stock upside.

The key discussion here relates to how WildHorse Resource is likely to grow in 2018. That will set stage for further rally in the coming quarters.

In the company’s April 2018 presentation, the FY18 production is estimated at 46,000 to 49,000boepd.

At mid-range of guidance, WildHorse Resource is likely to deliver production of 47,500boepd. This would imply 55% production growth as compared to FY17.

On March 29, 2018, WildHorse Resources has reiterated the production guidance. Considering the company’s financial flexibility and 2017 performance, I don’t see any potential challenge in meeting the guidance.

Revenue And EBITDA Estimates For FY18

For revenue estimates, the following assumptions have been considered:

WildHorse Resource is currently an Eagle Ford pure play with production weighted towards oil & liquids. Eagle Ford asset has 88% liquids in proved reserves with 73% oil. Further, for 4Q17, liquids production from Eagle Ford asset was 90%. For 2018 production estimate of 47,500boepd, I am assuming 73% oil production, 15% natural gas liquids and 12% natural gas production. WildHorse Resource reported average sales price of oil at $51.9 per barrel for FY17. With 79% of production hedged for FY18 and with use of put options (43% of expected oil production) for upside potential to higher commodity prices, it is a good base case scenario to assume average sales price at $55 per barrel. (Note: percentage hedged oil production data from April 2018 corporate presentation page 23). WildHorse Resources reported average sales price of $19 per barrel for NGL. I have assumed the same for FY18. For natural gas, the average sales price is assumed the same as FY17 at $2.9/Mcf.

Note: With oil sales being the key revenue driver, NGL and gas price assumptions do not significantly impact overall estimates.

The table below gives the estimates based on the above assumptions.

The following points are also worth noting:

The revenue assumption implies 81% growth for FY18 as compared to FY17 and this is a key trigger for bullish momentum to sustain for the stock. For FY17, WildHorse Resource reported EBITDAX of $323 million and EBITDAX margin of 76%. While average sales price is likely to be higher in FY18 along with greater oil weighted sales, I am still assuming a base case EBITDAX of 76% and that implies FY18 EBITDAX of $586 million, which is also 81% higher than FY17 EBITDAX.

These numbers clearly point towards strong momentum for WildHorse Resources and when I discuss valuations, it will further justify the stock upside potential.

Valuation Analysis

On the growth front, WildHorse Resource is well positioned to deliver strong numbers. That’s one factor that supports potential stock upside.

Another key factor that underscores my view that WildHorse Resource is still undervalued is the company’s valuation as compared to peers.

For the company’s EV/EBITDA valuation, the following points have been considered:

Currently, WildHorse Resource has 101,137,277 common shares outstanding. However, the company has issued Series A perpetual convertible preferred stock to The Carlyle Group and if that’s considered, the fully diluted share outstanding comes to 133,539,336. The diluted share data is available in the company’s April 2018 corporate presentation (Page 31). For calculation of market capitalization, the diluted shares data has been used. The company’s current debt stands at $786 million. However, for 2018E, I have assumed an increase in debt by $400 million. Considering planned capital expenditure of $750 million (mid-range of guidance) for 2018 and available cash resources (primarily OCF for 2018), the debt increase is likely to be around $400 million.

The table below gives the EV/EBITDA calculation for 2018 based on these estimates.

This analysis is incomplete without considering peer data for 2018 EV/EBITDA.

EOG Resources (EOG) trades at 2018E EV/EBITDA of 8.6 and with significant presence in the Eagle Ford, the company is a good comparable. Valuations do suggest that WildHorse Resources is trading at a discount to peer and that backs my view on potential stock upside.

Apache Corporation (APA) trades at 2018E EV/EBITDA of 5.3. However, it is worth noting that WildHorse Resource is likely to see stellar production, revenue and cash flow growth. Therefore, a premium valuation over Apache Corporation is justified.

Risk Factors

Financial Risk “Low” As discussed earlier, WildHorse Resource has ample liquidity buffer for the next 12-months. Even beyond that, the leverage and interest coverage ratios suggest room for leveraging. At least for the next 12-18 months (investment horizon), I see the company’s financial risk as low.

Commodity Price Risk “Medium” One of the key factors is that WildHorse Resource has 79% expected production hedged for 2018. In case of oil price downside, cash flows are protected by the hedged positions. In case of oil price upside, the company has put options to gain from higher oil prices.

Conclusion

Considering the factors discussed, WildHorse Resource is interesting even at current levels. The stock momentum is likely to sustain on the back of strong production and cash flow growth.

With complete focus on Eagle Ford assets, the company is likely to deliver better margins as the asset is significantly weighed towards oil production.

I rate WildHorse Resource as a “Strong Buy” and an upside of 25% to 30% is very likely in the given time horizon.

